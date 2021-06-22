Delhi HC's Justice Anup Bhambhani recuses from hearing IT rules matter

Delhi High Court Justice Anup Bhambhani has recused himself from hearing the matter challenging the constitutional validity of the Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.



Digital media platforms The Wire and The Quint have challenged the IT rules before the Delhi HC. The petitions were listed before a vacation bench comprising Justice Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh. Justice Bhambhani recused himself from the hearing as soon as the matter came up.



The matters are now listed before the roster bench and will be listed next Monday.



Appearing for The Quint and The Wire, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan stated that the petitioners were hoping an interim relief from coercive steps under Part 3 of the Rules.



Earlier, the Delhi High Court bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh had adjourned the hearing in the matter 4th August on grounds of non-urgency despite pleas that the matter was urgent as it concerned the infringement of fundamental rights.



The main petitioners in the case include Quintillion Digital Media MD & CEO Ritu Kapur, Foundation for Independent Journalism (The Wire), The News Minute Founder and Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran and The Wire Founding Editor MK Venu.

