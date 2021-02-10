India propels Telegram to become most downloaded non-gaming app in Jan: Sensor Tower

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs

Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020. The countries with the largest number of Telegram installs were India at 24%, followed by Indonesia at 10%.

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 17%, followed by the United States at 10%. Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

The top-grossing non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 was TikTok with close to $128 million in user spending, 3.8 times its revenue in January 2020. Approximately 82% of TikTok’s revenue was from Douyin in China, followed by 8% from the United States and 2% from Turkey.

Piccoma was the second highest-earning non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than $96 million in gross revenue, 6.9 times its revenue in January 2020. All of Piccoma’s revenue was from Japan. The next top-grossing app was YouTube, followed by Tinder and Tencent Video.

Google was the highest-ranking mobile publisher worldwide for January 2021 with close to 250 million installs. Facebook was the second-ranked mobile publisher worldwide last month with more than 191 million installs. Voodoo, AppLovin, and Crazy Labs rounded out the top five most installed mobile publishers worldwide for the month.

App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. The estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. It reports unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores. Figures represent aggregate installs of all app versions, ex: Facebook and Facebook Lite.

