Yandex tests news tool for ad placement in Telegram channels
The tool makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users
Yandex, a Europe-based tech company, has begun testing a new tool for advertising placement in Telegram channels. With over 350,000 advertisers using Yandex Advertising Network and an impressive average of 4.5 billion daily ad placements, Yandex offers comprehensive advertising solutions in 50 countries worldwide. Building on this extensive experience, Yandex has now integrated its effective advertising platform with Telegram, the popular messenger, providing an opportunity for channel owners to monetize their content.
With an impressive global monthly active user base exceeding 700 million, Telegram has emerged as a popular messaging platform that connects people from around the world. Unlike other closed platforms, Telegram is open for external integrations. This makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users.
Leveraging Yandex's expertise in delivering targeted advertisements, the company has adapted its proprietary solutions to cater specifically to the messaging service of Telegram. By using Yandex's advanced advertising algorithms, Yandex ensures that ads are placed as effectively as possible. This integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks.
Moreover, integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection, Yandex's neural networks take into account the channel's theme and find ads that match the interests of its audience. This automated process saves time and resources for both channel owners and advertisers, enabling them to focus on delivering engaging content and reaching their target audience.
Advertising posts will be placed by a bot, developed by Yandex; all it requires is permission to publish messages.The channel owner has full control over the frequency and timing of ad displays. Even channels with very specific topics or those that are just beginning to gain popularity can now generate revenue through advertising.
Yandex has already started accepting applications for participation in the testing phase from channel owners and advertisers. The channel must have a minimum of two thousand subscribers and the content should adhere to the laws and rules of the Yandex Advertising Network.
Esports to be official medal sport at Asian Games 2026
The event will be held in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
Esports is making its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8. The inclusion of Esports in the 20th Asian Games will undoubtedly serve as a great encouragement for Indian Esports athletes to pursue their passion professionally.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and Vice President of Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development.”
He further added, “The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators."
"The Esports industry and its passionate community have long been working towards gaining recognition, and the recent announcement clearly indicates the significant progress made by the esports ecosystem on international platforms. The official recognition of Esports as a medal sport further enhances and elevates the standing of esports athletes, placing them on par with mainstream sports personalities. We are optimistic that in the Asian Games 2026, our team, S8ul and 8bit, will have the opportunity to participate and showcase their skills in several esports titles. Moreover, this announcement solidifies the fact that both endemic and non-endemic brands are actively seeking avenues to engage with gamers today and are enthusiastic about investing in the Esports ecosystem," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives & S8UL Esports.
“One small step for esports, one giant leap for the gaming industry! Esports' inclusion as a medal sport is not only good news in itself, but it also paves the way for other similar tournaments to recognize esports as an important avenue. I hope this trajectory continues upwards, and we are able to eventually see Esports at a scale similar to traditional sports,” said Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus.
Amazon's 'entry' into Google-CCI case fires up rivalry between the two tech giants
Google’s accusations against the CCI of protecting the business interests of Amazon, will intensify the tussle between the two American majors to grab the world’s largest consumer market, experts say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 10, 2023 8:51 AM | 6 min read
Google’s high-profile case against India’s antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) at the Supreme Court has ignited the rivalry of two tech giants-Google and Amazon-in a new vertical that is Android market space.
Early this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google and asked it to scrap the controversial “Android compatibility commitment and the mobile application distribution agreement” that reportedly harms other Android players. While Google had paid the penalty, it alleges that CCI’s directive to scrap its policy aimed “to protect and enable Amazon to compete” with it.
A query sent to Amazon returned with a plain response, “We do not have any comments on the development.” Google also refused to comment as the matter is sub-judice.
Experts say that the development has the potential to intensify the battle between the two US-giants not only in the Android market but in all other verticals in the world’s largest consumer market, tech leaders say. It is also being viewed as a war between two digital advertising walled gardens.
“This is the first time Google has named Amazon in the case and called its competitors motivated parties,” an industry source claimed, adding that Google in its 604-page appeal has mentioned Amazon 72 times, Samsung 50 times and some other players many times.
