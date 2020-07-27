Cinema halls be allowed to open in August: I&B Ministry recommends to Union Home Ministry

I&B Secretary Amit Khare makes the recommendation at a close-door industry interaction with the CII Media Committee on Friday, say media reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 9:07 AM
cinema

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has recommended the Union Home Ministry that cinema halls in the country should be allowed to reopen in August, according to media reports.
Reports say this has been said by I&B Secretary Amit Khare at a close-door industry interaction with the CII Media Committee on Friday. He reportedly said the finall call on the matter will be taken by the Union Ministry.
Khare is said to have recommended opening of cinema halls either on August 1 or around August 31.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Home ministry I&b ministry Cinema halls
Show comments
You May Also Like
raftaar

Sony Music India signs agreements with rapper Raftaar and indie label Kalamkaar
3 days ago

omnicom

OTT consumption driven by Tier 1 cities, females & younger audiences: OMG report
5 days ago

IPL 2020

BCCI looking at IPL 2020 between Sept 26 and Nov 8
1 week ago