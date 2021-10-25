Sirona launches #StainButNoPain Campaign

Sirona is a femtech startup on a mission to provide innovative products for the problems faced by women around period and intimate care. It has redefined femininity for modern times with its problem-solving products has now launched the #StainButNoPain campaign for its new and unique product - Period Stain Remover, India's first-period stain remover that makes it easy for menstruators to wash away their period stains. It is plant-based and contains bio-enzymes that remove both old and new bloodstains without bleaching the clothes or impacting the fabric quality.

Sirona has tied up with more than 100 influencers including Cat-A Instagram influencers like Karishma Mehta - Founder of Officialhumansofbombay, Payal Banerjee - beauty & lifestyle blogger, and many more. The list also has YouTube influencers like Sameera Sherief, Naveena, Janani Ashok Kumar, and others.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Deep Bajaj, CEO & Co-founder of Sirona said, “Period stains are an issue that every menstruator faces at some point during their cycle. There are no specific go-to solutions or hacks for this, as there are for other stains such as turmeric, oil, wine, mud, and others. As a result, they have learned to live with the inconvenience of rubbing these stains to remove them or getting clothes spoilt. We have come up with an innovative product to address this issue by launching India's first-Period Stain Remover that makes it easier for menstruators to wash away period stains.”

“As a woman, I’m delighted to be engaged with a brand like Sirona that recognizes women’s unaddressed issues and believes in empowering them to live life normally during 'that time of the month'. The ‘Period Stain Remover’ is a highly functional product and I hope every menstruator keeps this product handy–it's a game-changer! #StainButNoPain” said Karishma Mehta, Founder of Official Humans of Bombay on her association with Sirona.

These macro and micro-influencers will offer Sirona the advantage of the strong reach and spread the word amongst the consumers. These influencers have a high average engagement rate on social media platforms and will lend a voice to this highly innovative product that removes the bloodstains, removes odor, and kills bacteria effectively.

