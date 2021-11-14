Mochi Shoes unveils #MakersofAwesome campaign for its autumn/winter collection

Mochi Shoes, the sub-brand of Indian footwear retailer Metro Brands, launched its latest Autumn/Winter collection with a new campaign #MakersofAwesome that celebrates the trendsetters and game-changers of today. The collection is an ode to those who set the bar, and then raise it higher with each new accomplishment. The #MakersOfAwesome are ordinary people with extraordinary talents, who generate the buzz, rule the headlines, and set trends.

Mochi Shoes’ new collection is funky, young, inspirational, comfortable, and stylish and speaks the language of the confident and sassy youngsters of today. Women can choose from a range of comfy sneakers, classic stilettos, boots, and sandals and brighten up any dull day, mood, or outfit. For men, Mochi’s Autumn/Winter range breaks the monotony of blacks and brown with happy and vibrant colours like orange, blue, green, and maroon.

“Our Autumn Winter collection this year is a tribute to those who dare to dream big, for those not bound by any limitations, and want to create awesome experiences in everything they do. Mochi wants to walk with them in their journey to becoming #MakersOfAwesome,” said Alisha Malik, VP Marketing and E-commerce, Metro Brands LTD.

