Post Adani acquisition NDTV bolsters team with over 200 new hires

There has also been a 50% reduction in attrition since the acquisition

NDTV Network is undergoing a significant transformation as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy. This move is seen as pivotal to reinforce its position as a prominent and influential player in the industry.

As per sources close to the development, since the Adani acquisition NDTV Network has recruited over 200 new members. The Network has embarked on a hiring spree, bringing on board more than 150 fresh faces over the last three months alone.

The recruitment drive extends across various spheres, encompassing both traditional broadcasting and the digital domain. It encompasses key roles in editorial, production, sales, and marketing, underlining the network's resolve to fortify its competencies comprehensively.

A noteworthy achievement in this endeavor is the 50% reduction in attrition, attesting to NDTV Network's appeal as an employer of choice while executing this ambitious talent acquisition plan.

“The timing of this initiative couldn't be more opportune, with NDTV Network gearing up for the launch of new channels and preparing for extensive coverage of upcoming elections. This upward trajectory in capacity building is poised to persist, ensuring that the network remains well-equipped with the talent and resources necessary to deliver premium content and news to its discerning audienc”’, stated the source.

Beyond augmenting its human capital, NDTV Network is also investing in infrastructural enhancements and orchestrating a strategic move to modern facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. These developments seamlessly align with the network's vision for future growth, aimed at further enhancing services to its expanding viewership.

With a robust recruitment drive and its recent foray into regional markets with channels like NDTV MP CG and NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Network is solidifying its position as a dynamic and influential force in the media sphere.

“This commitment to expanding its workforce in an era where the industry has exercised caution underscores the network's dedication to delivering high-caliber content and news coverage”, the source added.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)