Tata Sky marks launch of new brand purpose statement with social media campaign

Tata Sky has launched its new social media campaign ‘Har Ghar Ki Khidki’, in tandem with the unveiling of its new Brand Purpose statement - ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home.’ The social media campaign designed and executed by its digital marketing agency Chimp&z Inc. highlights the candid and unfiltered emotions of the viewers from the perspective of Tata Sky being the Khidki of entertainment in every house. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about the new TVC as well as to engage with the brand's young audience on social media.

The campaign has been carried out leveraging the Reels feature on Instagram. Featuring popular internet sensations including Awez Darbar, Anushka Sen, Siddharth Nigam, Just Neel, Sameeksha Sud, Arsh, Tanzeel Khan and Funcho among others, saw participation pouring in from several followers. The average views on the influencers REELS has been over 7.83M resulting in engagement of 9.02M on influencer videos and Tata Sky handles across social media. The essence of the campaign was brought alive with the help of the very melodious tune of the TVC and snippets of daily life that unfolds in a household captured by the influencers. Tata Sky will also collate the best entries to put together a ‘Khidki Anthem'.

Elaborating on the Reels campaign, Tata Sky’s Chief Communications Officer, Anurag Kumar said, “The idea behind the ‘Har Ghar Ki Khidki’ campaign was to capture the diverse unfiltered emotions of our audience while they are watching Tata Sky. This is a figurative portrayal of how an individual or family experiences varied emotions while they get informed, entertained or educated through the Khidki that is Tata Sky.”

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder and CEO, Chimp&z Inc said, “Instagram Reels is where the internet audience is these days and we wanted to leverage this medium for Tata Sky’s Har Ghar Ki Khidki campaign. In order to build an emotional connect between the brand and the consumer, we thought of utilising the hummable tune of the film and make the entire activity interactive by capturing the daily life moments that people experience while watching TV. We are very happy with the engagement we’ve seen so far on this campaign.”

