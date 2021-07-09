ACC and Ambuja Cements parent rebranded as Holcim Group

LafargeHolcim, the parent company of two ACC and Ambuja Cements, has been officially rebranded as Holcim Group. Holcim launched its new Group identity uniting all its market brands behind its purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer at Holcim says: “Today marks a milestone for our company in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions. Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge. We are determined to play our part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction so that we build a net zero future and raise living standards for everyone. Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.”

The rebranded entity, Holcim Group has a presence in 70 markets in 5 continents including a strong presence in India through its two operating companies ACC and Ambuja Cements.

“This new chapter in our global transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions is very relevant in India. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC have started their transformation journey to offer sustainable building materials and solutions in India. We look forward to sharing the rewards of our renewed efforts with our customers, partners, employees and the community at large,” said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim Group and MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited.

With its new identity launch Holcim is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards around the world, with the world’s broadest range of low carbon building materials. Becoming a net zero company, Holcim puts sustainability at the core of its strategy and drives the circular economy, as a world leader in recycling. It is making its business smarter in a data-driven and agile way while fostering open innovation.

Marking its renewed focus, the company is launching HolcimByDesign, a new Instagram experience, showcasing its extensive capabilities to transform cities and infrastructure. This platform will highlight how the world can build in a more circular way, using greener materials and smart technologies to build more with less. It will also feature interviews with leading architects, builders and developers who are shaping the cities of tomorrow, making them more resilient, sustainable and inclusive.

