Indian shoppers to boost spending by 14% this festive season: Disney+ Hotstar survey
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads
As cricket fever grips the nation with only days to go to the Asia Cup followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has found that shoppers this festive season are likely to increase their spending by 14% over last year, driven by a 12% increase in the size of their shopping baskets.
Marketers with the best opportunity to leverage the cricketing properties and influence the positive spending sentiment observed in the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment survey. the platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both the tournaments, thus democratizing the game for more than 540 million [Source – FICCI E&Y report] smartphone users across the country.
The free streaming of the two widely watched sporting events will enable a lucrative avenue for marketers to make a mark in consumers’ minds before the festive season. As per the Festive Shopping Sentiment survey, 9 in 10 consumers expressed a healthy appetite to spend for the upcoming season. With an average budget of Rs. 17K, shoppers are predicted to boost their spending by 14% the previous year. This will be fueled by a 12% rise in shopping basket size, with the most popular categories being clothes, mobile phones, and health and beauty. Festive bonanzas, such as brand and cashback incentives, discounts, and other promotions, can influence customer mindsets even more.
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads. It is prone to sway towards online shopping, with 60% of consumers discovering brands and services through online platforms as they shop for themselves and for gifting purposes. Accompanying the online shopping sentiments of 7 out of 10 shoppers, digital payment options too recorded 36% preference, with UPI in the lead.
Ajit Varghese – Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star said, “With the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 being free-to-view to all mobile phone users, Disney+ Hotstar is poised to become the prime digital platform for marketers. This especially holds true for the Cricket World Cup, which returns home after a hiatus of 12 years, right before the peak festive season kicks in. Safe to sayall eyes are going to be on the action on the ground, making it a once-in-a-decade opportunity for brands looking to make the most out of the festive fervor amongst consumers.”
Disney+ Hotstar is set to revolutionize Live Cricket advertising during the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the launch of its self-serve platform. The platform is also offering over 75 targeting parameters (previously 35) that can be cross-tabbed to combine multiple parameters for granular reach and caters to all ticket sizes (from INR 2 lacs to upto 50 lacs). Additionally, special rates have been introduced that are at par with leading UGC platforms. Starting at just Rs. 49* (CPM) for non-India matches, and a special package for India-only matches at Rs. 149* (CPM).
*Rate applicable on the first campaign, for India/ non-India matches with no targeting chosen, minimum duration 2 matches, min budget Rs. 2 lakhs.
Detailed Survey findings available here - https://discover.hotstar.com/download-report
How to navigate the first 90 days in a new company to create a win-win
Guest Column: Sarabjeet Sachar, Career Coach and Founder & CEO of Aspiration, shares 10 tips to keep in mind during the first 90 days at a new workplace
By Sarabjeet Sachar | Aug 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.
However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.
This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.
Why are the first 90 days important?
Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.
Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.
So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:
1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :
a] Department’s goals
b] Your boss’ goals
c] The key pain points of the job role
d] How has the performance been to date
e] Your boss’ strengths and work style
f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead
g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role
Advantage: First understand and then be understood.
2] Listening to existing employees :
Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.
Advantage: Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.
3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :
Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.
Advantage: Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style
4) Identify your skill gaps:
Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.
Advantage: You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.
5) Take initiative :
Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.
Advantage: Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression
6) Positive Attitude:
You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.
Advantage: Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.
7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:
Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.
Advantage: You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.
8) Establish working relationships :
Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?
Advantage: It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.
9) Pre-empt perception bias:
If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.
Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.
10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.
If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.
Best of luck!!
The Bharat Lab releases report on ‘fill time - kill time’ habits of youth
The report finds that 50% of youth in villages consume YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 7:42 AM | 4 min read
The Bharat Lab - a think tank launched by Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow to track consumer insights from India's Tier 2 and 3 markets and hinterland villages - has released a report titled ’Apna Time Aa Gaya’ a study on how the youth in Bharat kill their time versus how they fill their time. This report is the result of research on media consumption habits conducted amongst 1100 college-going students in the towns and villages of Bharat during August 2023.
How do the Youth in Bharat Kill Time?
Socializing: Only 18% of the youth spend above four hours socializing with friends and extended family, across weekdays as well as weekends.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Radio: A good 87% of the sample population does not access the radio for entertainment or news.
- Television: Just 24% of the population prefers watching television in their leisure time, while others would rather kill time on social and other online media.
- Social Media:
- While 56% of the sample population consume social media for entertainment, close to 70% prefer YouTube and WhatsApp over other platforms.
- 70% of the youth in Bharat never or rarely use Facebook.
