PM Narendra Modi urges nations to work together on cryptocurrency

He said that nations must ensure that crypto does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil the youth

While delivering a keynote address on the theme, ‘India's Technology: Evolution and Revolution," at The Sydney Dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges nations to work together on cryptocurrency and said, “It must not end up in wrong hands.”

"Take crypto-currency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth,” said PM Modi.

He further said, "We've offered our CoWin platform to the entire world free and made it open-source software. India's extensive experience with use of technology and policy for public good, inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world."

According to media reports, PM Modi chaired a meeting last week to discuss the future of cryptocurrency in India, where it was decided that the rules should be in place to ensure checks on money laundering and terror financing.

