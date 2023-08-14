Why are women storming the box office?
Guest Column: Naveen Chandra, Founder and CEO, 91 Film Studios, writes on the emerging pattern of women-centric films in the movie business
Jaya is brought up in a family where her younger brother and his choices are respected while her needs are always brushed aside. Her father and maternal uncles take all her decisions including to enrol her in a college for a course she doesn’t want to study. She unsuccessfully tries to rebel against her parents by romancing an elderly, outwardly progressive and feminist college lecturer. Her family pulls her out of college and marries her off to an uneducated, poultry farm owner who seems normal but is aggressive and short tempered with little regard to others. He is physically abusive and superficially apologetic in turns, slapping her one morning and then taking her to a movie and dinner that night.
Rebuffed by everyone to accept her fate, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fights for her freedom and dignity in what becomes a quirky tale of poetic justice.
The Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He with wonderful portrayals of the couple played by Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph (the director of Malayalam super hero hit, Minal Murali) cracked the box office with nearly Rs 50cr in collections.
A sombre film bringing forth the issue of domestic abuse would have normally been considered arthouse. But the phenomenal box office performance of Jaya Jaya Jaye Jaya He makes it strikingly mainstream and commercial cinema.
This doesn’t seem to be restricted to the realistic Malayalam films that people have taken a liking to in the post pandemic years, but to films across languages and seems to be growing into a global trend.
Evelyn Quan Wang is a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat. Her life is in utter chaos. On the one side, her husband is serving her divorce, while on the other, her strained relationship with her daughter just gets worse as the young girl brings home her non-Chinese girlfriend to announce her lesbian relationship. Meanwhile, Evelyn’s stern and demanding father decides to visit her for the Chinese New Year weekend that’s coming up. Adding to her already chaotic life, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) serves her a notice for tax evasion on her laundromats income.
Not only did Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once get her an Oscar, but made it the most awarded film of all time. The film uses frenzied action sequences to present a woman’s bittersweet tale with a mix of fantasy, surreal comedy, science fiction, martial arts and animation. The film has become the highest grossing film for Studio A24 and returned a tidy profit at the box office.
Early this week, Barbie hit the coveted one-billion-dollar mark at the global box office. While it has made Greta Gerwig the first billion-dollar woman film director, what surprised everyone is the speed at which it did it. Releasing simultaneously with Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it topped her previous film Little Woman’s collections by four times. The clever and inventive screenplay takes us from the utopian matriarchical society of Barbie to the patriarchal real world highlighting themes of feminism and the true value of being a woman, beyond just beauty and political correctness. Pushing the very boundaries Barbiedom as young girls, who have ever owned one, know it.
What explains the unprecedented box office success of these films, considering that neither
Barbie not Evelyn are Wonder Woman with superpowers?
Meanwhile in Maharashtra it’s not Barbie, but a small budget Marathi film called Bai Pan Bhari Deva that has raked in over INR 90 cr at the box office, that is the rage in town. The film tells the heartwarming story of six estranged middle-aged sisters who decide to come together for a tournament even as they grapple with the challenges and frustrations of their daily lives. Headlined by the Rohini Hattangadi, the cast includes Marathi TV actresses, none of whom would qualify as a box office draw.
It has, however, already broken many records including becoming the second highest grossing Marathi film, recording the highest collections for a single day, and beating some of the bigger Hindi films released at the same time. In its fourth week now, you won’t just see Marathi women watching this film at the theatres, but Gujarati and other North-Indian women too, all of them sporting the ray-bans worn by the sisters in the movie and all of them dancing together for a selfie with the poster of the actors in the theatre. The films effort to highlight the plight of housewives in society today seems to have connected across cultures and grown into a phenomenon.
A similar Marathi film called Jhimma, released a year ago, about a group of seven urban women from different socio-cultural backgrounds who embark on a journey of self- discovery cracked the box office and picked up a few awards. Coming right at the end of the pandemic during which women were forced to yield their home turf to family members who were all working from home, and who were experimenting with Dalgano coffee and other culinary skills, the film seems to have provided an escape to women from the drudgery of household work. Many women’s groups took trips to London together after the movie, creating a sort of cult movement, enough for the producers to work on a sequel.
Across regional cinema, there seems to be emerging a pattern of women centric films working very well at the box office in 2023 as is evident from the numbers.
