Court directs The Wire to take down articles against Bharat Biotech

The order was passed by the court in a ₹100 crore defamation suit filed by Bharat Biotech against the publication.

Updated: Feb 23, 2022 10:29 PM
A Telangana court has directed  The Wire to take down fourteen articles published on its website against COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech International Limited.

 As per reports, the court also restrained The Wire from further publishing any defamatory articles on Bharat Biotech and its product COVAXIN.

 The order was passed by an Additional District Judge at Ranga Reddy District court in a ₹100 crore defamation suit filed by Bharat Biotech against the publication.

 The suit was filed against the publisher of The Wire, Foundation for Independent Journalism, its Editors Siddharth Vardarajan, Sidharth Roshanlal Bhatia and MK Venu, and nine others who wrote the articles against Bharat Biotech and COVAXIN.

 The court also highlighted the fact that Bharat Biotech is the only candidate which has been authorized to manufacture the vaccine for children between 15 to 18 years and that the defamatory articles published on the website will lead to vaccine hesitancy. The court has directed removal of the defamatory articles from the website within 48 hours and also restrained The Wire from publishing any defamatory articles about Bharat Biotech and its product COVAXIN.

