FIR lodged against 'The Wire' Editor Siddharth Varadarajan

The FIR has been lodged for posting on Twitter a report to allegedly “mislead people”

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:46 PM
Siddharth Varadarajan

An FIR has been lodged against ‘The Wire’ Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

The FIR has been lodged for posting on Twitter a report to allegedly “mislead people” on the death of a protester in New Delhi during the Republic Day incidents.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of Rampur resident Sanju Turaiha, has been lodged under IPC sections 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes).

