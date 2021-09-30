When TVCs fall short, Spotify steps up

Spotify gives brands a platform to deliver their messaging engagingly and effectively with an all-new audience

When the BBC’s much-awaited ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ documentary series with the legendary David Attenborough was set to be released, the studio wanted to extend its campaign reach and amplify its video content to the best extent possible and make it more effective. To do this, it turned to Spotify. And needless to say, BBC achieved what it wanted and more. Spotify created a whole series of content that included 3D audio soundscapes and video content that ran in an enhanced playlist, and on display assets across mobile and desktop, amplifying the campaign, and all this using only existing BBC campaign assets!

Make your TV commercial do more, lots more

If you’re wondering how you can make your TVC do more, just ask yourself a couple of questions.

Can a TV commercial be more than just another visual advertisement?

Can it evolve and become a multi-format campaign on its own and turbocharge your campaign reach and effectiveness?

The short answer is - YES. How? Bring your TVC to Spotify.

Once upon a time, evenings and nights created opportunities for brands in the form of primetime TV. But today, with the increase in the usage of mobile devices and the rise of streaming platforms, there has been a drastic shift in viewership away from the ‘TV’ in TVC. The new at-home audience has changed its routines of media consumption and television viewing. All the more reason that brands need newer avenues to ensure that every bit of their communication (and budget) goes a long way. This is exactly what Spotify gives brands: a way to create a complete multi-format campaign using existing assets to deliver the brand message engagingly and effectively to an all-new audience.

Extend into screen-less moments

Music is a large part of the current streaming trends, and Indian consumers spend 19 hours per week on digital audio platforms1. And for 80% of this time, listeners can’t be reached through visual media. Spotify’s streaming intelligence knows when the screen is in view and when it is pure audio.

For a generation on-the-go, the power of audio goes a long way to tell a story and build an impression. In our Culture Next report, 56% of Gen Zs say that screen-less moments offer a nice escape from a world of visual overload2.

With no extra production, brands can add to the audience journey and echo the message from the TV ad. Running both video and audio increases ad recall by 90% and results in a 2.2x increase in brand awareness3. With both formats, brands can express a holistic and impactful story to listeners. The campaign on Spotify will be aligned with the brand’s main messaging, with multi-format storytelling to increase reach and frequency.

Create a whole-new multi-format Spotify campaign from your existing TVC

No additional production, no extra shoots and no additional brainstorming. Just reach out to Spotify and consider your campaign as good as done. Spotify has a crew ready to convert your TV ad, script and visual assets into impactful storytelling formats and packages.

These packages are customizable and consist of audio ads, display homepage takeovers, mobile display overlays and display leaderboards.

All you need is your existing video assets, brand identity & logos, and an e-mail to spotify-advertising-india@spotify.com and your Spotify campaign is ready to go. So bring your TVC to Spotify and try something different, something better!