The revelations have stumped the e-commerce major as it has no locus standi in the legal case. The company was neither the party in the case at CCI and NCLAT nor at the Supreme Court. However, the company may explore its options if the situation arises, industry sources say.
“Amazon did appear before the CCI as “witness” in July 2022 when CCI asked industry players including Amazon, Mozilla and device manufacturers during the probe against Google. Amazon had claimed in its submission that it had experienced significant difficulties in finding OEM partners to manufacture smart TVs running its Fire OS due to Google's Android compatibility commitment clause,” said a source.
Amazon and FireOS
Amazon has its own operating system-Fire OS-a forked or modified version of the open source Android. Fire OS runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets.
Android TV had 66% market share in India in 2022 while Fire OS has only 1% share in the country, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Google has claimed in its SC filing, “FireOS failed globally due to poor user experience. In India, the Fire Phone was not even launched ….Of all the device makers, only one refused to engage with Amazon on the FireOS because of the agreements it had with Google.”
“The e-commerce major seeks to expand its Fire TV business in India as it takes on arch-rival Google amid rising adoption of connected TV in the country. Both companies are also fighting to be the operating system of Indian households (Chrome and FireOS),” a digital expert said.
He added, “Early this year, Amazon announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch a television that runs on ‘Fire OS 7.’ Besides, Amazon TV supports Apple Airplay and Miracast, enabling people to directly mirror content from their Apple and Android phones, respectively.”
Ad business and other verticals
Across the internet, Google and Amazon compete head-to-head, and the rivalry between these two internet giants has only grown more intense over the past few years because they compete in businesses like digital ads, cloud services, smart speaker systems, and CTV products.
Amazon’s advertising business continues to grow despite a general slowdown in digital advertising, which has hurt companies like Google parent Alphabet and Meta.
Amazon India's digital advertising revenue touched Rs 4,170 crore in FY22. It was still much less compared to Google and Meta’s ad revenues of about Rs 25,000 Cr and Rs 16,000 Cr. However, Amazon occupying nearly 8 percent of India’s approx Rs 45,000 Cr digital ad market alerted the walled gardens.
“Amazon is now globally the third largest digital advertising entity in revenue terms. Alongside the growth of the retail media network, of which Amazon has a dominance, is projected to have a growth at a healthy 20% YOY, while Google is growing at about 2%,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
The search business contributes to 70% of Google's ad revenues, and is being challenged by retail-related search moving towards retail focused properties, like Amazon, Walmart etc. To make matters worse, hyperlocal search is moving towards platforms such as Tiktok. This is reflected in the revenue trends of Google’s search business which has slowed down from a 20% in 2018 to a 7% in 2022 (ignoring the abnormal 2021, pandemic year where the search business grew by 43%), explains Gupta.
Besides, Google’s network business contributes about 15% of its revenue and has been in the center of controversy with the privacy advocates. With the deprecation of cookies planned for 2024 and this revenue stream is expected to be hit negatively. Apple introducing App Tracking Transparency in April 2021 has shown us the impact of cookie deprecation by slowing down this growth of the Google Network business to 3% in 2022 from a 15% in 2018 (again ignoring the abnormal 2021, Pandemic year where the search business grew by 37%), he noted.
In the US, Amazon already commanded 14.6% of the digital ad market, third to Google at 26.4% and Facebook at 24.1% in FY22, according to Insider Intelligence.
Experts say that Amazon, and the other retail networks with privacy complaint deterministic purchase data on its transactors, are best positioned to cater to this demand in the post-cookie world.
“Looking at Google's Q1 2023 financials the only two business lines growing are the Search and Cloud businesses, so it has become important for them to defend their position in the market, and hence an aggressive stance,” Gupta explained.
Google is being outpaced by Amazon in both the product search market and the cloud computing market. Amazon owns the product search market, with 3/4 of online shoppers starting their product search on the platform. Meanwhile, Amazon's AWS garners 33% of the global cloud computing spend, versus Google's 9% market share, a digital advertising expert said.
TRAI releases consultation paper on regulatory mechanism for OTT
The written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 6:24 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services, and selective banning of OTT Services.
According to TRAI, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last year had written a letter and requested TRAI to reconsider its recommendations on the Regulatory Framework for OTT communication services and suggest a suitable regulatory mechanism for OTTs, including issues relating to 'selective banning of OTT services' as part of its recommendations.
