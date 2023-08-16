Adani’s AMG Media Networks set to buy remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, media networks have reported.
In March, it was disclosed that the Adani group was acquiring 49% stake in the Raghav Bahl-led digital business news portal for Rs 48 crore.
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
In May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited had stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
Independence Day Holiday creates storm at Box Office
Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently writes Taurani
By Karan Taurani | Aug 13, 2023 10:28 AM | 3 min read
In our view, cinema/multiplex occupancy has moved up sharply towards 55%-60% this weekend (avg weekend occupancy of 35%-40% in post covid era), helped by Gadar 2, which has reported a healthy opening and shows signs of sustenance; the film may collect INR 2.5-3 bn (net Box Office), much ahead of our estimate of INR 1.3-1.5bn.
Apart from this, response from OMG 2 has been mixed, whereas RRKPK has also picked up in terms of occupancy levels with lesser screens, which too will surpass our estimates by a mild margin. Regional film Jailer too will surpass our estimates as lifetime collections can breach INR 2.5bn (net Box Office).
Hindi films surpassing/beating our estimates consistently is a pleasant positive surprise and signs of an improved environment. As per our earlier report, occupancy levels in the month of July’23 had improved towards 27-28%; if the momentum continues in Aug- high likelihood, there is a potential for MoM improvement in occupancy by 100-200bps.
We believe Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently - RRKPK will surpass our estimates and this month Gadar 2 surpassing expectations.
Q2FY24 may turn out to be one of the best quarters in post covid era, helped by a low base YoY (Hindi Box Office declined 48% YoY vs pre covid levels in Q2FY23) and QoQ (Q1FY24 occupancy was mere 22.3% for the merged co).
As per our detailed note on PVRINOX consistent improvement in occupancy led by Hindi content will help drive better profitability, which in turn will move our TP towards the bull case scenario (INR 2,050) factoring 1) better occupancy 2) ad revenue and 3) valuation multiples ; as per our assessment Q2FY24 could report occupancy levels of 80%-85% of pre covid levels (32% occupancy pre COVID), if this momentum continues in Sep’23 (SRK starrer Jawan slated to release).
Ticket and food prices too have improved QoQ in Q2FY24, which too shows resilience and proves that growth has not come at the cost of profitability.
The only overhang is that ad. revenue recovery, remains to be at mere 70% of pre covid levels and will only show signs of improvement once this consistency in Hindi content sustains for 2-3 months more; concerns also persist as dependence on large budget films has increased, however with multiple large budget films doing well, it will change advertiser sentiment too over near to medium term.
EBITDA margins for PVRINOX remains very low (11.5% - ex IndAS in FY23 - vs pre COVID margin of 17.9%); Q1FY24 was again muted with ex IndAS EBITDA margin of 7.6%, however Q2FY24 May see EBITDA margin moving towards 16-18% (Ex IND-AS), basis this momentum which will largely offset negative impact of a poor Q1FY24 performance. Our annual EBITDA margin estimates (Ex IndAS is 13% for FY24).
Signs of sustenance of these margins in H2FY24, will lead to an upgrade on our estimates; we foresee a healthy upside over the near term, backed by better occupancy in this quarter, which in turn will drive profitability and valuation multiples. The stock price could breach towards the midpoint of our base and bull case scenario over near term (INR 1,800); the stock has moved up mere 10% over the last four months since our downgrade. We await performance in the month of Sep’23, which will provide us more confidence to upgrade towards our bull case scenario (TP of INR 2,050).
BCCI made Rs 27,411cr from media rights, sponsorships, rev shares between 2018 & 2022
The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared the numbers while responding to a query on the sporting body's income, expenditure and tax details
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:18 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly earned a combined revenue of Rs 27,411 crore in the five-year period between 2018 and 2022, said the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to the Rajya Sabha.
The earnings were made from media rights, sponsorships and revenue shares from International Cricket Council (ICC), he shared.
Chaudhury was responding to a question posed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Anil Desai, asking if the government was aware of BCCI’s status as the second-richest sports organisation in the world.
He also asked the government to provide information about the sporting body’s income, expenditure and tax details in the last five years.
Chaudhury informed Desai that the government does not maintain data regarding the financial standings of sports bodies globally; however, he shared details of the revenue with the Rajya Sabha.
Narendra Kumar of Har-Anand Publications no more
Kumar was one of the country's most distinguished educationists and author of several books on Central Asia and Africa
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Narendra Kumar, Director of Har-Anand Publications, is no more. He was 85.
