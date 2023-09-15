Post Adani acquisition NDTV bolsters team with over 200 new hires
There has also been a 50% reduction in attrition since the acquisition
NDTV Network is undergoing a significant transformation as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy. This move is seen as pivotal to reinforce its position as a prominent and influential player in the industry.
As per sources close to the development, since the Adani acquisition NDTV Network has recruited over 200 new members. The Network has embarked on a hiring spree, bringing on board more than 150 fresh faces over the last three months alone.
The recruitment drive extends across various spheres, encompassing both traditional broadcasting and the digital domain. It encompasses key roles in editorial, production, sales, and marketing, underlining the network's resolve to fortify its competencies comprehensively.
A noteworthy achievement in this endeavor is the 50% reduction in attrition, attesting to NDTV Network's appeal as an employer of choice while executing this ambitious talent acquisition plan.
“The timing of this initiative couldn't be more opportune, with NDTV Network gearing up for the launch of new channels and preparing for extensive coverage of upcoming elections. This upward trajectory in capacity building is poised to persist, ensuring that the network remains well-equipped with the talent and resources necessary to deliver premium content and news to its discerning audienc”’, stated the source.
Beyond augmenting its human capital, NDTV Network is also investing in infrastructural enhancements and orchestrating a strategic move to modern facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. These developments seamlessly align with the network's vision for future growth, aimed at further enhancing services to its expanding viewership.
With a robust recruitment drive and its recent foray into regional markets with channels like NDTV MP CG and NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Network is solidifying its position as a dynamic and influential force in the media sphere.
“This commitment to expanding its workforce in an era where the industry has exercised caution underscores the network's dedication to delivering high-caliber content and news coverage”, the source added.
MIB clarifies stand on ‘RLD’, tells BARC to share Respondent Level Data with broadcasters
As reported by e4m, BARC had asked MIB to clarify if it is supposed to provide broadcasters Respondent Level Data or Raw Level Data
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 9:22 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has allowed BARC India to share Respondent Level Data with news broadcasters. The government conveyed its approval to BARC India officials in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday, e4m has learnt.
As reported by e4m earlier, BARC had asked MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought a clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’. In its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
Boycott of anchors takes the nation back to the Emergency era: NBDA
Decision taken by the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee sets a dangerous precedent, says the media body in its statement
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 8:21 PM | 1 min read
News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed anguish and concern at the decision taken by the IN.D.L.A. Media Committee not to send their representatives on the shows and events hosted by certain journalists/anchors.
“The decision taken by the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee sets a dangerous precedent. The ban on representatives of the opposition alliance from participating in TV news shows anchored by some of India's top TV news personalities goes against the ethos of democracy”, NBDA said in a statement.
The statement also underlined that this move betokens intolerance and imperils press freedom.
“The opposition alliance claims to be the champion of pluralism and a free press, but its decision betrays callous disregard for democracy's most fundamental tenet - the inalienable right to openly express ideas and opinions. The boycott of certain journalists/anchors takes the nation back to the Emergency era, when the press was gagged, and independent opinions and voices were crushed. NBDA urges the opposition alliance to withdraw its decision of boycotting certain journalists and anchors as such a decision would amount to browbeating journalists and stifling freedom of speech and expression of the media”, read the statement.
NBF condemns I.N.D.I.A alliance decision to boycott 14 news anchors
It has termed the boycott as an onslaught on free speech through systemic targeting of the media.
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 8:11 PM | 2 min read
The NBF has condemned the directive to boycott 14 select news anchors by the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
“The blanket decision to ban representation of I.N.D.I.A political alliance’s members on the on-air shows of 14 specific news anchors across broadcast networks in the country is an unprecedented attempt to muzzle the voice of the Indian media through intimidation and singling-out tactics. The I.N.D.I.A. political alliance’s order is clearly an attempt to censor the media in this great country, which prides on its wealthy history of free speech, thought and expression”, read the statement.
NBA added that the statement that has been ascribed to the “I.N.D.I.A Media Committee” has unilaterally sounded the ushering of an Emergency-like mind-set once again.
“To make an institutional political decision against handpicked journalists of established stature is a clear and outright onslaught against free speech through systemic targeting of the media. It is a blot on India’s democratic principles and a grave assault on Article 19 of the Indian Constitution for the pre-election political alliance I.N.D.I.A to be out rightly tinkering with the country’s rich history of being a free and vibrant press. The NBF wholly condemns this clear instance of political parties and alliances make targeting of journalists across news networks a pre-election agenda. We strongly urge the “I.N.D.I.A Media Committee” to revoke its draconian order with immediacy”, the statement read.
I.N.D.I.A bloc issues boycott notice against 14 prominent TV anchors
The alliance parties will abstain from participating in shows and events featuring the anchors
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 5:47 PM | 1 min read
In a unified stance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc of opposition parties has taken the decision to boycott four television news channels and 14 television news anchors.
This collective action stems from concerns over the alleged divisive and communal nature of certain debate shows. It has been emphasized that this decision has been made in light of their perception that such programming detracts from addressing the nation's genuine concerns. The channels included in this boycott are Times Now, Republic Bharat, Sudarshan News, and Doordarshan.
The Congress Party, during the INDIA bloc meeting, has officially released a list of television anchors who are subject to this boycott. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also shared this list of television news anchors.
Pawan Khera, of the Congress Party, presented the list, stating, "This decision has been taken by the INDIA Media Committee on September 14, 2023, following the decision made by the INDIA Coordination Committee during its meeting on September 13, 2023. Consequently, the INDIA parties will abstain from participating in shows and events featuring the following anchors.”
The anchors that have been boycotted by the INDIA alliance include:
- Aditi Tyagi
- Aman Chopra
- Amish Devgan
- Anand Narasimhan
- Arnab Goswami
- Ashok Shrivastav
- Chitra Tripathi
- Gaurav Sawant
- Navika Kumar
- Prachi Parashar
- Rubika Liaquat
- Shiv Aroor
- Sudhir Chaudhary
- Sushant Sinha
JioCinema to stream Ind-Aus three-ODI series for free across 11 languages
Viewers can watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 11:59 AM | 2 min read
After securing exclusive media rights for BCCI International and Domestic Matches, Viacom18 today announced its plans for the three-ODI series between India and Australia starting September 22.
The first international series in the rights cycle will be presented on JioCinema in 11 languages for free. On linear/ offline TV, the series will be aired live on Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi), Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD (English). The series is of great significance for both sides as they will look to find momentum leading up to the 50-over World Cup.
The expert panel for the series across languages will include Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Amit Mishra, Anirudha Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, Hanuma Vihari, Venkatpathy Raju, Sarandeep Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Kiran More, Sheldon Jackson, Bhargav Bhatt, Jatin Paranjpe, Shreevats Goswami, VA Jagadeesh among others.
Viewers will be able to watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. “The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will give viewers a peek into inarguably the new home of Indian cricket and with that responsibility, we will continue to bring the paradigm shift in the way sports is consumed,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
“It is our constant endeavour to offer fans what they love the most in never-seen-before ways and digital allows us to continuously push the envelope and combined with linear/ offline TV, we will deliver BCCI events on an unparalleled scale.” To enhance the live-viewing experience, the series will be streamed in 4K on JioCinema and fans will be offered the popular predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a runaway success as tens of thousands won exciting prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.
Unencrypted channels on DD Free Dish promoting piracy?
Cable operators allege that unregistered local players in rural areas are illegally taking unencrypted feed from DD Free Dish and providing it to customers, which is harming the industry
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 13, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Over the last few years there have been increasing discussions on the growing popularity of DD Free Dish, a free-to-air service being provided by Prasar Bharati. When the platform was first launched in 2004, it had just 20 channels under it but now there are over 200 channels. While consumers continue to enjoy the FTA service, cable operators are disturbed by the fact that DD Free Dish is providing unencrypted channels, which is "promoting piracy”.
