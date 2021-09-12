ANI Chief Naveen Kapoor criticized for sharing fake news

After trending on Twitter, Kapoor deleted the news soon after.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:28 PM
Naveen Kapoor

 

Naveen Kapoor, National Bureau Chief at Asian News International (ANI),  has come under criticism for his recent tweet in which he had claimed that  Afghan politician Dr Abdullah Abdullah was arrested and transferred to an unknown location.

Soon after his tweet, the social platform was abuzz after Dr. Abdullah Abdullah termed the news as baseless and misleading and tweeted that the journalist should show professional responsibility.

“A false and baseless report circulated by Naveen Kapoor and then it was delated on Taliban arresting me and transporting me to an unknown location. I reject it as baseless and false. I call on jourinalist to act professionally and check the facts before publishing it,” the Afghan leader tweeted.

Kapoor deleted the news soon after.