Ace director Priyadarshan, known for his outstanding comedies, in his typical comic style delivers the Tamil film Appattha, starring Urvashi (in her 700th film) as a grandmother who is stereotypically shunned by her urbanised son and his family for her rural behaviour. So much so that her son mindlessly makes her the caretaker of his house and their dog when he takes his family out on a holiday. The tale of the old woman and a dog turns out to be at once funny and ironic in Priyadarshan’s deft hands, ending with a heart wrenching triumph against all odds and an exposition on motherhood. The film premiered at film festivals and debuted directly on OTT to rave reviews. It is difficult to imagine anyone bankrolling such a slice-of-life film starring an actress past her prime as a solo heroine of the film.
New women-only cinema audiences
Is there is a new ‘women in the theatre’ audience segment emerging post the pandemic? At a screening of the Punjabi film Kali Jota (Mar 2023) in its fourth week in Chandigarh, I noticed that the hall had nearly 50% occupancy almost all of them were women. The film shows the brave fightback by women teachers silently facing patriarchal abuse in schools.
Could it be that this ‘women theatre going’ audience segment is now emerging as a significant demographic? An audience that doesn’t want to watch high-octane action or grimy thrillers or superhero films which are releasing in large numbers due to the need for a ‘cinematic spectacle’ in an attempt to get audiences back to the theatre post the pandemic?
Gangubhai Kathiawadi, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle, tells the tale of a girl forced into prostitution and how she works the system to control it. The film grossed over Rs 200cr at the box office and won numerous awards, besides being credited as the movie that revived theatrical business post covid bringing audiences back to the cinemas. In contrast, forty years ago, in 1983, when Shyam Benegal made Mandi, based on a similar theme with star studded, stellar award-winning actors, the film didn’t set the box office on fire and barely won an award for Art Direction.
Audiences seem to have come a long way in terms of accepting films about women empowerment and wanting to see her point of view.
Marketing strategies are also being worked around with special screenings and reach outs at housing societies to get women audiences to come to the theatre. For Bai Ban Bhari Deva, the producers had organized a special screening for over 800 women at the Plaza cinema in Dadar, the heart of Marathi speaking population.
For the National Award winning Marathi film Paithani(2022), they had special screenings at girls schools all over Maharashtra.
Ripping Through Patriarchy
Nimisha, a well-educated girl with a passion for dance, returns from Bahrain and marries upright school teacher Suraj and arrives at her husband’s home in Kerala. She soon gets into her daily grind as she cooks all the meals, washes all dishes, dusts the furniture, cleans bathrooms and does everyone’s laundry and is even expected to place slippers at her father in law’s feet everyday as he steps out of the house. She eats after everyone else has eaten and cleans up after. She subdues her dignity when she has to sleep on the floor in isolation during her periods. Her husband is condescending when she complains of pains during sex and seeks a little foreplay. Eventually, she gives up on her struggles to be the submissive housewife her husband expects her to be and throws murky kitchen sink water on him and leaves.
The Great Indian Kitchen rips through patriarchy as you recoil in horror watching the plight of a married woman in this stark everyday tale of unsung slavery and gender inequality. The characters in the film don’t have any names, implying it to be every household’s story.
Coming right in the middle of the pandemic, there were no takers for this hard hitting movie till a new streaming platform, Neestream, bought it. As viewers lapped up the film in large numbers, the servers of the platform crashed and it took days for it to be restored back. The film touched a cord and won much critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of misogyny and domestic labour.
In late July, Bollywood hit the bullseye at the box office with Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani crossing INR 200cr in a little less than two weeks of its worldwide release. A light, colourful and entertaining film, it has all the tropes of a typical Karan Johar film but is loaded with multiple socio-cultural messages and attempts at redrawing patriarchal lines. Presented in a typical masala movie format(aka full of dance, drama and music), the film subtly addresses deep-rooted women-centric issues such as gender bias, misogyny, body shaming and patriarchy bringing out both sides of the argument. The cleverly written screenplay delivers home all the messages laced with humour and without sounding preachy. There is even an attempt to bring to the fore the new wokeness and the cancel culture in the society.
Quite bold and daring on Karan Johar’s part to make a commercial movie about these subjects and bet a big budget on it. Since theatrical audiences have largely been male, films with such themes would have been considered arthouse.
Go girl, love yourself
The Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee pushes the boundaries of the socially acceptable behaviour by making a mother, her daughter and her mother-in-law stealthily leave home in the wee hours of the morning and embark on a road trip of self-discovery leaving behind her husband and son to fend for themselves at home. Roja girl (Madhoo) makes her web series debut along with feisty Lakshmi as they embark on this road trip questioning patriarchy, societal norms and occasionally pushing the limits of believability in the story.
