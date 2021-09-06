Lakmé Salon launches 'Good Hair Day 2021' campaign

Lakmé Salon has launched Good Hair Day 2021, a campaign that highlights the cut, colour, and form services available exclusively at Lakmé Salon from highly trained Lakmé Fashion Week backstage experts. This annual campaign aims to encourage customers to look good and feel great, and make every day a Good Hair Day.

Lakmé Salon’s Good Hair Day is a melting pot of glamour, style, and iconic looks, inspired by evergreen Bollywood characters and films, through which customers can experience showstopping magic moments. With this campaign, Lakmé Salon has launched a wide range of trendsetting, innovative and result-oriented style and form services, which aims to deliver hydration and nourishment to the hair while setting the perfect runway look, all in a SAFER-THAN-HOME environment.

From trendsetting cuts courtesy the TIGI Cut & Style Collection to irresistible offers on bright, bold global hair colours and indulgent hair treatments, this campaign has something in store for every hair type, texture and style.

Lakmé Salon has implemented over 55 stringent safety measures, in consultation with medical professionals, at every touchpoint in the salon to ensure that customers can experience their favourite services and magical transformation moments without worrying about safety and hygiene. Three to five per cent of the revenue has been invested in implementing these hygiene measures, and thanks to these protocols, 96.7% of the customers have voted Lakmé Salon SAFER THAN HOME.

Speaking to the launch of the campaign, Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakmé Lever, said, “Times have been challenging and stressful for all of us. We wanted to bring the fun and energy back through our signature Good Hair Day campaign. There can’t be better inspiration than Bollywood to sizzle up trends, backstage expertise and entertainment. The campaign amplifies our commitment to Beautify the Future by making our clients look good, feel great and get more from life. So, here’s the widest portfolio of trendy and effective treatments, presented with a touch of oomph and glamour, and a dash of humour – Good Hair Day 2021!”

Pooja Singh, National Creative Director – Hair, Lakmé Salon, who, along with her team, designed this collection, added, “The idea behind this year’s Good Hair Day looks was to play with colour and form to cater to a wide range of female and male customers across different age groups, lifestyles and palates. We incorporated a variety of trendsetting hair colours like burgundy red and caramel gold along with bright, vibrant shades like purple and pink. Using colour techniques like balayage and ombre, we added face-framing cuts and shags for the women. For the men, we focused on using tones of ash with side fades in the cuts. We’re excited to bring these stylish looks to our clients in salon and look forward to them flaunting their Bollywood-style hair.”

