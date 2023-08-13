Independence Day Holiday creates storm at Box Office
Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently writes Taurani
In our view, cinema/multiplex occupancy has moved up sharply towards 55%-60% this weekend (avg weekend occupancy of 35%-40% in post covid era), helped by Gadar 2, which has reported a healthy opening and shows signs of sustenance; the film may collect INR 2.5-3 bn (net Box Office), much ahead of our estimate of INR 1.3-1.5bn.
Apart from this, response from OMG 2 has been mixed, whereas RRKPK has also picked up in terms of occupancy levels with lesser screens, which too will surpass our estimates by a mild margin. Regional film Jailer too will surpass our estimates as lifetime collections can breach INR 2.5bn (net Box Office).
Hindi films surpassing/beating our estimates consistently is a pleasant positive surprise and signs of an improved environment. As per our earlier report, occupancy levels in the month of July’23 had improved towards 27-28%; if the momentum continues in Aug- high likelihood, there is a potential for MoM improvement in occupancy by 100-200bps.
We believe Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently - RRKPK will surpass our estimates and this month Gadar 2 surpassing expectations.
Q2FY24 may turn out to be one of the best quarters in post covid era, helped by a low base YoY (Hindi Box Office declined 48% YoY vs pre covid levels in Q2FY23) and QoQ (Q1FY24 occupancy was mere 22.3% for the merged co).
As per our detailed note on PVRINOX consistent improvement in occupancy led by Hindi content will help drive better profitability, which in turn will move our TP towards the bull case scenario (INR 2,050) factoring 1) better occupancy 2) ad revenue and 3) valuation multiples ; as per our assessment Q2FY24 could report occupancy levels of 80%-85% of pre covid levels (32% occupancy pre COVID), if this momentum continues in Sep’23 (SRK starrer Jawan slated to release).
Ticket and food prices too have improved QoQ in Q2FY24, which too shows resilience and proves that growth has not come at the cost of profitability.
The only overhang is that ad. revenue recovery, remains to be at mere 70% of pre covid levels and will only show signs of improvement once this consistency in Hindi content sustains for 2-3 months more; concerns also persist as dependence on large budget films has increased, however with multiple large budget films doing well, it will change advertiser sentiment too over near to medium term.
EBITDA margins for PVRINOX remains very low (11.5% - ex IndAS in FY23 - vs pre COVID margin of 17.9%); Q1FY24 was again muted with ex IndAS EBITDA margin of 7.6%, however Q2FY24 May see EBITDA margin moving towards 16-18% (Ex IND-AS), basis this momentum which will largely offset negative impact of a poor Q1FY24 performance. Our annual EBITDA margin estimates (Ex IndAS is 13% for FY24).
Signs of sustenance of these margins in H2FY24, will lead to an upgrade on our estimates; we foresee a healthy upside over the near term, backed by better occupancy in this quarter, which in turn will drive profitability and valuation multiples. The stock price could breach towards the midpoint of our base and bull case scenario over near term (INR 1,800); the stock has moved up mere 10% over the last four months since our downgrade. We await performance in the month of Sep’23, which will provide us more confidence to upgrade towards our bull case scenario (TP of INR 2,050).
FIFA awards Women’s World Cup 2023 media rights in the Indian subcontinent to 1Stadia
The sports media rights company has secured the rights to broadcast the tournament in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
FIFA has awarded media rights in the Indian Subcontinent to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to 1Stadia, a sports media rights company, to distribute across six territories in this region (India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka).
1Stadia's distribution strategy for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is designed to reach the maximum audience across the Indian Subcontinent. The tournament will be accessible on various platforms, including mobile devices, enabling fans to catch all the action on-the-go. Additionally, the matches will be available through a combination of both free-to-air and pay-TV broadcasters, making it accessible to more than half a billion viewers across South Asia.
From the Round of 16 of the marquee tournament, fans in India can catch all the thrilling liveaction on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) in multiple languages, along with digital streaming on FanCode. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV for both digital and television coverage of the marquee tournament. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) and MX Player (digital), ensuring widespread access for viewers. In Nepal, AP1 TV, Nepal’s largest broadcast platform, has the exclusive rights to bring the excitement of the tournament to millions in Nepalese households. Bhutanese fans will be able to witness the excitement on DD Sports (television) and MX Player (digital). Bangladesh, too, will be part of the football fervour, with leading broadcasters like Gazi TV and Tsports TVensuring comprehensive coverage of the marquee global tournament on television while Rabbitholebd app, Tsport
1Stadia CEO & Co-founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in the Indian Subcontinent. The distribution agreements have been strategically formulated to provide a comprehensive viewing experience to football fans. This tournament represents the pinnacle of women's football, and we are committed to bringing its excitement and magic to the homes of millions of football enthusiasts across the region.”
