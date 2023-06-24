Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1
The weekly show has completed 52 episodes
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' celebrates achievements of women with 'The Shakti Awards'
The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The 'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' Conclave was held in Dehradun's Pacific Hotel on 18th June 2023, to celebrate the achievements of women & pay tribute to India's 'Nari Shakti.' Women achievers from all walks of life were honoured with The Shakti Awards for their exemplary courage and strength. The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’, to showcase the indomitable spirit of women through their stories of grit and resilience.
The conclave was graced by the august presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Harish Rawat, speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, DGP Uttarakhand Shri Ashok Kumar, Actress Smt. Himani Shivpuri, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Entrepreneurs, politicians, environmentalists, doctors, actors, spiritual gurus and digital content creators.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about his government's work for women empowerment. 'We have introduced 30% reservation for Women in Government jobs, we have also taken a pledge to make 1.25 lakh women lakhpatis on the 25th anniversary of our state. We have worked on PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana and are giving 3 refills to LPG cylinders for every family', said the CM as he listed the schemes introduced for the future of women.
Speaker of the assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, addressed the challenges faced by women assembly in the state assemblies. She accepted that respect given to a male speaker is much more than what a woman speaker gets, but one should ensure that the dignity of the post is maintained. 'If I want to run the Vidhan Sabha, it will be my way, not in any other person's way', she added.
Legendary Bollywood Actor Himani Shivpuri detailed her journey to stardom. 'I was self-reliant like my father, who used to study at NSD for only 250 rupees. The state of Hindi theatre was very poor and you couldn't make a living out of it. After joining NSD, I used to get 600 rupees a day', she said while getting emotional about her struggle.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. 'Fantastic effort to see so many woman achievers from Uttarakhand getting a platform like this to be recognised, rewarded and appreciated. Inspirational speech by the Hon'ble Uttarakhand CM. Glad to see Ham Mahilayein & We Women Want going from state to state to provide a compelling and honest platform for Nari Shakti in keeping with PM Modi's vision of women-led development', he said.
The day-long conclave was telecast live on India News and India News Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand channels throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards X ReelStar promises a revolutionary initiative for aspiring content creators
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 17, 2023 10:08 PM | 3 min read
ReelStar, the blockchain-based and Web 3 integrated entertainment platform, has announced its partnership with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards. This collaboration signifies ReelStar’s thriving commitment to supporting and empowering content creators in the digital space.
Through this partnership, ReelStar aims to provide a platform for aspiring and established content creators to shine, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and encourages innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain and Web 3 integration, ReelStar is revolutionizing how entertainment is produced, distributed, and consumed.
By embracing blockchain technology and web3 integration, ReelStar provides content creators unique opportunities to showcase their talent, engage with their audience, and monetize their work in a transparent and secure environment.
Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, say, “We at ReelStar are thrilled to partner with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. As India’s first blockchain-based, web3-integrated entertainment platform, we are always looking for innovative ways to support and empower content creators. Our blockchain-based platform provides a secure and transparent way for creators to distribute and monetize their content, while our innovative features enable them to engage with their audience in new and exciting ways. We believe that this partnership with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 will enable us to showcase our platform and the benefits it provides to content creators. We are excited to work closely with IWMBuzz to make this partnership a success and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian entertainment industry.”
Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor at IWMBuzz Media and curator IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, “ReelStar is an amazing platform to empower creators. It is the present and the future of content creation, consumption and monetisation. Digital Awards is all about honouring excellence and credible work in digital entertainment domain and ReelStar’s partnership will ensure immense impact and relevant reach in the community and masses at large. We are thankful and grateful to have ReelStar show faith on the property.”
Get ready to witness the fusion of technology and creativity as ReelStar and IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 embark on a night of grandiosity to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape, creating endless possibilities for content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 is set to surpass all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises. Season 4 of these awards witnessed the participation of some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrat Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is scheduled for 18 June in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Odonil comes on board as title sponsor for IWMBuzz Digital Awards
These awards celebrate excellence in OTT & web entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Odonil, the leading home and air freshening brand from the House of Dabur is delighted to announce its title partnership with the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a grand celebration of excellence in the world of OTT & web entertainment.
