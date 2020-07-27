Cinema halls be allowed to open in August: I&B Ministry recommends to Union Home Ministry

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has recommended the Union Home Ministry that cinema halls in the country should be allowed to reopen in August, according to media reports.

Reports say this has been said by I&B Secretary Amit Khare at a close-door industry interaction with the CII Media Committee on Friday. He reportedly said the finall call on the matter will be taken by the Union Ministry.

Khare is said to have recommended opening of cinema halls either on August 1 or around August 31.