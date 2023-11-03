BCCL names new members to board
As per sources, AP Parigi and Prashant Pandey will represent Times Group MD Vineet Jain on the board
Bennett Coleman & Co. has named new members on the board - AP Parigi and Prashant Pandey.
While Samir Jain and Vineet Jain are already on the board, the other members are -
Shailesh Haribhakti
Sivakumar Sundaram
Pramath Raj Sinha
Meera Jain
Mohit Jain
Satyan Gajwani
Revati Jain
Subramanian Narain.
BCCL designated N Subramanian, Executive Director & Group CFO, ENIL & Executive President, Corporate and M&A, as Chief Executive Officer (New Media & Investments) this June.
He was also given the additional charge of Executive Director of BCCL after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Moreover, S Sivakumar, CEC (Chairman, Executive Committee), was appointed CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director, and Mohit Jain was given the charge of COO (Publishing) and Executive Director.
Editors Guild of India elects The Caravan's Anant Nath as President
Outlook's Ruben Banerjee and former Associate Editor of the Tribune K Ve Prasad have been elected as General Secretary and Treasurer
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read
Editor of The Caravan Anant Nath has been unanimously named the President of the Editor Guild of India. The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022-23 on October 28.
Apart from Nath, the Guild also elected Outlook's Ruben Banerjee and former Associate Editor of the Tribune K Ve Prasad have been elected as General Secretary and Treasurer.
The announcement was made by a three-member Election Committee, comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik and Kumkum Chadha at the AGM.
IDMIF informs MIB about content accessibility steps taken for people with disabilities
The ministry had earlier sought inputs regarding the formulation of accessibility standards from self-regulatory bodies of Online Curated Content Publishers
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 8:45 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) has written a letter to MIB about how its members have been making efforts to promote accessibility and taking measures voluntarily to make their content more accessible for people with disabilities.
The letter comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought inputs regarding the formulation of accessibility standards from self-regulatory bodies of Online Curated Content Publishers (OCCPs).
In the letter, accessed by e4m, the IDMIF (a subsidiary body of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation), highlighted the importance of accessibility measures in ensuring that people with disabilities can access and enjoy the content that they publish.
“We are sensitive towards the fact that accessibility is important because it ensures that people with disabilities can access and enjoy the content of our member OCCPs. We, as well as our members, are committed to working with the Government of India to promote accessibility in a reasonable and practically feasible manner, while balancing the demands of content broadcasting and viewers’ convenience.
“IDMIF member OCCPs have been making efforts to promote accessibility and are increasingly adopting measures on a voluntary basis for making content accessible,” the letter said.
Listing out the accessibility measures for content, IDMIF said that it is providing subtitling for a majority of content for a textual representation of dialogue and is increasing the offering of closed captioning (CC), which includes descriptions of other sounds in addition to dialogue.
It said in the letter that certain IDMIF members also provide audio descriptors (AD), which allow viewers to hear a description of what is on screen in addition to the dialogue in a scene.
For navigation, some OCCPs have enabled a text control feature which allows the text on mobile applications to be resized up to 200 per cent without affecting functionality, the body told the ministry.
It said that some members are working to provide screen reader support, which allows users to hear the text displayed on the screen for basic platform navigation.
Member OCCPs also highlighted challenges to implementing accessibility measures for live content (due to technological restrictions) and archival and licensed content (due to issues related to rights).
The IDMIF members also underscored their support for MIB’s objective of making services accessible and noted that OCCPs will continue to provide accessibility in line with the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules.
The members of IDMIF have recommended that the self-regulatory bodies are best placed to outline a vision and potential roadmap for making content more accessible, given the crucial role they play in the industry and their knowledge of members’ operations and requirements.
IDMIF is a subsidiary of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), representing leading OCCPs and working on policy advocacy and content regulation through the self regulatory body Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC).
Daily Hunt parent clocks 1900 crore loss for FY23
VerSe Innovation's total revenue stands at Rs 1,809 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 4:43 PM | 1 min read
Daily Hunt's parent company VerSe Innovation has registered a loss of Rs 1,900 crore for FY23. VerSe’s total revenue grew by 57% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,809 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,151 crore in FY22.
Its operating revenue grew by 51% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,457 crore in FY23 from Rs 965 crore in FY22. The firm also made Rs 352 crore of revenue from non-operating activities.
On the costs side, Cost of Services accounted for 45% of the overall expenditure. This increased by 19% to Rs 1,673 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,410 crore in FY22.
The second largest expense item was Business Promotional Expenses, which accounted for 27% of the overall expenditure. This reduced by 22% to Rs 997 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,284 crore in FY22.
Employee Benefit Expenses, which accounted for 22% of the overall expenditure, grew on account of Rs 460 crore of ESOP cost (non-cash). This resulted in an 11% Y-o-Y growth in total Employee benefit Expenses from Rs 731 crore in FY22 to Rs 811 crore in FY23.
