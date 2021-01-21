Digicontent reports consolidated revenue of Rs 74.42 cr in Q3

Hindustan Times Group-promoted Digicontent has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 74.42 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company's revenue stood at Rs 71.88 crore.



The company has posted a net profit of Rs 15 lakh compared to a net loss of Rs 2.15 crore. Total expenses stood at Rs 73.21 crore as against Rs 75.24 crore.



Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 14th January approved the appointment of Ajay S. Nair as CFO.



Digicontent operates in the realm of Entertainment & Digital Innovation business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment, and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media, and management of advertising time and space on news websites hindustantimes.com, livemint.com, and livehindustan.com.



It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images, and carries out brand promotion activities.



As of September 2020, the Hindustan Times Limited, Go4i.Com (Mauritius) Limited, and Shobhana Bhartia were the promoters of the company holding a 69.5% stake.

