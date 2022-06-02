Pitch Marketing 30 under 30: Jury to shortlist young achievers of the industry today
The jury will assess the nominations on several criteria, including vision & innovation, impact & influence, commitment to industry & society, and passion towards their work
exchange4media is gearing up for the second edition of the 'Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 Awards', an award that recognizes the contributions and successes of young talents who will be the future marketing leaders. ‘Pitch Marketing 30 under 30’ will showcase 30 young talents – aged 30 and under – who have contributed to the company's success, proved to be team players, are innovators and game-changers within the organisation, and could be seen as the future of Indian marketing world.
Pitch Marketing 30 under 30 Awards, is co-powered by Bobble AI.
A jury comprising prominent industry leaders will decide who will be on this coveted list. At the jury meet today in Mumbai, the entries will thoroughly be discussed to arrive at the winners' list.
The entries will be judged on the basis of the following criteria:
- Vision & Innovation
- Impact & Influence
- Commitment to Industry & Society
- Passion towards their work
Our esteemed jury, chaired by Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18, consists of members including;
- Abhinav Iyer, GM- Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance
- Akshay Tapase, SVP - Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank
- Amit Tiwari, Global Head - Marketing Demand Centre, TCS
- Anupam Katheriya, Emami Group
- Charu Malhotra, VP - Marketing, Brilloca Limited
- Hersh Bhandari, Group COO, Republic TV
- Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic
- Kedar Apte, CMO, Jio-BP
- Krishna Menon, COO, TheQ
- Madhuri Krishnan, Sr Director - Global Ad Sales, Truecaller
- Meghana Dave, Lamborgini
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas
- Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton
- Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital News, HT
- Punit Dharamsi, Sr. Vice President - Marketing & Investor Education, Association of Mutual Funds in India
- Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Marketing, Brand & Comm, CoinDCX
- Ruchika Malhan Varma, CMO, Future Generali
- Sapna Desai, Head - Marketing and E-commerce, ManipalCigna
- Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Limited
- Sunil Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation (DailyHunt)
- Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise
- Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama
- Vineet Sharma, VP- Marketing & New Business Development, AB InBev India
- Vishal Singh, India GM & Global Commercial VP, Moca Tech
The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on 12th July 2022. Stay tuned!