According to big cable operators, Prasar Bharati, which is selling DD Free Dish slots to broadcasters at huge prices, is allegedly not complying with TRAI’s Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 (Quality of Service Regulations) which makes it mandatory to provide encrypted channels. The AIDCF recently moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against DD Free Dish for allegedly not abiding by TRAI’s regulation that requires the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner. TDSAT has issued notice to Prasar Bharati and other respondents in the matter which will now be heard next month.
Says Peeush Mahajan, President, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), local players who are operating without license in rural areas are taking feed from DD Free Dish as it is unencrypted and providing channels to customers. AIDCF has nine cable networks under it.
“The smaller cable operators in rural areas and small towns, who run networks without licences, take feed from the Free Dish antenna as it is unencrypted and transmit these signals in analogue mode to their customers. There is no check /curbing mechanism deployed by Free Dish. Due to this, customers get the channels for free at their premises via piracy which is hurting the overall industry,” Mahajan told e4m.
He said a digitally addressable system or DAS was implemented in 2012 which was meant for the cable TV industry to curb piracy as all the subscribers get digital addresses via CAS (conditional access system) and SMS in DAS technology. CAS is a digital mode of transmitting TV channels through a set-top box (STB). The transmission signals are encrypted and viewers need to buy a set-top box to receive and decrypt the signal.
Industry experts say while all the multiple system operators (MSOs) have implemented DAS in phase wise manner from 2012 to 2016, thereby helping in curbing piracy, DD Free Dish is still providing its signals in non-encrypted mode.
MSOs operate through their deployed cable network, wherein the consumer/subscriber is provided encrypted signals of television channels through set-top box deployed at their premises. This, say experts, has also led to a non-level playing field for cable operators with DD Free Dish.
“The objective of DD Free Dish was to provide education and information in rural areas. It was a not-for-profit service. But since 2019, Prasar Bharati changed its policy and started auctioning slots where it invites broadcasters. These broadcasters pay hundreds of crores for these slots annually,” said an expert said on the condition of anonymity.
“These broadcasters are paying for slots on DD Free Dish, and are charging hefty amounts from DPOs (distribution platform operators). It is unfair for the DPOs or cable operators,” the experts added.
DD Free Dish is the only free-to-air (FTA) Direct-To-Home (DTH) Service where there is no monthly subscription fee from the viewers. It requires a one-time investment of about Rs 2000 for purchasing set-top-box (STB) and small-sized dish antenna with accessories. Currently, there are 167 TV channels on the platform and 48 radio channels on Free Dish with a reach of more than 43 million households.
As per the recent FICCI-EY Report 2022, “Free Television continued to grow its base to reach an estimated 43 million subscribers on the back of less expensive television sets, economic issues, and addition of new channels to the platform.”
e4m reached out to Prasar Bharati for their stand on the matter, but is yet to receive a response.
Mandeep Singh joins NDTV as Revenue Head - TV Network
Singh has over two decades of executive experience with leading media corporations
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 5:02 PM | 1 min read
Mandeep Singh, who recently stepped down as Bennett Coleman’s Vice President, has joined NDTV as Revenue Head - TV Network.
Highly placed sources confirmed this development to e4m.
Singh has over 21 years’ executive experience with leading media corporations, including The Walt Disney Co, UTV, Zee, Times Television Network, and BCCL Response (Times of India Group).
He has also launched and operated a D2C start-up (A Digital First Personal Care Venture) as its Co-Founder & CEO.
Singh was associated with B4U Network as their Country Manager & COO before joining BCCL as Vice President. He has also served as Executive Director with The Walt Disney Company and was leading the revenue function for 13 years.