Our digital platforms will lead coverage of elections: Avinash Pandey, ABP Network
Pandey, CEO, ABP Network says that the network’s focus is on establishing the brand in South India and is confident that with their plans in place, the digital platform will be among the top three
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:22 AM | 6 min read
On the side-lines of ABP Network’s ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit in Chennai, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network reflects on the journey of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam – the Tamil and Telegu digital news platform from ABP Network, the focus on local content and programming, why news should not be free and why he believes that ABP Network platform’s in the South will be in the top three.
Edited Excerpts:
You are here in Chennai with ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit. What is the potential that the group sees in the region South of the Vindhyas?
The ABP Network is here for the long run. We do not have a traditional newspaper or TV business here and deliberately chose to be Digital first because media consumption patterns are changing. If you look overall, in terms of just the Rupee number, a successfully run firm can easily make Rs 250 to 350 crores in South India, that's the revenue potential for a company in the news genre. However, we are not here for quick success or to make immediate money. We are here to establish our brand and the way we work across India is to focus on local issues. We are a pan-India organisation but our decisions about delivering the content and how to monetize it are taken locally.
Looking at today’s event, the Southern Rising Summit event, we had a brilliant lineup of marquee speakers, and out-of-the-box moderators and the response has been fantastic. I'm thrilled and this encourages me to do more events in this region.
You have established yourself across regional markets with ABP Ananda, ABP Majha and ABP Sanjha. Any learnings that travelled from your established markets to the South?
The ABP Group is over 100 years old, we’ve been in Television for over 20 years and had a digital presence for over seven years now. When we combine all three platforms together, the learning is that the media business is a local business. Unless you understand the culture, the society and the customs of the local people, you will never be as successful as you intended to be. Our policy is to be extremely local in content, understand and respect the culture and build the programming around it. However, at the same time, the content is delivered in the best available technology internationally available.
What has been the response to both platforms - ABP Nadu and ABP Desam? How would you assess the performance of both these platforms?
We started in the middle of the pandemic and there is a long road ahead for us and we are quite positive about the response that we have got so far.
Digital media business is about building communities and you won't be successful if you are too spread out. We are creating our own niche. If you look at the media landscape - newspaper, television or digital channels, they are either affiliated with a political entity or are politically aligned. There's no one in the neutral space in which we operate. The South consumes entertainment news disproportionate to the rest of India, which consumes news and entertainment together. Our focus is largely reporting on politics, polity businesses, economics, and society. We are creating video stories and getting a huge response.
In terms of metrics, where are you placed?
ABP Nadu has steadily developed a very strong follower base on social media with over 1.5 lac followers on Instagram, 4.5 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Nadu the only digital first News publisher in the top 5 crowded tangle leaderboard for Tamil News in India.
ABP Desam is among the fastest growing Telugu publisher in India with over 200 million video views clocked on YouTube and over 100 million views on Facebook since its launch on 29 July 2021. The website is also the youngest website to have ranked in the top 5 publishers in the Comscore MMX leaderboard.
Alongside readers who consume hardcore news, breaking news, hyper local coverage; ABP Desam has also developed a very strong millennial and young follower base on social media with over 2 lac subscribers on YouTube, 1 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Desam the only digital first News publisher among the top 10 leaderboard for Telugu News in India.
What's been the advertiser response?
Slow but it is picking up. Every month is better than the previous month. The content on most of the digital sites in the region are heavily dominated by entertainment news. While we want to serve entertainment news, that's not our purpose as we strive to inform, educate and entertain people and for us information and education comes first. We are focusing on reporting on local issues and it will take us time to build up. People have lost trust in other brands which are politically aligned and believe that political news is biased. It's taking time to build up and we have taken a difficult path. With the sharp edge in politics right now and a closely contested elections expected in 2024, I believe products like ours will shine.
Content on ABP Nadu and ABP Desam is free. Do you believe the regional markets are ready for the subscription models?
I believe nothing should be free, except for emergency news - for example, in case of a fire, riots or a misinformation campaign, the right news items should be freely available. That is the duty of a news organisation. However, on a regular basis for all well-researched articles, and documentaries, why should we serve it free?
This is my philosophy, but in India, if the industry is ready to serve everything as free, then it's very difficult to ask people to pay as we have not developed a culture of appreciating paid content. The industry has to build it and we have decided to take that lead. We will not be putting everything behind the paywall but will start by putting some content behind the paywall and are certain that we'll be successful.
Are you looking at Kannada and Malayalam?
Not right now.
This is an election year – Both national and state elections in Telangana. How is the network looking to leverage this to drive growth?
You will see a never-before-seen kind of coverage of the election on our digital platforms. They will lead the coverage of elections this time. If you look at the data availability, from the 2019 election vis-a-vis now, it has changed completely. We are quite confident that with the plan that we have for the election, by the end of the election we will be in the top three.
PVR INOX subscription model: A blockbuster or flop?
