Ajay Kaul , former Resident Editor of PTI, joins UNI as Editor-in-Chief

Kaul was associated with the PTI for over two decades

Updated: Jun 23, 2021 6:00 PM
Ajay Kaul

United News of India (UNI), one of the oldest news agencies of India, has appointed veteran journalist Ajay Kaul as the new Editor-in-Chief.

Kaul, former Resident Editor of PTI was associated with the agency for over two decades.  He later joined IANS, but this was a short stint of just 9 months. His last held position was Executive Managing Editor, APN News.

