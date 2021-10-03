Tic Tac unveils 'Gentle  Refreshment' campaign

Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero Group, a manufacturer of sweet packaged products, has launched a new TV campaign – “Gentle Refreshment”. The campaign seeks to position Tic Tac as an enjoyable mouth freshener that provides a gentle refreshment for the consumer in everyday moments.

The new campaign for Tic Tac builds further on the brand’s uniqueness of more than 100 layers of flavor which comes from its unique production process wherein it takes more than 12 hours to produce each Tic Tac pill layer by layer. This communication aims to build relevance in the current evolving times and uses simplistic everyday endearing moments to build likeability for the consumers. The change in mood, led by refreshment of the mouth is conveyed through the consumption of Tic Tac. The appearance of the iconic pill characters, Tic and Tac are used as devices to convey the mood uplift and long-lasting freshness of tic tac leading up to a sweet connection between the boy and girl. The communication also aims to retain the key brand values of simplicity, enjoyment and lightheartedness.

Commenting on the launch of the new Tic Tac TVC, Tic Tac India spokesperson, Zoher Kapuswala said, “Staying relevant to the changing times is an important aspect of our brand philosophy. As consumers evolve, it is important as a brand to also adapt and evolve to stay relevant in these times. Our TVC strives to establish a strong relatable need for refreshment and communicate the role of Tic Tac which offers a break from the everyday tedium and provides a ‘gentle refreshment’. We are confident that the campaign will resonate well with the consumers.”

The Tic Tac “Gentle Refreshment,” campaign will leverage mass media with a strong presence across regional and national channels pan India. It will be activated in retail with point of sales material in outlets across core markets. The campaign will be amplified by leveraging key social media platforms e.g. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Tic Tac has also recently expanded its price proposition to Re. 1, which makes it accessible to a much larger set of consumers. Re. 1 price point is offered in the popular flavors of Mint and Orange.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)