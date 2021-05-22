Mi India unveils new campaign for Robot Vacuum Mop-P featuring comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath

Mi India's aim is to bring premium cutting-edge technology for everyone, enabling consumers to enjoy a better life. While their mission is to make quality technology accessible, we also strive to communicate technology in a way that is interesting and easily understandable. With this campaign too, they are trying to address the questions that our fans and consumers might have regarding the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.

The lockdowns across many cities has made a lot of families seek out gadgets that can help automate & reduce their workload at home. One of those gadgets that’s getting a lot of interest is the Robot vacuum cleaner which can autonomously clean homes with minimal assistance by the members of the household. However, given that Indian homes are accustomed to traditional ways of cleaning, there are major concerns around its functionality and practical usage. This ranges from - can it not just vacuum but also mop? Can it clean the corners? Can it stop itself from falling off the stairs? Can it autonomously clean the household as per a set schedule?

Addressing all the concerns and busting all the myths around the usage of such devices, Mi India, along with much favourite Biswa Kalyan Rath, presents you the most interesting campaign of the year - 'Mast Admi' with a mast gadget!

The fun and quirky content features mast aadmi Biswa, a renowned stand-up comedian and a not-so-cleanliness freak, whose will to clean the house everyday during the lockdown has gone fishing like most of us. Reminiscing about his bachelor days, and recalling the small amount of time he spent cleaning during the lockdown, he was looking for a device that seamlessly fits into his daily life. With his ‘cutie’ (aka Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P) in the house, he mentions how his house has become ‘too clean’. He puts the smart Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P through tough situations but it manages to pass through all tests and reaches the farthest corners with ease like a Columbus. It mops the whole house in one go; detects obstacles extremely efficiently, and automatically goes back to the charging spot on its own. With its expanded functionality and practical usage, Biswa realises that if you can't beat the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P better to befriend him.