During the course of this trip these women mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with themselves, combat their worst fears and celebrate life.
A sweet little Gujarati film called Kutch Express helmed by Viral Shah, based on a screenplay has been written by Rahul Malick, Karan Bhanushali and Viraf Patel released in early 2023. Starring noted mainstream Hindi actress Ratna Pathak Shah as the mother in law, the story, written and directed by four men, tells the tribulations of an ordinary housewife as she frantically tries to save her marriage after she learns about her husband’s extra marital affair with a sexy colleague.
The film ends dramatically with the wife deciding to leave the husband and head into a new city for a new life, egged on by strangers. With a climactic train sequence reminiscent of SRK’s famous Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge scene, the film has done well at the Gujarati box office and streams on a Gujarati OTT platform.
Rebels with a Cause
The dark Hindi comedy Darlings(2022) written, directed and produced by an all women debutant crew received very positive reviews and over 10 million watching hours globally in its opening weekend, the highest for any non-English original Indian film on Netflix. The story of an alcoholic who regularly beats his wife and the revenge she exacts on him became heavily discussed for the terrific performances of Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.
Right upto the 1990s, women in Punjab were not allowed to accompany men to baraats and participate in the noisy dancing and singing part of the boisterous Punjabi wedding celebrations. Even the grooms mother was not allowed to attend the pheras. In Punjabi film Gode Gode Cha (2023) Rani played feistily by Sonam Bajwa builds a team of women and fights for her rights and ends this age old ritual. The film went onto become one of the most loved Punjabi films of 2023 and clocked over INR 20cr at the box office, 4 times its production budget.
Ritabhari Chakrabarthy stars in Bengali film Fatafeti (2023) that delighted audiences as she portrays a girl who turns from being a fat shamed, unable-to-conceive wife of her handsome husband (played with much caring subtlety by Abir) and who converts her passion for tailoring into a fashion brand. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal and if the box office numbers are to go by, it was quite a commercial success.
Post pandemic Hindi films Sherni, Thappad and Kathal all present the boundaries of what is no longer acceptable to women and how they would go about achieving what they wanted in spite of the patriarchy around them. The films have been much appreciated, watched, debated and discussed.
For Women, Of Women, By Women
Forgotten Bollywood female actors have made a thundering comeback on the streaming platforms. Women now headline more than 50% of shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Madhoo, Madhuri Dixit, Samantha, Nayantara and Tammannah Bhatia all have multiple shows with them in the lead, getting a newer audience to showcase their acting prowess to.
While there have been a handful of women directors in films, many more have broken the glass ceiling as their web series and films gain greater acceptance for the new stories they are wanting to tell. The series, Four More Shots Please, with edgy content targeted at the very urban women, is now into its fourth season.
Whether it is a woke audience or financially independent women who can watch movies at the theatres by themselves, women oriented stories seem to be bringing in more revenues and subscribers. What was started a decade back as a once-in-a-while trickle by films like Queen(2013) and English Vinglish(2012) which told stories of woman empowerment packaged with a lot of entertainment, now seems to have become a flood at the box office in films across languages in 2023.
Whether this is a post-pandemic phenomenon or a fad that will fade away remains to be seen but it’s surely filling up the box office cash registers like never before. Successful films now seem to have women at the back of the camera, in front of it and on the seats in the theatre!
More power to them!
Narendra Kumar of Har-Anand Publications no more
Kumar was one of the country's most distinguished educationists and author of several books on Central Asia and Africa
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Narendra Kumar, Director of Har-Anand Publications, is no more. He was 85.
Kumar was among the country's most distinguished educationists. He was responsible for creating an education system responsive to the changing societal needs at the national and international levels.
Kumar was also the author of several books on Central Asia and Africa. He has written and edited books on publishing, education and foreign heads of states.
He had extensively lectured both in India and abroad along with heading several institutions.
Walt Disney’s Q3 revenue up by 4%; revenue from linear networks down 7%
Disney+ Hotstar subs went down this quarter as the company adjusted the product from one centred on IPL to one balanced with other offerings, said financial chief Kevin Lansberry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:39 AM | 5 min read
Walt Disney has reported a revenue increase of 4% at $ 22.3 billion for the third quarter ended July 1, 2023, up from $ 21.5 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s Q3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was at a loss of $ 0.25 compared to income of $0.77 in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported that the revenue from linear networks came down by 7% to $6.7 billion from $7.1 billion in the last fiscal and the operating income decreased by 23% to $1.9 billion.