Kumar was among the country's most distinguished educationists. He was responsible for creating an education system responsive to the changing societal needs at the national and international levels.
Kumar was also the author of several books on Central Asia and Africa. He has written and edited books on publishing, education and foreign heads of states.
He had extensively lectured both in India and abroad along with heading several institutions.
Walt Disney’s Q3 revenue up by 4%; revenue from linear networks down 7%
Disney+ Hotstar subs went down this quarter as the company adjusted the product from one centred on IPL to one balanced with other offerings, said financial chief Kevin Lansberry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:39 AM | 5 min read
Walt Disney has reported a revenue increase of 4% at $ 22.3 billion for the third quarter ended July 1, 2023, up from $ 21.5 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s Q3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was at a loss of $ 0.25 compared to income of $0.77 in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported that the revenue from linear networks came down by 7% to $6.7 billion from $7.1 billion in the last fiscal and the operating income decreased by 23% to $1.9 billion.
However, revenue from Direct-to-Consumer Content Sales/Licensing and Other went up by 9% to $5.5 billion from $5 billion.
Disney+ Hotstar paid subscribers in Q3 ended July 1, 2023 stood at 40.4 million, down from 58.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar stood at $0.59 in Q3 2023 while it was $1.20 in the same quarter last fiscal.
Domestic Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 4% to $5.5 billion, and operating income decreased by 14% to $1.8 billion. The decrease in operating income was due to lower results at both Broadcasting and Cable, the company said.
International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 20% to $1.2 billion, and operating income decreased to a loss of $87 million from income of $166 million.
“The decrease in operating results was primarily due to lower advertising revenue and, to a lesser extent, an unfavorable foreign exchange impact. The decrease in advertising revenue was due to lower rates attributable to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket programming,” the company said.
During the investors’ call, Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said, “Our results this quarter are reflective of what we’ve accomplished through the unprecedented transformation we’re undertaking at Disney to restructure the company, improve efficiencies, and restore creativity to the center of our business.”
He said, “In the eight months since my return, these important changes are creating a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations that has put us on track to exceed our initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings as well as improved our direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters. While there is still more to do, I’m incredibly confident in Disney’s long-term trajectory because of the work we’ve done, the team we now have in place, and because of Disney’s core foundation of creative excellence and popular brands and franchises.”
In segment revenues, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution came down by 1 % from $14,110 million to $ 14,004 million in the third quarter while Disney Parks, Experiences and Products saw an increase of 13% from $7,394 million in the last fiscal to $8.326 million in the current fiscal’s Q3.
Iger said that three businesses of Disney which will drive the greatest growth in value creation over the next five years are its film studios, parks businesses and streaming.
He said that Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-COVID levels with 21% higher revenue and 29% higher operating income compared to fiscal 2019.
He announced that 3.3 million subscribers have signed up to the ad-supported Disney+ option at the end of Q3.
He also said that soon details regarding the upcoming streaming price increases will be announced.
Disney is also exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and families.
“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreement with additional terms on our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization some time in 2024,” Iger said.
The company said that ratings continue to increase on the ESPN main linear channel, even as cord-cutting has accelerated.
Talking about the announcement that ESPN has entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement with Penn Entertainment to further expand the ESPN brand into the growing sports marketplace, Iger said that this licensing deal will offer a compelling new experience for sports fans that will enhance consumer engagement.
“We're excited to offer this to the many fans who have long been asking for it. Overall, we're considering potential strategic partnerships for ESPN looking at distribution, technology, marketing, and content opportunities where we retain control of ESPN. We receive notable interest from many different entities and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date when we are further along in this,” he said.
“In closing, I returned to Disney in November, and I have agreed to stay on longer because there's more to accomplish before our transformation is complete. And because I want to ensure a successful transition from my successor….
“I'm overwhelmingly bullish about the Disney future in the beginning of the call. The work we have done over the 8 months is the core foundation of excellence and franchises and because of the unrivalled talent we have at every level here at Disney,” he said.
Disney+ core subscribers grew by nearly 8 lakhs during the third quarter and its core ARPU increased by $0.11, driven by higher per-subscriber advertising revenue domestically and as well as price increases in certain international markets.
“Disney+ Hotstar subscribers declined this quarter as we adjusted our product from one centred around the IPL to one more balanced with other sports and entertainment offerings. I would also note that this business with its significantly lower ARPU compared to core Disney+ is not a material component of our overall B2C financial results,” said Kevin Lansberry, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Walt Disney.
