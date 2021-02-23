McDonald’s India launches #MatchedByYou campaign

This is a unique campaign where people show their love for the sides they prefer and end up completing the burger’s love story

As part of McDonald’s commitment to serve up more of the delicious food our customers crave at great value, McDonald’s India - North and East has introduced an exciting value campaign #MatchedByYou.

The #MatchedByYou campaign includes the choice of adding Coke or Fries @ Rs. 45 with select McDonald’s menu items. That’s right, craveable and delicious tasting items matched with a perfect side or beverage just for you. The offer will be available for a limited time at McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

“We know that many of today’s customers are looking for value for money options for the food they crave,” said, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India). “The #MatchedByYou offer is the latest way we want our customers to enjoy their favourite meal served hot and fresh at an affordable price.”

McDonald’s is also rolling out a digital campaign to promote the #MatchedByYou offer. In a playful mini-series McDonald’s India - North and East humanizes the combo offer through a story about a love triangle between the Burger (aka Buggy), the Fries (aka Freya) and the Coke (aka Kiara). The three protagonists are caught in a love triangle and McDonald’s fans will root for the combo that will take the love story forward. At the end, customers’ votes will decide which combo wins the popular vote. So hurry, choose your favourite combo, matched just by you.

Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner - North, DDB Mudra Group said, “In a first of its kind sales-driven mini-series, McDonald’s is giving the remote to its consumers so they can play match-makers. #MatchedByYou is a unique campaign where people show their love for the sides they prefer and end up completing the burger’s love story. Backed by sales and consumer preference, the story will move forward to reveal what happens next in this love affair.”

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s. Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)