Digicontent reports consolidated revenue of Rs 74.42 cr in Q3

The company's revenue stood at Rs 71.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 6:48 PM
Digicontent

Hindustan Times Group-promoted Digicontent has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 74.42 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company's revenue stood at Rs 71.88 crore.

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 15 lakh compared to a net loss of Rs 2.15 crore. Total expenses stood at Rs 73.21 crore as against Rs 75.24 crore.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 14th January approved the appointment of Ajay S. Nair as CFO.

Digicontent operates in the realm of Entertainment & Digital Innovation business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment, and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media, and management of advertising time and space on news websites hindustantimes.comlivemint.com, and livehindustan.com.

It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images, and carries out brand promotion activities.

As of September 2020, the Hindustan Times Limited, Go4i.Com (Mauritius) Limited, and Shobhana Bhartia were the promoters of the company holding a 69.5% stake.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digital advertsing Digital marketing Hindustan times group Profit Revenue advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Thank God

Sri Adhikari Brothers associated with mega film project ‘Thank God’ as producer
1 hour ago

espn cricinfo

Ajinkya Rahane, Josh Hazelwood & Poonam Yadav among winners at ESPNcricinfo Awards 2020
2 hours ago

Basant Dhawan

'One of the greatest days ever of Indian Cricket'
1 day ago