Through the letter, DoT has also mentioned that in view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects.
“The National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for "Ensuring a holistic and harmony-led approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies' It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed.
In response to the DoT letter, TRAI conveyed that "the Authority is of the view that a fresh consultation process may be initiated to frame suitable regulatory framework for OTT. In this regard, a consultation paper on regulatory mechanisms for OTT Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services, seeking inputs from stakeholders, has been placed."
TRAI said that the written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023.
Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak
The launch will further strengthen the channel’s online presence with a YouTube channel and the website
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channels are expanding its footprint across the country with the launch of yet another digital-first channel – Chhattisgarh Tak.
This launch will further strengthen its online presence with a YouTube channel (Youtube/ChhattisgarhTakOfficial) and the website – www.chhattisgarhtak.in. The news platforms are being inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include both YouTube channels and websites.
The website and the YouTube channel for Chhattisgarh Tak shall focus on the local news from across the state. The YouTube channel will feature videos and shorts whereas the website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the two platforms, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “The idea behind the YoutTube channel and the website launch is to cover the state of Chhattisgarh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news.”
He further adds, “Chhattisgarh Tak aims to cater to the growing demand for reliable and up-to-date news content in the digital space.”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, www.chhattisgarhtak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Android case: Google says India antitrust body ‘protecting’ Amazon
Google has moved the Supreme Court for quashing CCI’s order asking the tech major to make changes to its business model
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Google has accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon, Reuters has reported.
Google has reached out to India's Supreme Court to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) October order, which asked the company to make 10 changes to its business model. Google’s recent filings show their disagreement with the way CCI conducted their investigation.
Amazon had earlier complained of challenges in developing its Android system due to Google’s restrictions in the country.
Google has recently been under scrutiny by the Indian antitrust body due to its dominance over the Indian Android market.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up that Google's restrictions challenged the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
In the October order, Google was fined $163 million and was asked to allow modified versions of its Android operating system, called Android forks, to be liberally distributed without any licensing restrictions.
exchange4media reached out to both Google and Amazon for their comments. Google said that due to court proceedings, they wouldn’t be able to comment. Amazon, too, said it did not have any comments on the development.
Why brands & advertisers are closely watching CTV content recognition data
Content publishers study Automatic Content Recognition data for insights into what content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan ahead, share industry players
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Even as India crossed 35 million CTV connections this June as per Finecast (GroupM), the country is expected to cross the so-called inflection point of CTV adoption (40 million) earlier than expected. The initial prediction was that the moment would come in 2025.
This is even as the world’s most populous nation becomes the third-largest TV market in the world, with 235 million TV households in India expected to have tuned in by the end of this year.
And almost all these TVs have the potential at least to be smart TVs, meaning they come with a built in technology, called ACR (Automatic Content Recognition), that allows the device to see and or hear the content that is being played, with that data being accessible to those who need and or want to know. No prizes for guessing who does.
Data on Tap
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, explaines “ACR data gives brands and content publishers an in-depth understanding of how audiences spend time on their TVs. With this insight, they can see what content is being watched, when it’s being watched and how viewers are choosing to access it. And this data is constantly improving and expanding our own understanding, as more consumers make the switch to Smart TVs.”
“ACR-like features enable a higher grade of addressability on television. We are able to see data signals on how audiences consume content, time spend & cord switching using these features,” says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head – Client Development, Finecast, adding “It also accelerates the emergence of Household IDs, thus unifying both linear and CTV ecosystems and providing a way for an alternate measurement in the absence of a unified TV audience panel.”
For content publishers, this means improved insight into what type of content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan future content investments and commissioning decisions. For brands, advertisers, and media planners, ACR can help them optimise TV campaigns in new ways.
“In Samsung’s case, ACR data can give them unique insight into the interplay of TV viewing across linear, streaming and gaming - all across one device. ACR in combination with the addressable capabilities of CTV creates a powerful tool for brands to extend a campaign reach beyond linear channels, getting the best out of their TV buys,” elaborates Sahmey.
ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side and enables buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear.
Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Magnite Asia points out media buyers are increasingly seeking greater insights into campaign reach and frequency across platforms, and ACR data is one of the top data types used to inform CTV advertising decisions. “As access to this data grows, the ability to apply granular audience-level ACR data at scale boosts CTV and cross-screen advertising’s efficiency,” he says.
There’s also a third group that benefits from ACR - OEMs. “By tailoring content recommendations based on viewership habits and interests, ACR can enable a truly personalised TV experience and make content discovery easier,” adds Sahmey.
Future Proof
According to the GroupM This Year Next Year Mid-Year Global Forecast 2023, Connected TV adoption, among consumers and advertisers, is growing rapidly, adding 10.4% in ad revenue between 2023 and 2028 on a compound annual basis. Consumer spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) represents between just one-fifth and one-third of total video spending in major markets, leaving plenty of room for streaming providers to grow subscriptions, meaning all the more data to be parsed.
“I see this having a significant impact on content and media planning because of the tangible success story thus far. This effectively adds a sharp and immersive communication touch point for the consumer,” says Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, adding, “You can catch them when they are in a relaxed mindset, definitely open to consuming content and with some more time at hand on occasion. The scroll isn’t also as quick as compared to the mobile screen”
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, believes that ACR data is a critical pillar to understand the audience content appetite and constant changing consumption habits. “It should definitely be beneficial for CTV cementing its ecosystem keeping in mind the advertisers preferences. With ACR data, advertisers will find better value for money, further allowing micro targeting of consumers,” he says.
As Bali concludes, “CTV being an extension of the integrated media plan instead of a duplication, gives us the ability to layer the messaging instead of spray and pray. Being able to target based on the access to ACR data can potentially lead to it becoming a way to connect ATL to digital media which is the icing on the cake.”
Threads vs Twitter: How they 'ad' up
Threads seemingly won the perception battle early on, even as Twitter threatens to sue Meta for 'misappropriation'. Experts wonder whether it will win the ad war against its rival in the long run
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
It’s perhaps unsurprising that Twitter is now threatening to sue the newly launched Threads app by Meta. After all, the social media app nicknamed the “Twitter Killer”, had over 30 million downloads within the first 24 hours of its launch. This comes on the heels of Twitter struggling with dipping ad revenues, a chaotic management style, and a content moderation war being waged by internet trolls.
Built on the backbone of Meta’s Instagram app, the download and signing up process is seamless, giving you access to all your Instagram contacts and other followed accounts. While the newly-minted Threads is presently ad-free, there are no prizes for guessing that the app hopes to displace Twitter as the world’s public square and siphon away its ad revenues.
Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect says that no doubt this is a timely move by Meta, given the waning confidence in Twitter over the last few months. But how Threads performs will depend on multiple factors.
“One, the inertia of the existing IG users in embracing a text-heavy format, given their affinity towards pictorial and video content. Secondly, the willingness of the active Twitter users to consider Threads as a viable (and better) alternative,” he says, adding that both these points will depend on how Meta advertises Threads and which audience it pushes the product to.
“Given Meta’s pervasiveness in the advertising ecosystem, I’m expecting an aggressive push from their sales team to their clients to start using the platform. How fast and big that usage becomes is something which will depend on the users who flock to the app and the way Meta promotes it,” adds Bajaj.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide likes many things about it already, apart from the easy signup and easy access to followed accounts. "I like the excited posts announcing their fastest follower counts, indicating its instant popularity. By and large, the chatter on Threads has been interesting. It’s heartening to see that some quick-witted brands are already having fun on the platform."
Opportune moment?
The launch of Thread, Twitter's rival, expands advertising opportunities with a broader user base and cross-data mining capabilities. “This enables advertisers to create precise and targeted campaigns based on detailed audience insights. The unconventional rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk raises speculation about their motives, leading to increased interest from consumers and marketers,” points out Naman Surana, National Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, while observing it remains unclear if this tactic aims to drive rivalry or eventually merge for market dominance, but the strategy is generating significant attention and engagement.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media agrees that with Threads seamlessly integrating with Meta’s advertising ecosystem, advertisers can leverage their existing ad campaigns and data to enhance their reach and efficiency on the app.
