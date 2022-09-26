Ajay Kumar Singh gets two year extension as President's press secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of Singh's term

Senior journalist Ajay Kumar Singh has got a two year extension as President's press secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension of Singh's term as the Press Secretary to the President, on contract basis, for a further term of two years with effect from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024.

In September 2019, Political journalist Ajay Kumar Singh was appointed as the Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the appointment of Singh as Press Secretary to the President on contract basis initially for a period of one year or until further orders, he succeeded Ashok Malik, whose term ended in July 2019.

Singh started his career with the Times of India in 1985 (Lucknow) and worked with the Economic Times and the Telegraph. He later joined the Pioneer in Delhi and has also served stints at Business Standard, Star News, News X and Governance Now.