However, revenue from Direct-to-Consumer Content Sales/Licensing and Other went up by 9% to $5.5 billion from $5 billion.
Disney+ Hotstar paid subscribers in Q3 ended July 1, 2023 stood at 40.4 million, down from 58.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar stood at $0.59 in Q3 2023 while it was $1.20 in the same quarter last fiscal.
Domestic Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 4% to $5.5 billion, and operating income decreased by 14% to $1.8 billion. The decrease in operating income was due to lower results at both Broadcasting and Cable, the company said.
International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 20% to $1.2 billion, and operating income decreased to a loss of $87 million from income of $166 million.
“The decrease in operating results was primarily due to lower advertising revenue and, to a lesser extent, an unfavorable foreign exchange impact. The decrease in advertising revenue was due to lower rates attributable to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket programming,” the company said.
During the investors’ call, Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said, “Our results this quarter are reflective of what we’ve accomplished through the unprecedented transformation we’re undertaking at Disney to restructure the company, improve efficiencies, and restore creativity to the center of our business.”
He said, “In the eight months since my return, these important changes are creating a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations that has put us on track to exceed our initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings as well as improved our direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters. While there is still more to do, I’m incredibly confident in Disney’s long-term trajectory because of the work we’ve done, the team we now have in place, and because of Disney’s core foundation of creative excellence and popular brands and franchises.”
In segment revenues, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution came down by 1 % from $14,110 million to $ 14,004 million in the third quarter while Disney Parks, Experiences and Products saw an increase of 13% from $7,394 million in the last fiscal to $8.326 million in the current fiscal’s Q3.
Iger said that three businesses of Disney which will drive the greatest growth in value creation over the next five years are its film studios, parks businesses and streaming.
He said that Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-COVID levels with 21% higher revenue and 29% higher operating income compared to fiscal 2019.
He announced that 3.3 million subscribers have signed up to the ad-supported Disney+ option at the end of Q3.
He also said that soon details regarding the upcoming streaming price increases will be announced.
Disney is also exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and families.
“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreement with additional terms on our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization some time in 2024,” Iger said.
The company said that ratings continue to increase on the ESPN main linear channel, even as cord-cutting has accelerated.
Talking about the announcement that ESPN has entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement with Penn Entertainment to further expand the ESPN brand into the growing sports marketplace, Iger said that this licensing deal will offer a compelling new experience for sports fans that will enhance consumer engagement.
“We're excited to offer this to the many fans who have long been asking for it. Overall, we're considering potential strategic partnerships for ESPN looking at distribution, technology, marketing, and content opportunities where we retain control of ESPN. We receive notable interest from many different entities and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date when we are further along in this,” he said.
“In closing, I returned to Disney in November, and I have agreed to stay on longer because there's more to accomplish before our transformation is complete. And because I want to ensure a successful transition from my successor….
“I'm overwhelmingly bullish about the Disney future in the beginning of the call. The work we have done over the 8 months is the core foundation of excellence and franchises and because of the unrivalled talent we have at every level here at Disney,” he said.
Disney+ core subscribers grew by nearly 8 lakhs during the third quarter and its core ARPU increased by $0.11, driven by higher per-subscriber advertising revenue domestically and as well as price increases in certain international markets.
“Disney+ Hotstar subscribers declined this quarter as we adjusted our product from one centred around the IPL to one more balanced with other sports and entertainment offerings. I would also note that this business with its significantly lower ARPU compared to core Disney+ is not a material component of our overall B2C financial results,” said Kevin Lansberry, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Walt Disney.
FIFA awards Women’s World Cup 2023 media rights in the Indian subcontinent to 1Stadia
The sports media rights company has secured the rights to broadcast the tournament in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
FIFA has awarded media rights in the Indian Subcontinent to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to 1Stadia, a sports media rights company, to distribute across six territories in this region (India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka).
1Stadia's distribution strategy for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is designed to reach the maximum audience across the Indian Subcontinent. The tournament will be accessible on various platforms, including mobile devices, enabling fans to catch all the action on-the-go. Additionally, the matches will be available through a combination of both free-to-air and pay-TV broadcasters, making it accessible to more than half a billion viewers across South Asia.