As PVR INOX launches its monthly subscription model ‘Passport’, industry experts chime in on whether this will work in a market like India or not
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 9:16 AM | 5 min read
PVR INOX’s monthly subscription model ‘Passport’ is a fresh take on the movie-going experience and as per industry analysts it could be a winner for the value-conscious market like India.
However, some like Aarav, a 24-year-old student, may not be ready to spend on a packaged bundle. “I am personally a very research-based person who likes to decide based on every movie if I really want to go and spend on it. I only go to the hall when a movie is really worth it. Also, offers and discounts available on various third-party platforms impact my decision of the movie date, time, hall and location too,” he shared.
Multiplex chain PVR INOX announced its latest offering, the Passport. Starting October 16, 2023, subscribers have access to the 10 cinematic experiences a month at INR 699/- from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director’s Cut. This offer has been limited to the first 20,000 consumers as of now.
A recent BookMyShow survey has found that watching movies in the theatre remains the preferred choice of leisure experience for about 90 per cent of moviegoers. Hence, this is a known fact by now that the theatre experience can’t be replaced.
Other countries like the UK and Germany have come up with similar cinema-focused loyalty programs called ‘Limitless’ by Odeon or ‘UCI Unlimited Card’ by UCI but for India, a value-conscious pricing model like ‘Passport’ is probably a first.
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX says, “This move has been an output of the merger. We truly believe that we can come up with some path-breaking products which are pro-consumer. Since this is a maverick product, we didn't want to go wrong and launched it only for a decent mass of people. So, we can study them for two-three months and come back with a stronger and tweaked product.”
Why was this needed?
While the big films do extremely well in the cinema, the small or mid-sized films don't get that traction, according to the executive. Keeping this consumer trend in mind, the multiplex wants to bring all cohorts of the audience back to the movie halls and not just for the commercial blockbusters.
Specifically, there are three target audience groups for PVR-INOX Passport that are ‘time rich, cash poor’ - the senior citizens, housewives, and students. “These people needed to be given an offer to propel the medium and the small films,” he added.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India highlighted, “The PVR INOX subscription model is a great innovation that rides on the back of the 'Back to the cinemas' wave. With the back to back success of Gadar 2, Jawan and Rocky aur Rani there is renewed interest in movie hall viewing. This innovation will help rebuild the movie-going habit and not just rely on periodic blockbusters to do the trick. Additionally, I don't think this in any way will impact media consumption from sources like OTT.”
It’s tough to say this will be a big success or not but there will be some initial signs of respite because India is a price-sensitive market and people like to have products and services at discounted prices, opines Karan taurani, SVP, Elara Capital. Also, the success of this model depends on the quality of content that comes.
One big challenge, according to Taurani, is PVR INOX deals with exhibitors, distributors and producers. If you look at the distributor share which is 48 percent, I don't think producers will lower that share because it will be a loss for them. Exhibitors will have to shelf out 80-90 percent of distributor share of the new ticket price. Hence, the ticket price for the consumer may come down but distributor share will eventually go up.
“Other than this, it is a good business model since for multiplexes as 40 percent cost is generally fixed and whether there are 10 people in the hall or 20, it would not really make a huge difference on the business,” he added.
Will the terms and conditions impact the model?
Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Equities calls it a win-win for customer and PVR INOX. This move will help PVR INOX augment occupancy on weekdays when it is low. However, there are quite a few conditions that may limit its offtake.
On this, Dutta is of the opinion that this ideology is absolutely wrong. “If today an airline provides you a flight for Rs 3000 to Mumbai, do you think there won’t be any terms and conditions involved? Of course there will be. I am also running a business.”
“Consumers may want this offer to be valid on weekends or with a recliner or even IMAX. But that’s not how businesses run, we are into a profitable organisation. Hypothetically, if I remove a lot of the terms and conditions, will they be willing to pay me INR 1200 a month? The answer is no. Hence, I have to balance. Rather, we made sure the brand's campaign and communication hasn’t camouflaged the terms and conditions factor at all,” the executive added.
There are no revenue expectations with the launch of this model as of now for Dutta but is taking this whole project to be a big kicker on the marketing side.
Digital media startups make up 28% of total M&E sector: MIB Report
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the digital media news and publishing sectors together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that digital media saw an emergence of about 100 startups as a sub-sector in the Media and Entertainment industry, making up 28.20 per cent of the total M&E sector in 2022.
The next largest contributor to the M&E sector was the entertainment sub-sector of startups with 28 per cent of the share.
The digital media news and publishing sector together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures.
OOH Media and digital media blogging startups took up the least amount of the pie by acquiring just 0.80 per cent, with the emergence of just three startups in 2022.
Quoting figures from the EY-FICCI Report of 2023, the M&E report also noted the gradual growth of the digital media sector in the past five years. In 2017, the sector stood at just Rs 119 billion and grew to Rs 571 billion in 2022, making it a remarkable 380 per cent increase in five years.
Looking forward, the report revealed the sector is expected to be worth Rs 862 billion by 2025, marking a jump of 50 per cent.
