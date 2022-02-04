Rishi Tanna joins Holcim India as Head of External Communications

Tanna had 12-year stint with BNP Paribas prior to joining Holcim India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 4, 2022 2:37 PM
Rishi T.

Rishi Tanna has joined Holcim India as Head of External Communications. Along with this, he will also work on Communication strategy for two companies, ACC and Ambuja Cements, with a focus on PR, digital, and marketing communications as key leavers. 

Tanna had a 12-year stint with BNP Paribas as the Vice President - Brand & Communications before joining Holcim India.

Tanna is a communications professional with around 19 years of experience in the industry. He has been associated with prominent corporate organisations like Sanofi, Unilever, and Activemedia Private Limited. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ambuja cements Acc Appointment Holcim Group rishi tanna Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
neha

Neha Jain quits as Director of Communications from Royal Bank of Scotland
41 minutes ago

Sumantra Mukherjee

MarketsandMarkets appoints Sumantra Mukherjee as AVP - Brand & Communications
3 hours ago

ON PURPOSE

ON PURPOSE introduces inclusive parental policy with #TwoIsTooLittle campaign
4 hours ago