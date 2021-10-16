Pizza Hut launches marketing campaign with actor-comedian Anuradha Menon

Pizza Hut unveiled its bold new brand platform called ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ to let everyone know that Pizza Hut doesn’t just deliver, it delivers ‘Dil Khol ke’. And what do they deliver? Not just the best tasting pizzas in India, but also great value for money, warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience and the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite’. And all this would be delivered in every channel you access the brand through – Dine in, Takeaway or Delivery. Pizza Hut has always been renowned for its dine-in experience. Moreover, they have witnessed consistent growth in delivery, which as of now, is contributing to more than 60% in sales. Despite this shift, consumers continue to perceive Pizza Hut as a restaurant chain, which the brand now seeks to change with ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’, to make its association with delivery even stronger. Pizza Hut has roped in popular actor and comedian Anuradha Menon as its magnetic ambassador, to bring the ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ message alive through a cheeky yet confident marketing campaign that positions Pizza Hut as a brand with a new story to tell, in delivery and beyond. This makes Pizza Hut one of the first few QSR chains in India to use a female ambassador as the face of the brand.

With ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’, Pizza Hut aims to set new benchmarks and elevate the overall pizza experience in India. That means consumers will always get ‘Dil satisfying’ delicious, restaurant quality pizzas that can satiate even the most discerning Indian taste buds. It makes the brand accessible to every pizza lover, anywhere, anytime at Pocket satisfying value which starts at a price of just Rs. 129, and facilitates further savings through limited time offers and coupon deals on Pizza Hut’s owned ordering platforms. ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ also stands for an easy, hassle-free customer experience of ordering through Pizza Hut’s seamless and intuitive digital platforms like the mobile-app, m-site and website, which have an easy-to-use interface and facilitate faster checkouts. All of this blanketed in the signature warm and friendly Pizza Hut service that makes every interaction with the brand memorable. The brand’s heartening guarantee of ‘Trust in Every Bite’ through safe and hygienic practices also ensures that the food is made right and delivered in a perfect condition.

Talking about the new brand platform, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut India Subcontinent said, “We truly believe in taking the ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ promise to every customer touchpoint. In every interaction with the brand, whether it is in store, through home delivery or even on social media, we want to make sure they feel they have been treated to a truly ‘Dil Khol Ke’ experience. It is also my pleasure to welcome Anuradha on board as our magnetic ambassador, whose spontaneity and tremendous acting abilities make her a delight to watch. As a much-loved brand in India, I’m excited to see how consumers react to not just our upcoming ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ campaign but also this new platform the brand is pivoting to.”

Pizza Hut has been consistently investing in technology to make its digital ordering platforms fast, easy and intuitive. The brand’s owned delivery channels also offer several additional benefits like great value deals and coupon codes which are not available on any other platform, and delivery service by Pizza Hut riders who ensure that the last leg of the delivery experience is hassle-free, contactless, and truly ‘Dil Satisfying’. This has resulted in Pizza Hut’s owned delivery platforms outperforming food aggregators on big important days like New Year’s and Republic Day, as well as ratings of the Pizza Hut app leapfrogging on Android and iOS app stores to more than 4.5. The brand is also committed to sustainable growth and uses only eco-friendly and recyclable packaging material, sans any single use plastic items.

