BCCI finalises blueprint for mega IPL auction of two new teams, media rights: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised its blueprint for the auctioning of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams besides the media rights, according to a report in a leading English daily. Between August 2021 to January 2022, the BCCI will introduce tender documents for adding two new franchises besides the media rights auction. The board is also revising the salary purse for the franchises.

According to the report, the BCCI will come out with a tender document for two new teams in mid-August while the bids will be opened in mid-October. The announcement of two new franchises is expected to coincide with the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, and the Torrent Group are some of the companies that might put their hat in the ring for picking up an IPL franchise.



The report also stated that the BCCI is planning the mega media rights auction towards the end of 2021. With the number of matches expected to go up with the addition of two new teams, the media rights auction is expected to see a double-digit growth in bid amounts.



The BCCI is also planning to increase the salary purse for franchises from Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. Franchises will have to spend 75% of the allotted purse. The salary purse will see an addition of Rs 5 crore per year in the next three years. The salary purse for IPL 2024 is expected to be Rs 100 crore ahead of the 2024 season.



Further, every franchise will be allowed to retain four players which includes three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)