“However, competing established platforms like Instagram and Twitter will pose stiff competition as they already command a significant advertiser’s share of attention and budget. The app’s timing of launch is particularly interesting given Twitter’s ongoing period of changes and challenges,” he says.
Indeed, Threads has already invited some advertisers, mostly entertainment entities like Netflix and Bravo, to test out advertising on the platform.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, who downloaded the app and went through it, was struck by the similarities to it and Twitter. “But when I put myself in the advertiser's shoes and look at this move, I think it's a great move by and for Meta. It's no secret that Instagram is the platform of choice for so many brands, and now introducing a P1-P2 platform that is definitely going to help not just the brands but Meta drive in a concentrated business.”
This for a fact helps as Twitter clearly is struggling in the ad world as a platform, while Meta meticulously and strategically embraced the only thing that pushed the brand onto the platform: threads. “Brands and marketers mostly consider Twitter for creating Twitter "threads" or banters (both text-based),” adds Kamdar.
“The world of Twitter is a meme-heavy, text-based one. Bringing an experience like that to Instagram (a place where we have a curated, image heavy space) means that advertisers are now looking at some very interesting storytelling possibilities,” notes Hayden Scott, Creative Head APAC, Virtue Worldwide.
“We can have a running commentary on a series of images (Threads allows us to post up to 10 images) or we could play with multiple-choice Bandersnatch style storytelling...the possibilities are endless,” says Scott, adding, “Given that it has very meticulously cloned the best aspects of Twitter and added a few extra features, I see it doing very well. I do have privacy concerns but that's a Meta thing in general...”
Indeed, Threads has already been flagged as collecting far more user data than Twitter (watch this space for more), and experts are advising caution before unraveling all on Threads, especially for advertisers, many of whom have already gotten burned at different social media altars.
… or waiting game?
Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, points out that there's naturally an early euphoria and a rush to try a new platform. “However, it’s too early for advertisers to invest in the platform. There are obvious comparisons with Twitter, the biggest advantage is that it syncs with your Instagram contacts and followers instantly creating an ecosystem for engagement.”
"It’s like a new restaurant or a pub in town. In the initial days, every curious person drops in and it's buzzing, what happens to it eventually is oftentimes unpredictable. In the meanwhile, I - the perennial curious bystander, am currently enjoying the eyes of full stories that the platform is dishing out," adds Roy.
“It is too early to say it is a threat to Twitter, in my opinion. We have seen lots of social media platforms, which have come and gone. There should be a reason for people to shift from an existing platform where they are active. Download does not mean active usage. We have to wait and watch how Thread fares compared to Twitter. Advertisers will also wait before they start exploring a new platform for advertisement,” asserts Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative.
Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner at Nofiltr Group, agrees that from an advertiser's perspective, it may be premature to capitalize on the current hype. Instead, they could join threads and share content related to their own brand, following the example of other brands that create lighthearted posts.
“In the meantime, I suggest the brand takes a more observatory approach, monitoring user demographics to gain insight into the age groups that are joining. While we may have our assumptions, the data will provide a clearer picture. Therefore, I recommend waiting at least seven days to assess the direction threads are heading,” he says.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO at Garage Worldwide, says that when regarding Meta's extensive user base on Instagram and Facebook, the ability to use the same username on Threads creates a smart integration. Even if Threads manages to attract only a fraction of Instagram users, it can still be considered a promising start.
“However, building a community of users on a text-based platform like Threads may not be as straightforward as on a visually oriented platform like Instagram. The success of Thread will depend on its ability to attract high-profile user accounts whose opinions hold significance, similar to what contributed to Twitter's success,” says Deshmukh.
The positioning of Threads is yet to be understood, unlike Twitter, which has established itself as a platform for breaking news and unfiltered access to opinions, although not always consistently. The direction Threads takes will ultimately determine the type of audience it can attract.
As Kothari concludes, “'Conversations' are the true social currency for content creators and brands, and 'Threads' comes bearing profits! The success of ‘Threads’ doesn't necessarily mean the failure of other platforms. In fact, it is an exciting time for social media, where competition can drive growth and innovation for the benefit of users and marketers alike.”