FIFA awards Women’s World Cup 2023 media rights in the Indian subcontinent to 1Stadia
The sports media rights company has secured the rights to broadcast the tournament in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
FIFA has awarded media rights in the Indian Subcontinent to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to 1Stadia, a sports media rights company, to distribute across six territories in this region (India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka).
1Stadia's distribution strategy for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is designed to reach the maximum audience across the Indian Subcontinent. The tournament will be accessible on various platforms, including mobile devices, enabling fans to catch all the action on-the-go. Additionally, the matches will be available through a combination of both free-to-air and pay-TV broadcasters, making it accessible to more than half a billion viewers across South Asia.
From the Round of 16 of the marquee tournament, fans in India can catch all the thrilling liveaction on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) in multiple languages, along with digital streaming on FanCode. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV for both digital and television coverage of the marquee tournament. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) and MX Player (digital), ensuring widespread access for viewers. In Nepal, AP1 TV, Nepal’s largest broadcast platform, has the exclusive rights to bring the excitement of the tournament to millions in Nepalese households. Bhutanese fans will be able to witness the excitement on DD Sports (television) and MX Player (digital). Bangladesh, too, will be part of the football fervour, with leading broadcasters like Gazi TV and Tsports TVensuring comprehensive coverage of the marquee global tournament on television while Rabbitholebd app, Tsport
1Stadia CEO & Co-founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in the Indian Subcontinent. The distribution agreements have been strategically formulated to provide a comprehensive viewing experience to football fans. This tournament represents the pinnacle of women's football, and we are committed to bringing its excitement and magic to the homes of millions of football enthusiasts across the region.”
FIFA's Director of Media Partnerships, Jean-Christophe Petit said, ‘We are delighted 1Stadia has been able to secure a strong broadcast platform across the Indian Subcontinent for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™, so that fans across the Indian Subcontinent can follow this fantastic tournament on television, on digital and via mobile devices.’
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Round of 16 kicked off this week on 5th August 2023, with 16teams competing for the biggest honour in women’s football. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.
Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.
Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more
He founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in 2012
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, is no more.
According to people in the know, he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
Resolution process begins to revive UNI
The news agency has been going through financial distress and the resolution process aims to turn its fortunes for the better
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:14 AM | 3 min read
In a significant development in the revival process of United News of India (UNI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors.
It must be mentioned that in May this year, the NCLT initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the 62-year-old company, one of the oldest and most credible news agencies in the country, and appointed Pooja Bahry, a veteran in the insolvency matters, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).
UNI has been going through financial distress for over a decade and the Resolution Process aims to turn its fortunes for the better.
Founded in 1961, UNI is a Multilingual Agency that provides News in 3 languages - English, Hindi and Urdu - along with Photos to over 460 subscribers, which include Media organisations, Government Departments and political parties, across the country.
As required under the IBC, Bahry issued a public notice on Saturday (Aug 5), inviting Expression of Interest from the "prospective resolution applicants, who fulfil such criteria as may be laid down by him (her) with the approval of Committee of Creditors, having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of the business of the Corporate Debtor and such other conditions as may be specified by the Board".
As per the notice, available on UNI English and UNIVarta websites and published in various Newspapers across the country, the window for receipt of applications is open till August 31, 2023.
It says Resolution applicants can approach the company's Resolution Professional with Resolution Plans if they (singly, jointly or in consortium) have "the necessary expertise in running an industry/business/turnaround of stressed assets etc".
An application can be made by Private/Public Ltd Company, LLP, Body Corporate, PSUs, or Individual Investor, whether incorporated in India or outside India, with a minimum net worth of Rs 350 crore or having an annual turnover of Rs 700 crore.
A Resolution Applicant can also be a Financial Institution (FI)/Fund/Private Equity (PE) Investor/any other similar entity with minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) or Funds Deployed or Committed Funds available for investment of Rs 500 crore as on March 31, 2023.
Other criteria and conditions are also enlisted in the detailed notice.
Speaking to e4m, Bahry said, “We are genuinely hopeful that the CIRP process will be fruitfully completed and the company would again become a successful organisation and an appropriate, viable and feasible Resolution Plan will be received for UNI, which has an astounding brand value. It is a golden opportunity for prospective Resolution Applicants who genuinely have the capability to Resolve and Revive this company, which is still a very big and established brand with a wide network in the country.”
