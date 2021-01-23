New language for coffee is shik-shik-shik, showcases Tata Coffee Grand’s TV campaign

TATA Coffee Grand, the packaged coffee brand from the house of TATA Consumer Products, unveiled its recent campaign that aims to create a new language for coffee – Shik-Shik-Shik that evokes emotions and excitement amongst consumers. The campaign synonymises the word ‘Coffee’ with the sound of coffee ie. Shik-Shik-Shik - the sound that is created by shaking the coffee pack!

Depicting the southern part of India and building an emotion around coffee moments, the TVC, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, draws parallel between sound and emotion, Coffee is a word but Shik-Shik-Shik is an emotion. The film opens on an early morning in a radio station where the Radio Jockey calls for a Shik-Shik-Shik and the audience is introduced to TATA Coffee Grand. She then takes us on a journey of how Shik-Shik-Shik is echoing in South India with everybody calling coffee the Shik-Shik-Shik way, to relish the taste, the flavour and the decoction crystals that is exclusive to TATA Coffee Grand.

Speaking about the campaign, says, Mr. Puneet Das, SVP – Marketing, Beverages – India, TATA Consumer Products, “We’ve been excited about the idea of the ‘sound of coffee’ for a while now. Through this campaign, we have built the proposition of ‘The sound made by our tata coffee grand pack, which has big granules and decoction crystals that make a great cup of coffee’. A simple and powerful narrative is linked to a simple action of shaking the pack, remembering that unique sound, replacing coffee with shik shik shik when asking for it. We are hopeful that the disruptive unique sound of Shik-Shik-Shik will soon become an overarching synonymous word for coffee.”

Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer - Lowe Lintas, said, “It’s always a great opportunity when your brand has a product differentiation. Leaping to the creative idea from the differentiator lands on a disruptive idea, more often than not. With Tata Coffee Grand we had the decoction crystals. Besides delivering a superior cup of coffee, these crystals also make a unique’ Shik-Shik-Shik sound when one shakes the pack. So great coffee was always known by its aroma, it will now be known with its sound. That led us to the idea of ‘Great coffee will now be known as Shik-Shik-Shik. Going ahead we will engage with the consumer in many ways with the ‘Shik-Shik-Shik device,”

The campaign is live on TV in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, showcasing TATA Coffee Grand as a differentiated product which is driven by innovation and consumer centricity.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)