Twitter has appointed officers in compliance with IT Rules 2021: Centre tells Delhi HC

Microblogging platform Twitter has appointed Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO), and Nodal Contact Person in compliance with the new IT Rules, the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court.

In a short affidavit, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY) said that the social media platform has acknowledged that the personnel (CCO, Nodal Contact Person, and RGO) are appointed as the company's employees and not as 'contingent workers'.

“Twitter has provided the names of the said appointed personnel and their respective positions also. The said affidavit (of Twitter) mentions their employment start date as August 4, 2021. Twitter has further enclosed their employment contracts along with the said affidavit as proof of such appointments,” the ministry said.

The court had on August 10 directed the Centre to file a short affidavit in response to Twitter's affidavit, in which the company had shown compliance with IT Rules.

“I submit that Twitter has appointed the personnel in compliance to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 hereinafter referred as IT Rules, 2021,” N Samaya Balan, working as Scientist-E in the Cyber Law Group with the MEITY, said in the affidavit.

Justice Rekha Palli is scheduled to hear the matter on October 5 on a petition filed by Advocate Amit Acharya. The petitioner lawyer had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that Twitter is non-compliant with the IT Rules when he tried to complain about a couple of tweets.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 seek to regulate has prescribed a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for social media, digital news and over the top (OTT) platforms.