Rishi Tanna joins Holcim India as Head of External Communications

Rishi Tanna has joined Holcim India as Head of External Communications. Along with this, he will also work on Communication strategy for two companies, ACC and Ambuja Cements, with a focus on PR, digital, and marketing communications as key leavers.

Tanna had a 12-year stint with BNP Paribas as the Vice President - Brand & Communications before joining Holcim India.

Tanna is a communications professional with around 19 years of experience in the industry. He has been associated with prominent corporate organisations like Sanofi, Unilever, and Activemedia Private Limited.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)