“We are thrilled to be associated with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a platform that celebrates outstanding talent and recognizes their significant contributions to the OTT entertainment industry. Odonil has always strived to create a refreshing environment for individuals and families, and this collaboration allows us to align our values with the remarkable achievements of these talented artists. This partnership between Odonil and IWM signifies a shared commitment to recognizing and honouring exceptional talent across various media platforms,” says Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, said.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards in its season 5 is a highly anticipated event that brings together the finest talents from the entertainment industry, including actors, directors, producers, and other influential personalities. With its unbiased selection process and esteemed reputation, the Awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the industry. “Odonil’s partnership of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards exemplifies the brand’s dedication to supporting creativity, innovation, and fresh experiences. As a leading provider of fragrance solutions, Odonil has been committed to enhancing the ambiance of homes and creating a pleasant atmosphere for families worldwide. By partnering for the Awards, Odonil aims to provide a platform for artists to be recognized, appreciated, and encouraged in their artistic endeavors,”Sanath added.
“We are honoured to have Odonil, from the House Of Dabur, as our title partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Having Dabur on board is testimony to the fact that the IP has an impact at a mass level and has grown over the years in terms of reach and credibility. We hope to continue our partnership in our future endeavors as well,” says Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor, IWMBuzz Media and curator of IWMBuzz Digital Awards.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5 is set to witness a gala award entertainment night honouring excellence in OTT & web entertainment on 18 June, 2023 in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
News Nation Network announces new show, Khabar Pakki Hai
Each episode of Khabar Pakki Hai features 10 meticulously researched news stories, ensuring authenticity and reliability, the channel said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
News Nation Network has announced "Khabar Pakki Hai", a news show that promises accuracy and credibility
“In an era plagued by misinformation and unreliable news sources, we are thrilled to announce the launch of "Khabar Pakki Hai," a revolutionary news show dedicated to providing viewers with accurate and credible news stories.
With the proliferation of information, it has become increasingly challenging for audiences to discern between accurate and misleading news. "Khabar Pakki Hai" is here to address this concern by guaranteeing thorough research and delivering news stories that are 100% accurate and credible,” read a release.
“Recognizing the vital role of trustworthy news sources in shaping public opinion, "Khabar Pakki Hai" has allocated a dedicated time slot and implemented a rigorous fact-checking process. Our goal is to combat the spread of misinformation and reinforce the importance of responsible journalism.
“Each episode of "Khabar Pakki Hai" features 10 meticulously researched news stories, ensuring authenticity and reliability. Our dedicated team leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth, verifying sources, cross-referencing information, and consulting experts. With "Khabar Pakki Hai," viewers can have confidence that the news they receive is based on verified and accurate information.”
The name "Khabar Pakki Hai" epitomizes our commitment to delivering news stories that have undergone a stringent fact-checking process. It symbolizes our dedication to providing viewers with reliable information, enabling them to make informed decisions in an era where news source reliability is a growing concern.
What sets "Khabar Pakki Hai" apart is our unwavering emphasis on meticulous research. Unlike other shows, we prioritize presenting news stories that have been thoroughly vetted, establishing our commitment to accuracy and credibility.
"Khabar Pakki Hai" will be aired daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, offering a reliable and credible source of news. Hosted by experienced anchors, the show caters to a diverse audience, ensuring that accurate and engaging news stories reach viewers in both urban and rural areas.
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, expressed his commitment to providing impartial information on news of public importance. "Khabar Pakki Hai" aligns with the channel's dedication to combat misinformation and embrace the power of reliable news.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Daily Live launches pan India outdoor campaign
As many as 2000 LED hoardings have been put across locations
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 10:55 PM | 1 min read
India Daily Live has launched its nationwide promotional drive. Currently the promotions are being done in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Goa. As many as 2000 LED hoardings have been put across metros, airports, bus shelters, taxi stands and other outdoor locations.
