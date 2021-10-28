DoT amends Indian Telegraph RoW, permits laying of overhead OFC

Ministry of Communications has issued the statement for the same

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules (RoW), permitting laying overhead optical fibre cable (OFC). This is applicable to all digital infrastructure (including Digital CATV & Broadband distribution).

"These amendments will ease RoW-related permission procedures for establishment and augmentation of digital communications infrastructure across the country," a statement issued by the DoT said.

According to the statement, "Provided further that the documents related to route plan for establishment of overground telegraph line shall be required to be provided by the licensee with the application made for establishment of overground telegraph line."

"The appropriate authority shall examine the route plan for the proposed overground telegraph line and the possible interference in regard to the establishment or maintenance of such overground telegraph line with regard to any other public infrastructure that may have been laid along the proposed route," it added.

The amendment prescribes a one-time compensation of Rs 1,000 per kilometre for laying overhead OFC.