FIFA's Director of Media Partnerships, Jean-Christophe Petit said, ‘We are delighted 1Stadia has been able to secure a strong broadcast platform across the Indian Subcontinent for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™, so that fans across the Indian Subcontinent can follow this fantastic tournament on television, on digital and via mobile devices.’
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Round of 16 kicked off this week on 5th August 2023, with 16teams competing for the biggest honour in women’s football. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.
Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.
Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more
He founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in 2012
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, is no more.
According to people in the know, he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
Resolution process begins to revive UNI
The news agency has been going through financial distress and the resolution process aims to turn its fortunes for the better
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:14 AM | 3 min read
In a significant development in the revival process of United News of India (UNI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors.
It must be mentioned that in May this year, the NCLT initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the 62-year-old company, one of the oldest and most credible news agencies in the country, and appointed Pooja Bahry, a veteran in the insolvency matters, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).
UNI has been going through financial distress for over a decade and the Resolution Process aims to turn its fortunes for the better.
Founded in 1961, UNI is a Multilingual Agency that provides News in 3 languages - English, Hindi and Urdu - along with Photos to over 460 subscribers, which include Media organisations, Government Departments and political parties, across the country.
As required under the IBC, Bahry issued a public notice on Saturday (Aug 5), inviting Expression of Interest from the "prospective resolution applicants, who fulfil such criteria as may be laid down by him (her) with the approval of Committee of Creditors, having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of the business of the Corporate Debtor and such other conditions as may be specified by the Board".
As per the notice, available on UNI English and UNIVarta websites and published in various Newspapers across the country, the window for receipt of applications is open till August 31, 2023.
It says Resolution applicants can approach the company's Resolution Professional with Resolution Plans if they (singly, jointly or in consortium) have "the necessary expertise in running an industry/business/turnaround of stressed assets etc".
An application can be made by Private/Public Ltd Company, LLP, Body Corporate, PSUs, or Individual Investor, whether incorporated in India or outside India, with a minimum net worth of Rs 350 crore or having an annual turnover of Rs 700 crore.
A Resolution Applicant can also be a Financial Institution (FI)/Fund/Private Equity (PE) Investor/any other similar entity with minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) or Funds Deployed or Committed Funds available for investment of Rs 500 crore as on March 31, 2023.
Other criteria and conditions are also enlisted in the detailed notice.
Speaking to e4m, Bahry said, “We are genuinely hopeful that the CIRP process will be fruitfully completed and the company would again become a successful organisation and an appropriate, viable and feasible Resolution Plan will be received for UNI, which has an astounding brand value. It is a golden opportunity for prospective Resolution Applicants who genuinely have the capability to Resolve and Revive this company, which is still a very big and established brand with a wide network in the country.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda: Anurag Thakur
The Union Minister was responding to a recent New York Times report which claimed that the media portal was pushing China’s agenda
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
A day after an explosive New York Times (NYT) report claimed that media portal Newsclick, financed by tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, was pushing China’s agenda, there was a huge uproar in the Parliament today.
The NYT report has also accused the Congress of defending Newsclick during an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 into its funding.
Union information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the charge attacking the Congress for rushing to the defence of NewsClick when the BJP had clearly revealed its pro China tilt.
“Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world. Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda,” Thakur said.
He said way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it.
In July 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had raided NewsClick’s office and residences of its editors in connection with an alleged case of money laundering. In a statement, the news portal had said, “If the ED and the government are truthful and follow the course of law, no wrongdoing will be found and this unfortunate event will be closed. Newsclick has nothing to hide".
Affle India rev growth stayed strong in Q1 despite volatile ad environment: Elara Capital
Affle India reported revenue of Rs 4,066 million in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:37 AM | 4 min read
Elara Capital, in its analysis of global technology company Affle, said that it's India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment. Contributions are expected from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to the acquisition of YouAppi and the realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. Here is the complete statement:Affle reported revenue growth of 17.0% YoY with organic revenue growth of 4.3% YoY. The total revenue growth is expected to be higher in the coming quarters since only 2 months of YouAppi’s financials were included in Q1. India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment; the international business grew 16.1% YoY, largely due to the acquisition of YouAppi and continued momentum in the emerging market. The organic revenue of the international markets declined 2.1% YoY but grew 2.2% QoQ.