Speaking about the promotional plan of the channel, India Daily Live’s Editor-in-Chief Shamsher Singh said, “This is the biggest ever promotional campaign run by any channel in the history of Indian news media. The promotions will soon take off to other states of the country and reach every nook and corner of the nation. Our content, our news stories, our special reports will make the nation one, irrespective of the fact that we stand as a Hindi news channel.”
The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday! (Har Din Rashtra Ko Samarpit). Viewers can watch it 24*7 on all D2H and cable network services across India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Radio City’s new jingle is meant to engage with Gen Z audience’
Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City shares insights into the modern version of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 1:29 PM | 4 min read
Excerpts from interview with Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City:
- What was the inspiration for Radio City to change the station jingle?
The inspiration behind the introduction of our new jingle, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City #CityKiNayiVibe stems from our commitment to incessantly evolve and engage with an ever-increasing audience base, particularly the dynamic and vibrant ‘Gen Z’ segment. We wanted to capture their energy and love for music in a peppy and irresistible track that resonates with their aspirations and lifestyle. With this revolutionary one-of-a-kind catchy new station sound, Radio City aims to create a cooler, vibrant and fun-filled vibe across 39 markets. Our new jingle is set to augment our brand identity of delivering the best music and content experience allowing us to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways.
- With the change in the jingle, will the core essence of the brand change?
We have launched the new jingle to augment our brand reach and engage with the most sought-after Gen Z audience. With #CityKiNayiVibe, we aim to bring a youthful, modern and cool vibe to Radio City while maintaining the core essence of the brand ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’. Our new jingle is set to enhance our brand identity of delivering the best music and content experience allowing us to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways.
- Can you share some light on the grand launch of Radio City’s new jingle?
The grand unveiling took place at the international destination - Dubai, coinciding with the prestigious Radio City Business Titans event from 9th to 11th June. It was a momentous occasion for Radio City as the youthful new jingle was launched during the gala evening on 10th June by Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty and Karishma Tanna as well as applauded by Nimrat Kaur and Kainaat Arora. Multiple celebrities and influencers have already commended Radio City on the launch of the mesmerizing new jingle. The radio station has incorporated the new station sound across various marketing channels such as cinema, outdoor, print, media articles, etc. to maximize reach and effectiveness. Additionally, the jingle is being leveraged on various digital platforms, including social media channels, streaming platforms, and our website. We will continue leveraging these channels to engage with our audience, create buzz, and encourage user-generated content around the jingle through contests, promotions and hook step challenges.
- How do you think this change will augment Radio City’s growth?
We believe that our new jingle will have a significantly positive impact on consumer perception and brand recognition. It will attract new-age brands to Radio City across all 39 markets and aid in building our reach among newer markets and audiences. It will reinforce our position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment and solidify our commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content. Our jingle will also serve as a key identifier of the Radio City brand, making it instantly recognizable and reinforcing our brand presence in the minds of listeners and advertisers.
- Can you throw some light on the artists who provided their voice to the new station sound
The jingle has been brought to life by the exceptional singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar, who have added their dynamic and energetic touch to the new station sound. The two esteemed singers have given this modern unique track a perfect blend of youthfulness that complements our vision. For the south markets, Radio City on-boarded varied singers namely - Krithika Nelson, Nikita Gandhi & Jithin Raj for Tamil; Shashank Sheshagiri & Sangeetha Rajeev for Kannada; and Lalasa Rachapudi & LV Revanth for Telugu. All these talented singers have given this modern unique track a perfect blend of youthfulness that complements our vision.
6. What specific goals do you hope to achieve with the new jingle?
With the new jingle, our goal is to strengthen Radio City’s reach across on-air and social media platforms to tap on to the digitally savvy Gen Z audience who seek a coolness quotient in their experiences. As a part of our Radigitalization strategy, we strive to enhance brand recognition and establish the jingle as a key identifier of the Radio City brand on both on-air and digital platforms. To build further excitement on digital platforms, we will be creating a hook-step challenge to hype up the catchy new jingle. We are assertive that the jingle will generate excitement, increase engagement, drive higher audience base and reinforce our position as India's premier radio network.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube