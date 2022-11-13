Tata Capital opts for a quirky take on loans

Tata Capital has unveiled its integrated marketing campaign ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ to promote its various loan offerings. The campaign has a series of short films themed around digital, seamless and quick loans offered by Tata Capital.

The ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ campaign is based on the insight of today’s fast-paced world, ever-evolving customer needs and the expectations of these needs to be met spontaneously and seamlessly. As the name suggests, customers can avail personal loan, home loan, business and vehicle loan in a swift manner from Tata Capital for all their needs. These loans are enabled on all channels and can be availed in a paperless form in minutes.

Each film showcases a humorous situation where the protagonist is faced with a situation which requires a quick solution. Each film portrays how the protagonists’ needs are met within blink of an eye by availing Tata Capital’s quick loans offering a hassle free and seamless experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital, said, “Tata Capital’s latest campaign aims to resonate with our customers’ ever increasing needs for immediate solutions. Quick loans give our customers the opportunity to fulfil their needs for loans simply and swiftly. This campaign reinforces our customers belief that they can always #CountOnUs to fulfill their aspirations.”

Ritika Grover, Director, VISCOMM says, “We live in a time of instant and urgent! The campaign line “Palak Jhapkao, Loan Pao” captures the spirit of quick loans offered by Tata Capital. In the films, the protagonist’s real and urgent needs combined with the play of slow motion versus real time action is what we hope makes them attention grabbing. Our young team led by director Shachi Malhotra explored techniques to make the films creatively and visually unique.”

