Ads that impressed us this fortnight

As another fortnight ends, we bring you our two-week roundup of the best ads that impressed us. The list has some of the most creative and impactful ad spots and campaigns that were released between June 19 and July 02 this year. From exceptional creative visualisations to heartwarming storytelling, these ads have left the audience and critics impressed.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Flipkart “Celebrating Delivery Heroes”

Paying a tribute to the spirit and services of its delivery personnel, Flipkart in its latest ad showcased the story of a woman delivery partner on a day during the lockdown. Woven beautifully into the moving narrative is the wide range of products available on Flipkart, creating a strong brand proposition too. The ad has been crafted by Dentsu Webchutney.

OKCredit “#PaasHaiToKhaasHai”

Launched on the occasion of MSME Day (June 27), OKCredit’s digital campaign, #PaasHaiToKhaasHai underlined the importance of neighbourhood stores in our daily lives. Set on a poetic explanation of how in the world of e-commerce and digital sales, the local business community is losing customers, therefore encouraging customers to buy from their neighbourhood stores. The impactful writing and thoughtful handling of the subject stand out.

Rin “Ab Waqt Hai Chamakne Ka x Bhavani Devi”

Rin celebrated the inspiring story of C.A. Bhavani Devi, India’s first woman fencing champion to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021 in its latest "Ab Waqt Hai Chamakne Ka" ad campaign. The one-minute spot shows how Devi fought against gender stereotypes with her mother’s support, to become one of the most successful and celebrated athletes. Created by Ogilvy India, the campaign positions Rin as a partner in Devi’s journey to winning Gold.

The Pink Foundry “Skin is Stronger Than You Think”

Bringing in an absolutely fresh narrative into the world of skincare ads, The Pink Foundry’s launch campaign “Skin Is Stronger Than You Think” shows professional women indulging in their demanding jobs and the brand taking care of their skin for them. The excellent writing and direction are a delightful watch in both the brand films. The campaign has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions.

Vicks “Touch of Care”

An extension of the brand’s one of the most successful campaigns, the third edition of the series was released on the eve of National Doctors’ Day 2021. A tribute to the Doctors’ community across the nation, the ad underscores the powerful impact of care through the real-life extraordinary story of the late Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale. The film takes viewers on the inspiring journey of Dr Bhosale’s selfless acts of care, ensuring life-saving medical attention for underprivileged children in the pandemic. Dr Bhosale left behind his wife, kids and his dreams of building his own pediatric hospital, which now Vicks is supporting in fulfilling.

The campaign is created by Publicis Singapore & directed by Anand Gandhi.