From the Round of 16 of the marquee tournament, fans in India can catch all the thrilling liveaction on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) in multiple languages, along with digital streaming on FanCode. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV for both digital and television coverage of the marquee tournament. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) and MX Player (digital), ensuring widespread access for viewers. In Nepal, AP1 TV, Nepal’s largest broadcast platform, has the exclusive rights to bring the excitement of the tournament to millions in Nepalese households. Bhutanese fans will be able to witness the excitement on DD Sports (television) and MX Player (digital). Bangladesh, too, will be part of the football fervour, with leading broadcasters like Gazi TV and Tsports TVensuring comprehensive coverage of the marquee global tournament on television while Rabbitholebd app, Tsport
1Stadia CEO & Co-founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in the Indian Subcontinent. The distribution agreements have been strategically formulated to provide a comprehensive viewing experience to football fans. This tournament represents the pinnacle of women's football, and we are committed to bringing its excitement and magic to the homes of millions of football enthusiasts across the region.”
FIFA's Director of Media Partnerships, Jean-Christophe Petit said, ‘We are delighted 1Stadia has been able to secure a strong broadcast platform across the Indian Subcontinent for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™, so that fans across the Indian Subcontinent can follow this fantastic tournament on television, on digital and via mobile devices.’
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Round of 16 kicked off this week on 5th August 2023, with 16teams competing for the biggest honour in women’s football. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.
Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.
Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more
He founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in 2012
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, is no more.
According to people in the know, he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
Resolution process begins to revive UNI
The news agency has been going through financial distress and the resolution process aims to turn its fortunes for the better
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:14 AM | 3 min read
In a significant development in the revival process of United News of India (UNI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors.
It must be mentioned that in May this year, the NCLT initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the 62-year-old company, one of the oldest and most credible news agencies in the country, and appointed Pooja Bahry, a veteran in the insolvency matters, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).
UNI has been going through financial distress for over a decade and the Resolution Process aims to turn its fortunes for the better.
Founded in 1961, UNI is a Multilingual Agency that provides News in 3 languages - English, Hindi and Urdu - along with Photos to over 460 subscribers, which include Media organisations, Government Departments and political parties, across the country.
As required under the IBC, Bahry issued a public notice on Saturday (Aug 5), inviting Expression of Interest from the "prospective resolution applicants, who fulfil such criteria as may be laid down by him (her) with the approval of Committee of Creditors, having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of the business of the Corporate Debtor and such other conditions as may be specified by the Board".
As per the notice, available on UNI English and UNIVarta websites and published in various Newspapers across the country, the window for receipt of applications is open till August 31, 2023.
It says Resolution applicants can approach the company's Resolution Professional with Resolution Plans if they (singly, jointly or in consortium) have "the necessary expertise in running an industry/business/turnaround of stressed assets etc".
An application can be made by Private/Public Ltd Company, LLP, Body Corporate, PSUs, or Individual Investor, whether incorporated in India or outside India, with a minimum net worth of Rs 350 crore or having an annual turnover of Rs 700 crore.
A Resolution Applicant can also be a Financial Institution (FI)/Fund/Private Equity (PE) Investor/any other similar entity with minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) or Funds Deployed or Committed Funds available for investment of Rs 500 crore as on March 31, 2023.
Other criteria and conditions are also enlisted in the detailed notice.
Speaking to e4m, Bahry said, “We are genuinely hopeful that the CIRP process will be fruitfully completed and the company would again become a successful organisation and an appropriate, viable and feasible Resolution Plan will be received for UNI, which has an astounding brand value. It is a golden opportunity for prospective Resolution Applicants who genuinely have the capability to Resolve and Revive this company, which is still a very big and established brand with a wide network in the country.”
NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda: Anurag Thakur
The Union Minister was responding to a recent New York Times report which claimed that the media portal was pushing China’s agenda
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
A day after an explosive New York Times (NYT) report claimed that media portal Newsclick, financed by tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, was pushing China’s agenda, there was a huge uproar in the Parliament today.
The NYT report has also accused the Congress of defending Newsclick during an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 into its funding.
Union information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the charge attacking the Congress for rushing to the defence of NewsClick when the BJP had clearly revealed its pro China tilt.
“Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world. Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda,” Thakur said.
He said way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it.
In July 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had raided NewsClick’s office and residences of its editors in connection with an alleged case of money laundering. In a statement, the news portal had said, “If the ED and the government are truthful and follow the course of law, no wrongdoing will be found and this unfortunate event will be closed. Newsclick has nothing to hide".
