I&B Ministry launches account on Telegram to counter fake news

With fact-checking arm 'PIB Fact Check', the government entity aims to verify information related to the Centre

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 9:33 AM
I&B Ministry

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has launched its account ‘'PIB Fact Check' on social media platform Telegram to counter fake news.

The account was launched on Tuesday.

According to ministry sources, “Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact check. PIB, along with telegram, got these fraudulent channels removed.”

With this account on the platform, this govt. entity aims to verify information related to the Centre before disseminating to its subscribers, said media reports.

The only central government fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check was established in November 2019.

 

