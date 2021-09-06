'Say hello to earth!', says Turtle in latest campaign for its Festive Collection 2021

The campaign has been conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations and will be played across TV and the brand's social media channels

Turtle, a men's apparel brand, has launched its festive collection with Hello Earth, a campaign that celebrates the journey of a man who is embracing his roots. The picturesque campaign has been shot across Kashmir and includes a series of films, print, and outdoor.

The films will be played across TV and the brand's social media channels.

Speaking on the campaign & Festive ’21 collection, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala, Director, Turtle Limited, said, “Turtle has always tried to bring the best of fashion to its customers. RUST COLLECTION is a beckoning that drives one to reconnect with his roots through the refreshing hues of earthen rust. Say hello to fresh new prints, patterns and motifs that evoke your senses like the smell of fresh earth. Celebrate the color of this festive season that comes in shades of rust to entice you like the pristine Earth.”

Shreyansh Baid, Founder Director, Shreyansh Innovations, added, "The theme colour for the brand's festive collection this year was Rust, and that's why we created a campaign that celebrates this colour and its spirit in full glory. Add to that, a scenic location like Kashmir only heightens the experience of the campaign. We hope the campaign is well received by the consumers too."

Speaking on the creative thought process and execution, Debdarsan Dutta (Chief Creative Officer) and Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala (Creative Director) added, "When Turtle told us that the theme for this year's festive season was Rust, we instinctively came up with this thought of celebrating your roots, as rust as a colour is also very earthy and soothing. And that's how Hello Earth was born. Each film shows a very personal and rooted side of the protagonist as he traverses his journey across the beautiful landscape of Kashmir. The photography, music and cinematography also deserve special mention as they have uplifted the campaign even more."

The campaign is live across all mediums and will run for 2 months.

