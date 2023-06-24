Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup

At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.

"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”

“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."

Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"

Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.

The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.

Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.

This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.