- YouTube emerges as the winner in rural areas as well, as 50% of the youth in villages report consuming YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms.
Types of Content:
- Roughly 60% of the youth prefer movies, web series and music content over other types of content.
- 22% watch soaps on television fairly regularly.
How does the Youth in Bharat Fill Time?
Education: Since the sample population is between the ages of 16-25, 43% spend 4-8 hours in undergraduate or post-graduate college or tuition.
Household Chores: 76% of the youth spend only up to two hours doing household chores and helping around the house.
Sports: Only 15% of women and 35% of men choose physical sports over other activities in their leisure time.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Social Media: When it comes to accessing the news, educational content and current affairs, YouTube is again the platform of choice.
- Television: Only 16% watch television for news and current affairs.
- Reading: About 23% read newspapers and magazines.
- News Sites & Apps: 60% of the population consume the news on publication websites and phone apps.
Types of Content:
- Only 32% of the respondents watch sports regularly, on TV or on online streaming platforms.
- Similarly, 34% of the youth prefer watching news in their free time.
- A good 53% consume educational content, mostly on academic portals online or on YouTube.
Factors Influencing how the Youth Spend their Time
Access to Internet: While availability of regular electricity supply is not voiced as an issue in Bharat, and individuals have access to multiple electronic devices (phones / tablets / laptops) at home, issues with internet connectivity/bandwidth/download speed restrict the youth from accessing online news, information and entertainment in their leisure time.
Sports Infrastructure: The surprisingly low interest in sports does not have much to do with infrastructure, as most of the youth report that the sports infrastructure in the region is sufficient and good enough.
Personal Preferences: Perhaps the most interesting pattern to emerge from the research is a trend towards individualism in Bharat. 64% of the youth value their own personal choices and preferences in how they spend their time over the influence of peers or family.
Cultural Norms & Traditions: In similar vein, close to 60% of the youth feel that cultural norms do not influence how they spend their time.
Gender: Men and women have a fairly similar set of preferences across leisure time activities and media consumption habits. In a day, both men and women spend roughly the same amount of time doing household chores, pursuing their education / career, and socializing (both online and offline).
On the insights derived from the report, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “This study on the youth in Bharat opens up newer avenues for understanding how they spend their time and what media they consume. It will empower corporate decision makers to better understand younger customers design their products and more efficiently plan what media to invest in.”
Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion had this to say, “The primacy of YouTube and WhatsApp shows their ubiquity in usage. The declining interest in active sports is a downer.”
Adds Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, “This is our first report. We are using it as a base study for a more thorough understanding of youth in Bharat.”
“Our research findings on the youth in Bharat are indicative of changing preferences and opportunities for men and women. We have managed to capture a very progressive Bharat, that is reflected in the report,” Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head, Department of Business Administration, University of Lucknow concluded.
NCLAT to now hear IDBI Bank’s plea in ZEE case on Aug 31
The hearing was also deferred in the firs week of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be hearing IDBI Bank's plea against ZEE in the payment dispute case on August 31. The hearing was earlier deferred in August first week.
On May 19, NCLT had rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This comes a week after NCLT approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
Ex-Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor forms Rs 830-cr fund
12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with consumer-focused businesses to ensure early growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Former Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Rakesh Kapoor has founded an Rs 830-crore fund that will invest in consumer-focused businesses over the next three years, media networks have reported.
As per Kapoor, 12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with businesses to ensure early growth.
The fund will focus on sectors like consumer health, wellness, pet and companion animal, nutrition and restaurants.
Kapoor plans to first invest in 10-15 businesses, providing long-duration capital, media reports said.
Adani’s AMG Media Networks set to buy remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, media networks have reported.
In March, it was disclosed that the Adani group was acquiring 49% stake in the Raghav Bahl-led digital business news portal for Rs 48 crore.
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
In May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited had stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
ET Now Swadesh launches its Hindi Business News digital platform
The new digital platform will cater to entrepreneurs, first-time investors, traders and corporates
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 7:19 PM | 2 min read
ET Now Swadesh has launched its dedicated digital platform, etnowswadesh.com which will cater to entrepreneurs, first-time investors, traders, corporates & every Indian citizen. The website aims to empower, engage and educate Hindi audience with financial knowledge, weaving their growth into India’s success story.
A comprehensive news destination for all the latest business, market and economy-related news stories, etnowswadesh.com seamlessly embodies the brand ethos of ET Now Swadesh – "Badho Desh Ke Saath." Presenting a host of multimedia web exclusives including short videos, market briefs, consumer-centric explainers and snackable graphics to present simplified and jargon-free business news, etnowswadesh.com brings a fresh perspective and in-depth insights on emerging industry trends across sectors, in addition to providing opinions & analysis of business news. The platform also presents an array of captivating shows, including "Nikunj Ki Nazar" for insightful stock market analysis, "Bano Apna Finance Minister" for prudent personal finance advice, "Kal Ki Taiyari" for strategic trade setups, "Market ke Maharathi" for astute market analysis, "Consumer is King" for perceptive consumer insights, and "Chart ke Champion" for engaging stock-related discussions.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO - Digital Business, Times Network said, “Our recent launch of etnownews.com has successfully registered a staggering 5 crore users in a short span of time. This achievement propels us to introduce the unparalleled Hindi business news offering of ET NOW Swadesh in its digital avatar, ensuring accessibility for all segments of viewers who consume business news online. We are encouraged by the promising results of the ET NOW Swadesh website, which has already received half a million page views even before its launch. We are confident it will further our mission of fostering financial freedom for every discerning Indian.”
Nikunj Dalmia, Managing Editor, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh said, “Over the last two years, ET NOW Swadesh has championed a revolution of financial empowerment and progress for millions of Hindi-speaking viewers. As we expand our digital footprint, etnowswadesh.com seamlessly integrates the channel’s LIVE stream & content with a host of web exclusives including special shows, videos, and compelling analysis, uniquely curated for Hindi viewers. I am confident that etnowswadesh.com will deeply resonate with the audience, fulfilling their aspirations to rise with India."
Why are women storming the box office?
Guest Column: Naveen Chandra, Founder and CEO, 91 Film Studios, writes on the emerging pattern of women-centric films in the movie business
By Naveen Chandra | Aug 14, 2023 2:32 PM | 14 min read
Jaya is brought up in a family where her younger brother and his choices are respected while her needs are always brushed aside. Her father and maternal uncles take all her decisions including to enrol her in a college for a course she doesn’t want to study. She unsuccessfully tries to rebel against her parents by romancing an elderly, outwardly progressive and feminist college lecturer. Her family pulls her out of college and marries her off to an uneducated, poultry farm owner who seems normal but is aggressive and short tempered with little regard to others. He is physically abusive and superficially apologetic in turns, slapping her one morning and then taking her to a movie and dinner that night.
Rebuffed by everyone to accept her fate, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fights for her freedom and dignity in what becomes a quirky tale of poetic justice.
The Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He with wonderful portrayals of the couple played by Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph (the director of Malayalam super hero hit, Minal Murali) cracked the box office with nearly Rs 50cr in collections.
A sombre film bringing forth the issue of domestic abuse would have normally been considered arthouse. But the phenomenal box office performance of Jaya Jaya Jaye Jaya He makes it strikingly mainstream and commercial cinema.
This doesn’t seem to be restricted to the realistic Malayalam films that people have taken a liking to in the post pandemic years, but to films across languages and seems to be growing into a global trend.
Evelyn Quan Wang is a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat. Her life is in utter chaos. On the one side, her husband is serving her divorce, while on the other, her strained relationship with her daughter just gets worse as the young girl brings home her non-Chinese girlfriend to announce her lesbian relationship. Meanwhile, Evelyn’s stern and demanding father decides to visit her for the Chinese New Year weekend that’s coming up. Adding to her already chaotic life, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) serves her a notice for tax evasion on her laundromats income.
Not only did Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once get her an Oscar, but made it the most awarded film of all time. The film uses frenzied action sequences to present a woman’s bittersweet tale with a mix of fantasy, surreal comedy, science fiction, martial arts and animation. The film has become the highest grossing film for Studio A24 and returned a tidy profit at the box office.
Early this week, Barbie hit the coveted one-billion-dollar mark at the global box office. While it has made Greta Gerwig the first billion-dollar woman film director, what surprised everyone is the speed at which it did it. Releasing simultaneously with Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it topped her previous film Little Woman’s collections by four times. The clever and inventive screenplay takes us from the utopian matriarchical society of Barbie to the patriarchal real world highlighting themes of feminism and the true value of being a woman, beyond just beauty and political correctness. Pushing the very boundaries Barbiedom as young girls, who have ever owned one, know it.
What explains the unprecedented box office success of these films, considering that neither
Barbie not Evelyn are Wonder Woman with superpowers?
Meanwhile in Maharashtra it’s not Barbie, but a small budget Marathi film called Bai Pan Bhari Deva that has raked in over INR 90 cr at the box office, that is the rage in town. The film tells the heartwarming story of six estranged middle-aged sisters who decide to come together for a tournament even as they grapple with the challenges and frustrations of their daily lives. Headlined by the Rohini Hattangadi, the cast includes Marathi TV actresses, none of whom would qualify as a box office draw.
It has, however, already broken many records including becoming the second highest grossing Marathi film, recording the highest collections for a single day, and beating some of the bigger Hindi films released at the same time. In its fourth week now, you won’t just see Marathi women watching this film at the theatres, but Gujarati and other North-Indian women too, all of them sporting the ray-bans worn by the sisters in the movie and all of them dancing together for a selfie with the poster of the actors in the theatre. The films effort to highlight the plight of housewives in society today seems to have connected across cultures and grown into a phenomenon.
A similar Marathi film called Jhimma, released a year ago, about a group of seven urban women from different socio-cultural backgrounds who embark on a journey of self- discovery cracked the box office and picked up a few awards. Coming right at the end of the pandemic during which women were forced to yield their home turf to family members who were all working from home, and who were experimenting with Dalgano coffee and other culinary skills, the film seems to have provided an escape to women from the drudgery of household work. Many women’s groups took trips to London together after the movie, creating a sort of cult movement, enough for the producers to work on a sequel.
Across regional cinema, there seems to be emerging a pattern of women centric films working very well at the box office in 2023 as is evident from the numbers.
Ace director Priyadarshan, known for his outstanding comedies, in his typical comic style delivers the Tamil film Appattha, starring Urvashi (in her 700th film) as a grandmother who is stereotypically shunned by her urbanised son and his family for her rural behaviour. So much so that her son mindlessly makes her the caretaker of his house and their dog when he takes his family out on a holiday. The tale of the old woman and a dog turns out to be at once funny and ironic in Priyadarshan’s deft hands, ending with a heart wrenching triumph against all odds and an exposition on motherhood. The film premiered at film festivals and debuted directly on OTT to rave reviews. It is difficult to imagine anyone bankrolling such a slice-of-life film starring an actress past her prime as a solo heroine of the film.
New women-only cinema audiences
Is there is a new ‘women in the theatre’ audience segment emerging post the pandemic? At a screening of the Punjabi film Kali Jota (Mar 2023) in its fourth week in Chandigarh, I noticed that the hall had nearly 50% occupancy almost all of them were women. The film shows the brave fightback by women teachers silently facing patriarchal abuse in schools.
Could it be that this ‘women theatre going’ audience segment is now emerging as a significant demographic? An audience that doesn’t want to watch high-octane action or grimy thrillers or superhero films which are releasing in large numbers due to the need for a ‘cinematic spectacle’ in an attempt to get audiences back to the theatre post the pandemic?
Gangubhai Kathiawadi, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle, tells the tale of a girl forced into prostitution and how she works the system to control it. The film grossed over Rs 200cr at the box office and won numerous awards, besides being credited as the movie that revived theatrical business post covid bringing audiences back to the cinemas. In contrast, forty years ago, in 1983, when Shyam Benegal made Mandi, based on a similar theme with star studded, stellar award-winning actors, the film didn’t set the box office on fire and barely won an award for Art Direction.
Audiences seem to have come a long way in terms of accepting films about women empowerment and wanting to see her point of view.
Marketing strategies are also being worked around with special screenings and reach outs at housing societies to get women audiences to come to the theatre. For Bai Ban Bhari Deva, the producers had organized a special screening for over 800 women at the Plaza cinema in Dadar, the heart of Marathi speaking population.
For the National Award winning Marathi film Paithani(2022), they had special screenings at girls schools all over Maharashtra.
Ripping Through Patriarchy
Nimisha, a well-educated girl with a passion for dance, returns from Bahrain and marries upright school teacher Suraj and arrives at her husband’s home in Kerala. She soon gets into her daily grind as she cooks all the meals, washes all dishes, dusts the furniture, cleans bathrooms and does everyone’s laundry and is even expected to place slippers at her father in law’s feet everyday as he steps out of the house. She eats after everyone else has eaten and cleans up after. She subdues her dignity when she has to sleep on the floor in isolation during her periods. Her husband is condescending when she complains of pains during sex and seeks a little foreplay. Eventually, she gives up on her struggles to be the submissive housewife her husband expects her to be and throws murky kitchen sink water on him and leaves.
The Great Indian Kitchen rips through patriarchy as you recoil in horror watching the plight of a married woman in this stark everyday tale of unsung slavery and gender inequality. The characters in the film don’t have any names, implying it to be every household’s story.
Coming right in the middle of the pandemic, there were no takers for this hard hitting movie till a new streaming platform, Neestream, bought it. As viewers lapped up the film in large numbers, the servers of the platform crashed and it took days for it to be restored back. The film touched a cord and won much critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of misogyny and domestic labour.
In late July, Bollywood hit the bullseye at the box office with Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani crossing INR 200cr in a little less than two weeks of its worldwide release. A light, colourful and entertaining film, it has all the tropes of a typical Karan Johar film but is loaded with multiple socio-cultural messages and attempts at redrawing patriarchal lines. Presented in a typical masala movie format(aka full of dance, drama and music), the film subtly addresses deep-rooted women-centric issues such as gender bias, misogyny, body shaming and patriarchy bringing out both sides of the argument. The cleverly written screenplay delivers home all the messages laced with humour and without sounding preachy. There is even an attempt to bring to the fore the new wokeness and the cancel culture in the society.
Quite bold and daring on Karan Johar’s part to make a commercial movie about these subjects and bet a big budget on it. Since theatrical audiences have largely been male, films with such themes would have been considered arthouse.
Go girl, love yourself
The Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee pushes the boundaries of the socially acceptable behaviour by making a mother, her daughter and her mother-in-law stealthily leave home in the wee hours of the morning and embark on a road trip of self-discovery leaving behind her husband and son to fend for themselves at home. Roja girl (Madhoo) makes her web series debut along with feisty Lakshmi as they embark on this road trip questioning patriarchy, societal norms and occasionally pushing the limits of believability in the story.
During the course of this trip these women mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with themselves, combat their worst fears and celebrate life.
A sweet little Gujarati film called Kutch Express helmed by Viral Shah, based on a screenplay has been written by Rahul Malick, Karan Bhanushali and Viraf Patel released in early 2023. Starring noted mainstream Hindi actress Ratna Pathak Shah as the mother in law, the story, written and directed by four men, tells the tribulations of an ordinary housewife as she frantically tries to save her marriage after she learns about her husband’s extra marital affair with a sexy colleague.
The film ends dramatically with the wife deciding to leave the husband and head into a new city for a new life, egged on by strangers. With a climactic train sequence reminiscent of SRK’s famous Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge scene, the film has done well at the Gujarati box office and streams on a Gujarati OTT platform.
Rebels with a Cause
The dark Hindi comedy Darlings(2022) written, directed and produced by an all women debutant crew received very positive reviews and over 10 million watching hours globally in its opening weekend, the highest for any non-English original Indian film on Netflix. The story of an alcoholic who regularly beats his wife and the revenge she exacts on him became heavily discussed for the terrific performances of Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.
Right upto the 1990s, women in Punjab were not allowed to accompany men to baraats and participate in the noisy dancing and singing part of the boisterous Punjabi wedding celebrations. Even the grooms mother was not allowed to attend the pheras. In Punjabi film Gode Gode Cha (2023) Rani played feistily by Sonam Bajwa builds a team of women and fights for her rights and ends this age old ritual. The film went onto become one of the most loved Punjabi films of 2023 and clocked over INR 20cr at the box office, 4 times its production budget.
Ritabhari Chakrabarthy stars in Bengali film Fatafeti (2023) that delighted audiences as she portrays a girl who turns from being a fat shamed, unable-to-conceive wife of her handsome husband (played with much caring subtlety by Abir) and who converts her passion for tailoring into a fashion brand. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal and if the box office numbers are to go by, it was quite a commercial success.
Post pandemic Hindi films Sherni, Thappad and Kathal all present the boundaries of what is no longer acceptable to women and how they would go about achieving what they wanted in spite of the patriarchy around them. The films have been much appreciated, watched, debated and discussed.
For Women, Of Women, By Women
Forgotten Bollywood female actors have made a thundering comeback on the streaming platforms. Women now headline more than 50% of shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Madhoo, Madhuri Dixit, Samantha, Nayantara and Tammannah Bhatia all have multiple shows with them in the lead, getting a newer audience to showcase their acting prowess to.
While there have been a handful of women directors in films, many more have broken the glass ceiling as their web series and films gain greater acceptance for the new stories they are wanting to tell. The series, Four More Shots Please, with edgy content targeted at the very urban women, is now into its fourth season.
Whether it is a woke audience or financially independent women who can watch movies at the theatres by themselves, women oriented stories seem to be bringing in more revenues and subscribers. What was started a decade back as a once-in-a-while trickle by films like Queen(2013) and English Vinglish(2012) which told stories of woman empowerment packaged with a lot of entertainment, now seems to have become a flood at the box office in films across languages in 2023.
Whether this is a post-pandemic phenomenon or a fad that will fade away remains to be seen but it’s surely filling up the box office cash registers like never before. Successful films now seem to have women at the back of the camera, in front of it and on the seats in the theatre!
More power to them!
