India’s journey through Covid has been innovative: Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director

India’s journey through the Covid-19 pandemic has been innovative and interesting, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Guleria said this while speaking at the opening session of this year’s Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Talking about how the country dealt with the pandemic, the AIIMS Director described India as a “resilient nation”, according to a report put up by HT.

“We started by panicking about enough PPEs and labs, we now have the capacity to export PPEs. We are doing 1.5 million tests a day and for our country that is a huge achievement,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Guleria reportedly said there has been a lot of learning over the past few months and it has shown that India has the willpower to overcome another such pandemic.

He however said that there is a need for “more investment in the public sector and involvement of healthcare professionals” so that “whenever we have another pandemic we must learn from this and not repeat the same mistakes.”

The opening session also had the participation of Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

Some of the other prominent speakers at this year’s Hindustan Times Leadership Summit are Stefanie Graf, Chairman Of The Board, Children for Tomorrow & Founder, Agassi-Graf Holdings; Dr Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Laureate, and actor Priyanka Chopra.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last seventeen Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience comprised of senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

Two successful editions of the Summit have also been hosted in Singapore where top leaders of the region gathered together to discuss the unstoppable rise of Asia & the East, amidst the political & economic surge and the changing paradigm of the world order.

This year, at the turn of the decade, as the world grapples with the pandemic, the 18th edition of the Summit, that will be held virtually, aims to drive conversations that can help with - 'Defining a New Era', the theme of this year's Summit.

The virtual Summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting November 19, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.