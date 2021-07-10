iTV Network acquires majority state in The Real Kashmir News

iTV Network has acquired a majority stake in The Real Kashmir News and consolidated its presence in the Kashmir Valley.

On this occasion, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of The Real Kashmir News. This is part of our strategic expansion in a hybrid system of print, digital and television to augment the presence of India News in Jammu & Kashmir. With this acquisition, we will be sharing the news from different corners of Jammu and Kashmir to national and global audiences. Also, iTV Network will be launching India News Jammu & Kashmir”

The Real Kashmir News, founded with a vision to promote positive news from the Valley and cover first-hand news from Jammu and Kashmir, is dedicated to providing unbiased stories.

Expressing his views on the acquisition, Sajid Yousuf, CEO, The Real Kashmir News, said, “It's really a proud moment for us all that we have merged with iTV Network, a brand in itself. By merging with iTV Network, we will become the voice of voiceless people.”

Yana Mir, Editor-in-Chief, The Real Kashmir News, said, “The Real Kashmir News is proud to announce that we are now a product of iTV Network. Proud moment!”

Speaking on this, Varun Kohli, CEO, iTV Network, said, “iTV Network has expanded further into the regional news space with the acquisition of The Real Kashmir News. We will be reaching out to a wider audience with this tie up."

On this development, Meenakshi Singh, President – Government and Retail, iTV Network, said, “We believe that the partnership with The Real Kashmir News is in keeping with a continued focus to partner and invest into good ideas within the media space in India and globally.”

