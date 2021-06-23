Ajay Kaul , former Resident Editor of PTI, joins UNI as Editor-in-Chief

Kaul was associated with the PTI for over two decades

United News of India (UNI), one of the oldest news agencies of India, has appointed veteran journalist Ajay Kaul as the new Editor-in-Chief.

Kaul, former Resident Editor of PTI was associated with the agency for over two decades. He later joined IANS, but this was a short stint of just 9 months. His last held position was Executive Managing Editor, APN News.

