BJP MLA Ashish Shelar writes to Home Ministry seeking probe against OTT platforms

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking inquiry against over the top (OTT) platforms for financial and other illegalities. The letter comes in the backdrop of businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in Mumbai for creation and dissemination of pornographic content. Shelar is an MLA from Bandra (W) constituency in Mumbai.

In his two-page letter, Shelar has requested that the probe should be conducted by central agencies like CBI, ED and MCA and those indulging in unlawful activities should be prosecuted, and their assets should be attached.



“A multi ministerial taskforce of the CBI, ED and the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology, Finance, and Corporate Affairs should be constituted to act against all OTT apps and websites indulging in making and promoting pornographic content. Alongside, strict protocols for blocking porn websites and removal of such apps are necessary," Shelar said.



He further stated that financial penalties must be imposed on telcos, internet providers who allow such access to boost internet data usage.



The BJP legislator also said that OTT content should be brought under the censor board. "I&B Ministry be directed to bring all OTT content under Censor Board regulation. End user authentication before accessing all audit content must be made mandatory to ensure young children or underage youth are not exposed," he added.



Shelar also suggested that the government must set up a national Porn and Child Porn helpline to enable citizens to report all such cases and for citizens to be informed of progress in such matters.



According to the Maharashtra police, 15,255 child abuse videos and photos have been uploaded from Maharashtra since 2019. As many as 11,118 videos and photos were uploaded from major cit+ies of the state. The state cyber department in coordination with local police stations has registered 213 FIRs and arrested 105 people across Maharashtra.

