As sponsors queue up, SPSN pulls out all stops for India-Sri Lanka tour

With 15 sponsors already on board, the network disclosed that it's in the process of closing a few more deals

The official broadcaster for the India tour of Sri Lanka 2021, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) roped in over 15 advertisers for the upcoming series on July 13, 2021.

The tour has received a great response from advertisers across sectors, said the broadcaster in a press note. Unacademy has been onboarded as presenting sponsor, Dream 11 and Skoda as co-powered by for the ODI series 2021.

Other advertisers include Byju’s, Pan Bahar, Amazon Prime, 99 acres.com, Cars 24, Oppo, Tata Motors, Raj Niwas, Vimal, Kent, Housing.com, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar and Dafa News. SPSN is also in the process of closing more brands before the start of the first ODI.

As per the sources, the broadcaster has been charging Rs 6-8 crore for associate sponsorship, whereas for co-powered by sponsorship, the rates are between Rs 8-10 crore. Presenting sponsorship will be close to Rs 10-12 crore, while spot buy rates is around Rs 13 lakh for T20 and ODI put together.

As per industry estimates, the broadcaster is likely to earn approximately Rs 150-160 crore in revenue from TV whereas digital would be 20-30% of TV revenues.

The series which will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20s will be aired in India live in four languages: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Six in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, and the newly launched Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu from 1.30 pm IST. It will also be live-streamed on the network's on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

To connect with the sentiments and engage with the Indian cricket fans, SPSN launched the #JeetneKiZid campaign that depicts the #HungerToWin or #JeetneKiZid of the Indian brigade.

The campaign urges Indian cricket fans to show their support and cheer for their home team.

To enhance fan engagement and ensure an unparalleled viewing experience for audiences across the nation, SPSN will be back with its flagship studio show Extraaa Innings in English and Hindi.

The live studio show in English will be presented by former players like Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja along with Matt Floyd while the Hindi studio show will be presented by former cricketers namely Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Amit Mishra, Saba Karim along with Arjun Pandit.

“The advertisers are positive about the market as the number of cases are going down and vaccination drive is picking up. There are some good properties are coming up in sports and also the advertisers who held their spends in last two months, are launching new products and therefore spending on advertising. Also, cricket properties never faced a dearth of advertisers as the viewership and reach will definitely be there,” said a senior media analyst.