We expect the contribution from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to 1) acquisition of YouAppi and 2) realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. There has been a negative impact of ~140bps in the EBITDA margin due to consolidation of YouAppi’s financials (YouAppi has an EBITDA margin of ~8%), excluding which the margin grew 85bp YoY. Affle’s business continues to remain resilient due to its conversion and ROI linked strategy.Highlights
- Affle India reported revenue of INR 4,066mn in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY. The revenue growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.
- In Q1FY24, revenue from India stood at INR 1,249mn (30.7% of revenue, up 19.0% YoY) and international revenue stood at INR 2,815mn (69.3% of revenue, up 16.1% YoY). India growth was broad-based coming across top industry verticals and CPCU business continued to witness strong market traction whereas International business increased due to robust growth in emerging markets, continued on-ground efforts & realigned market strategy for developed markets, combined with the acquisition of YouAppi.
- For the quarter, enterprise platform revenue stood at INR 24mn (0.6% of revenue, up 0.3% YoY) whereas consumer platform revenue stood at INR 4,041mn (99.4% of revenue, up 17.1% YoY).
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 781mn, up 13.2% QoQ & 13.8% YoY led by revenue growth partially offset by increase in data & inventory cost (up 14.8% QoQ & 12.9% YoY), increase in employee cost (up 13.9% QoQ & 30.3% YoY) and increase in other expenses (up 13.6% QoQ & 52.0% YoY). Although data & inventory cost as % of revenue decreased 222 bp YoY (61.1% of revenue in Q1FY24 vs 63.3% in Q1FY23). EBITDA margin stood at 19.2%, down 18 bp QoQ & 55 bp YoY mainly due to lower EBITDA margin of YouAppi.
- PAT for the quarter stood at INR 662mn, up 6.1% QoQ & 20.3% YoY led by revenue growth, increase in other income (up 31.3% YoY) and decrease in income tax (down 56.6% YoY) partially offset by increase in D&A cost (up 55.2% YoY) and increase in finance cost (up 58.0% YoY).
- Converted users in the CPCU business stood at 68.7mn (up 11.0% YoY) during the quarter. CPCU rate stood at INR 55 (up 5.6% YoY).Exhibit 1: Quarterly financials of Affle
(INR mn) Q1FY24 Elara E Diff (%) Q4FY23 QoQ(%) Q1FY23 YoY(%) Revenue 4,066 3,730 9.0 3,558 14.3 3,475 17.0 EBITDA 781 699 11.7 690 13.2 687 13.8 Pre-Tax Profit 701 708 -1.0 699 0.3 647 8.3 Net Profit 662 623 6.3 624 6.1 550 20.3 EPS (Rs) 5.0 5 6.3 4.7 6.1 4.1 20.3 Margins (%) EBITDA Margin 19.2 18.7 19.4 19.8 Net Margin 16.3 16.7 17.5 15.8 Source: Company, Elara Securities Research
ISA constitutes panel to define cross-media measurement
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor & Gamble
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Cross-Screen Measurement, a contentious issue that has been hurting marketers for a long time, may see the light of day by next year.
Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which has been mulling the issue for a long time, has now constituted an internal committee which will develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, the advertiser's body announced Wednesday in Mumbai.
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor and Gamble.
The panel is likely to reach out to all stakeholders, including BARC, Google, Meta and others to come up with a unified measurement formula for ad viewability on mobile, TV and computers as soon as possible. “The move aims to enhance advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels,” the ISA noted.
It is noteworthy that ISA on Wednesday released a media charter and a “model agency agreement” that lists out a bunch of strict clauses to seek transparency from agencies. The agreement includes several contentious clauses such as the “right to audit” full agency turnover, including their entities and vendors and a fair share in agency rebates that has rattled the media agencies to the core.
e4m was the first to report on the inside details of the model contract that has the potential to impact the entire advertising ecosystem, especially the digital advertising
The development is significant considering the fact that India’s advertising spend touches rupees one lakh crore half of which goes into digital media.
“Advertisers’ demand for cross-media audience measurement is at an all-time high. Nowhere in the world, there is a unified system that can measure both digital and TV videos combined. In the absence of comparable data, marketers squander a huge chunk of advertising money every year”, experts say.
However, advertisers globally are working hard towards it. The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), for instance, rolled out a trial launch phase of the cross-media measurement platform Origin about two years ago which is being updated and a fourth version was launched in June.
With the proliferation of multi-platform and cross-media content consumption, there is a dire need for third-party measurement metrics for viewership, says an advertiser, adding, “At present, the industry has an incomplete understanding of how audiences engage with cross-media content. Fragmented metrics across various channels make it difficult to track user behaviour and performance across different platforms. The absence of a unified system leads to inconsistency in measuring the effectiveness of an ad campaign.”
Data indicate, the more touchpoints, the greater the ROI.
