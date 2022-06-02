Pitch Marketing 30 under 30: Jury to shortlist young achievers of the industry today

The jury will assess the nominations on several criteria, including vision & innovation, impact & influence, commitment to industry & society, and passion towards their work

exchange4media is gearing up for the second edition of the 'Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 Awards', an award that recognizes the contributions and successes of young talents who will be the future marketing leaders. ‘Pitch Marketing 30 under 30’ will showcase 30 young talents – aged 30 and under – who have contributed to the company's success, proved to be team players, are innovators and game-changers within the organisation, and could be seen as the future of Indian marketing world.

Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 Awards, is co-powered by Bobble AI.

A jury comprising prominent industry leaders will decide who will be on this coveted list. At the jury meet today in Mumbai, the entries will thoroughly be discussed to arrive at the winners' list.

The entries will be judged on the basis of the following criteria:

Vision & Innovation

Impact & Influence

Commitment to Industry & Society

Passion towards their work

Our esteemed jury, chaired by Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18, consists of members including;

Abhinav Iyer, GM- Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance

Akshay Tapase, SVP - Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank

Amit Tiwari, Global Head - Marketing Demand Centre, TCS

Anupam Katheriya, Emami Group

Charu Malhotra, VP - Marketing, Brilloca Limited

Hersh Bhandari, Group COO, Republic TV

Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic

Kedar Apte, CMO, Jio-BP

Krishna Menon, COO, TheQ

Madhuri Krishnan, Sr Director - Global Ad Sales, Truecaller

Meghana Dave, Lamborgini

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas

Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton

Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital News, HT

Punit Dharamsi, Sr. Vice President - Marketing & Investor Education, Association of Mutual Funds in India

Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Marketing, Brand & Comm, CoinDCX

Ruchika Malhan Varma, CMO, Future Generali

Sapna Desai, Head - Marketing and E-commerce, ManipalCigna

Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Limited

Sunil Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation (DailyHunt)

Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise

Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama

Vineet Sharma, VP- Marketing & New Business Development, AB InBev India

Vishal Singh, India GM & Global Commercial VP, Moca Tech

The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on 12th July 2022. Stay tuned!

