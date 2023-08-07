Gaurav shah takes charge as HR Head of NDTV Group
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade
Big changes continue at NDTV post the Adani takeover.
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah has been associated with the Adani Group for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sourabh Raaj Jain to be the face of Zee News’ DNA New Avataar
The actor will “enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives”
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has announced that Sourabh Raaj Jain will be the new face of its flagship show DNA New Avataar, presenting customised news reports comprising of public interest stories.
Jain has been seen on the small screen and remember him for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.
In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.
The viral teaser video released on social media, reveals four exclusive looks of Sourabh, thus allowing citizens witness a news show host who will be one among them, reassuring news is presented through an on-ground analytical lens. The widespread viewers of Zee News-DNA show will witness a revolutionised form of news presentation, to humanise stories in a way that traditional news anchors might find challenging. By adding a touch of compassion and sensitivity to their reporting, DNA show, it will also remind viewers that behind every headline are real people with real feelings and struggles.
Sourabh Raaj Jain is been seen presenting the first episode of DNA New Avataar.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “News credibility is an essential part of journalism as well as a primary element to ensure consistent engagement of target audience. This makes it all the more important to ensure news analyses is presented on a timely basis by individuals who have won the trust of the common man through their incredible work. Sourabh Raaj Jain is one such perfect example and we consider him as the perfect fit for DNA New Avaatar- A common man presenting a common man show.”
Jain added further, “It is, indeed a great moment of pride to be associated with The DNA. All my apprehensions were cleared once I understood what DNA stands for and how well-researched data reaches the audience. I am blessed to be a host of this magnificent show and look forward to change the perception about the media, by ensuring impactful news narratives and being enabler of change at large.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports to broadcast Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and final
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be broadcasting the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The coverage on Star Sports Network entails broadcast of daily highlights of group stage matches (ongoing) and live broadcast of all matches ‘Round of 16’ onwards (from August 5).
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and Final.
Star Sports Select will serve as the primary destination for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where it sits alongside the Premier League, which kicks off on August 13. The World Cup will serve as another point of engagement for Football fans across the country to engage with Star Sports Select.
Speaking about the association with the FIFA World Cup 2023, Star Sports spokesperson said, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the ultimate showcase and celebration of women’s sport. It stands as a beacon of inspiration for girls pursuing, or keen to pursue sport and is a huge draw for millions of fans who desire to watch the best that Football has to offer. Star Sports is the home of sports and the default destination for millions of sports fans. We see this association as a milestone in the journey of women’s sport in India and the need for increased inclusivity in sports. Support for women’s sport not only reflects our (personal and societal) attitudes towards gender equity but also inspires the next generation of athletes to Believe, which should be our nation’s shared ambition.”
With the acquisition of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 from rights-holder 1Stadia, Star Sports will host top teams and players from the marquee global tournament into the homes of millions of eager fans. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the skills of world-class athletes such as Sam Kerr (Australia), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Sophia Smith (USA), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Keira Walsh (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Alex Morgan (USA) and Alyssa Thompson (USA) among others. Fans will also be able to witness memorable moments, from nail-biting goals to breathtaking saves, which will leave a lasting impact on fans.
1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Sangeet Shirodkar said: “1Stadia is thrilled to announce this partnership with Star Sports. This collaboration allows us to share the magic of this iconic tournament with millions of viewers across India, and together, we aim to celebrate the extraordinary athletes competing on the global stage."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZMCL appoints Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News
Prior to this he was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
ZMCL has appointed Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News, he will be based out of the Noida office.
In this role, Nautiyal will lead the News Operations and Editorial Strategy for the channel and will be responsible to accelerate and strengthen channel performance taking it to newer heights.
Nautiyal brings with him over 29 years of journalism experience in different editorial teams. His last assignment was with ABP News. Before that, he was associated with Aaj Tak and Star News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB directs 592 non-compliant MSOs to comply with broadcasting rules by Aug 15
The MSOs have failed to follow the TRAI regulation that mandates every distributor of TV channels to get its SMS, CAS and other related systems audited once in a calendar year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
MIB directs 592 non-compliant MSOs to comply with broadcasting rules by Aug 15
The MSOs have failed to follow the TRAI regulation that mandates every distributor of TV channels to get its SMS, CAS and other related systems audited once in a calendar year
Tightening the noose around multi-system operators (MSOs), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed nearly 600 MSOs to ensure they comply with the broadcasting rules by August 15.
The ministry issued the directions while noting that 592 MSOs failed to follow the TRAI regulation that mandates every distributor of television channels, once in a calendar year, to get its SMS, CAS and other related systems audited to verify that the monthly report made available by the distributor to the broadcaster is complete, true and correct.
“In addition to the above, this Ministry in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 10A (1) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 had directed all MSOs to furnish information like number of subscribers, etc. However, when the MSO failed to provide the details sought by MIB, their status was marked as ‘Non-Compliant’,” the ministry said.
MIB said it had advised broadcasters to enter into fresh interconnection agreements only with "Compliant" MSOs and notify the MSOs under them who have been marked as "Non-Compliant" by MIB, adding that pursuant to this, broadcasters have issued communications to all ‘Non-Compliant’ MSOs, having an interconnection agreement with them.
The ministry observed that despite being in operations and having executed interconnection agreements with broadcasters, the majority of MSOs continue to remain ‘Non-Compliant’ and in violation of the terms and conditions of their registrations and Interconnection Regulations, 2017 issued by TRAI.
“In view of the above, the ‘Non-Compliant’ MSOs are hereby advised to furnish the requisite documents and get their status changed to ‘Compliant’ latest by 15th August, 2023; failing which, necessary action as deemed appropriate shall be initiated against them, including cancellation of registration as MSO,” it said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aaj Tak on top in BARC’s ad break ratings for Wk 19-24
The channel leads with 0.042 percentage ratings
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 8:02 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has emerged on top among Hindi news channels in the ad break ratings issued by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.
In the BARC| HSM| 15+| Ad Break| Avrg Brk Rat%, released by BARC for Wk 19-24’23| All days| ratings, Aaj Tak stood on the top with 0.042 percentage. It was followed by News 18 India on second spot with 0.039 percentage and Republic Bharat on the third position with 0.038 percentage.
The fourth spot was taken by TV9 Bharatvarsh 0.035 percentage and on the fifth position was India TV with 0.034 percentage.a
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCI invites bids for media rights for international and domestic matches
The right is for 2023-2027 period
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 6:46 PM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday invited tender for media rights for its international and domestic matches. The tender is for the period 2023-2027.
In a press statement issued on behalf of Secretary Jayesh Shah, the cricket board has mentioned, “The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a nonrefundable fee of Rs 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice.”
The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV news ranking: MIB issues notice to unauthorised rating agencies
The ministry has said Chrome Data Analytics and Media is releasing and commercially utilising rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:57 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has said that Chrome Data Analytics and Media (CDAM) is "understood to be releasing and commercially utilizing rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency".
As per the ministry, this is in violation of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia.
CDAM has been directed to withhold any commercial utilization of the rating data in respect of the TV channels.
The I&B ministry has said the agency may submit an application fulfilling all the pre-requisites of the above-said guidelines for getting registered as a rating agency along with a detailed report on the methodology being followed for sample selection, analysis, data reporting etc., for the viewership for TV channels.
It has further said that if CDAM does not agree with the above-said directions it may represent to the ministry within 15 days giving a detailed explanation as to how the provisions of the TRP Policy guidelines are not being violated by the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube