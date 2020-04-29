Endorsement world mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, best known for his iconic performance in movies like ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Salaam Bombay’, breathed his last on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital. The 53-year-old actor succumbed to a colon infection, and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, his two sons and many memorable performances.

LED brand Syska with whom Khan had an ongoing association mourned the loss of the actor. The brand tweeted “Dear Irrfan, we will never forget the smiles, the laughter, the memories. A wonderful performer. An even better human being. Never the Star, treating everyone on par. Your easygoing nature, passionate performances & cheerful smile will continue to inspire us. The Syska Family.” The message was also accompanied by a small video.



It's not just Syska that expressed grief over the 'Haasil' actor's untimely demise. The whole industry is lamenting his loss.

His family issued a statement confirming the news of his demise that read, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.”

The actor’s death has left the country in shock. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also expressed his condolence on the actor's demise. He tweeted: 'Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti”.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who worked with Khan in 'Piku' tweeted: “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Khan recently associated himself with #KaronaKuch campaign by www.gransevasangh.com to bring the attention of the government and people towards the unimaginable pain and sufferings of migrants during the lockdown.

‘The Lunchbox’ actor was known for his acting brilliance across the world. His authenticity and simplicity made him a favourite among brands too over the years.

Earlier, Khan had done a campaign with CEAT. The actor was loved across brands. He had a strong association with Mastercard too.

The actor was loved across borders. He wowed Pakistanis in an ad commercial that he did for Lahor-based brand LU Bakeri's Nankhatai.

The actor also had a huge fan-base in China. His film 'Hindi Medium' emerged a huge blockbuster there and recorded a first-day opening close to $4 million.

Khan was a known face in the West too and was part of many Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Jurrasic World’, ‘Life of Pie’ and ‘The Namesake’.

He was last seen in Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium', which was released on March 13, 2020. The movie didn’t get the chance to perform well in theaters due to the COVID-19 lockdown and was later re-released on an OTT platform.

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and had undergone treatment for the same in London. He recently returned to India before the release of 'Angrezi Medium’.