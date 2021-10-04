Clovia unveils 'Nothing but real' campaign featuring its leadership & other team members

The brand celebrates real women through this campaign which is being promoted on the website, app, and social media platforms

Clovia, a brand for women’s innerwear, activewear, loungewear, and personal care, today revealed their campaign, ‘Nothing But Real’. For the first time, the campaign showcases their leadership and other team members flaunting cutesy nightwear and performance activewear from Clovia.

Featuring strong, independent, and aspiring ladies from Team Clovia who are real and are totally in love with themselves. Breaking the socially constructed notion of beauty standards,

The campaign revolves around transforming the image of real beauty by bringing the concept of body positivity to the forefront. Clovia through this campaign takes a step towards uplifting the confidence of women to break out the inhibitions attached to shape and size.

Clovia replaces models with real women and is promoting the campaign through their website, app, and social media platforms. The leadership team is seen showcasing the brand's trendy loungewear and nightwear range in quirky prints and joyful color palettes. Followed by their athleisure wear range in solid tones and quirky prints.

Speaking about the campaign, Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said, “The campaign funnily enough was born out of an internal chatter on if our cool new launches will fit all body types. This shoot was done as a challenge by our design and marketing team to showcase how Team Clovia designs for all body types. Clovia collects extensive data on Indian body types and creates fits that perform and flatter both. Through this campaign, we celebrate real women''

