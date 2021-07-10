Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 8:31 AM
This week saw exchange4media putting up all the people movement news that mattered and some very interesting analytical pieces on the issues concerning the industry.

Here a compilation of some of these stories for your weekend read:

 

Hope runs high as Anurag Thakur takes charge of I&B Ministry

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/hope-runs-high-as-anurag-thakur-takes-charge-of-ib-ministry-114168.html

 

What's on the agenda for new I&B minister Anurag Thakur?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/whats-on-the-agenda-for-new-ib-minister-anurag-thakur-114134.html

 

Is BARC preparing grounds to bring back news ratings?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/is-barc-preparing-grounds-to-bring-back-news-ratings-114100.html

 

What awaits broadcasters in wake of NTO 2.0 verdict?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/whats-awaiting-broadcasters-in-wake-of-nto-20-verdict-114036.html

 

Rin celebrates Bhavani Devi, Vicks remembers Dr Bhonsale: Best ads of the fortnight

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ads-that-impressed-us-this-fortnight-114039.html

Anurag thakur Barc I&b ministry NTO 2.0 news ratings Best ads
