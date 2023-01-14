It's Ranbir vs Ranbir in Asian Paints Ultima Protek ad

Asian Paints has featured Ranbir Kapoor in its new ad for Apex Ultima Protek.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by director Abhinay Deo, the latest ad for Ultima Protek showcases actor Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before roles - a master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor. The ad interestingly lands the message that Ultima Protek offers the best protection for your house against “Baarish, Dhoop and Dhool”. In addition to the TVC, the campaign will be live across print, OOH, POS and digital.
Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “The simple insight has always been that people laminate the most precious things for longevity and homes are the most precious possessions. When you use Asian Paints Ultima Protek, you don’t just paint, you laminate your homes against different forces of weather: the brand promise that we have been delivering consistently over time. ‘Lamination’ as a communication, has been associated via different avatars of Ranbir over the years, has created a behavioral shift where consumers have started asking for a lamination wala paint. Continuing the same, this ad intends to further strengthen the association of Lamination and Asian Paints Ultima Protek leaving a smile on the viewer’s face.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Ultima Protek from Asian Paints has been synonymous with lamination wala exterior paint. Our new campaign further strengthens this association. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the ad is an exciting take on the idea that all you need is Ultima Protek to keep your home safe and looking new.”
Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for DP World ILT20
The group will be handling the league’s branding, digital strategy & communication, and social media management
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
GOZOOP Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for DP World International League T20, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from January 13.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group has been focusing their efforts in formulating effective integrated marketing and communication strategy, thereby developing significant relationships and creating engagement with the target audience. The group is responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production.
“GOZOOP was born digital but with a vision to be truly integrated. Over the years we have added talent and capabilities that today makes us a one-stop solutions partner for some of the world’s leading brands. The team at DP World International League T20 is fantastic and we look forward to working with them closely to make this league a roaring success globally,” commented Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group.
Yamini Menon, Group Director - Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group shares, “With great understanding and expertise to drive and deliver strategies on a global scale, GOZOOP Group is looking forward to making DP World International League T20 a great success.”
TV is still the biggest medium for us: Mukesh Mishra, Adani Wilmar
Mishra, VP - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the impact of Russia Ukraine war on the company’s revenues, views on competitors and more
By Imran Fazal | Jan 13, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war has brought several challenges for businesses as the price of raw materials, energy and transport services shot up. This is especially true for the cooking oil industry since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. How is edible oil giant Adani Wilmar thriving among such volatilities? Mukesh Mishra, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the war's impact on the company’s revenues, its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign, views on competitors and more.
Q] What was the idea behind ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ Campaign?
The campaign #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ or ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ was kicked off during Diwali because we prepare many delicacies, and burst firecrackers during the festival of lights. When we were brainstorming for the campaign, we realised that every food we cook makes a different sound during preparation. So, we accentuated the sound of the kitchen and integrated this with Diwali, developing the #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ campaign. We invited consumers to share with us the sounds of their kitchen while they cook their favourite food. We got many entries which culminated in a beautiful campaign. This campaign was also promoted through influencers on different digital platforms.
Q] What was the marketing mix of the campaign?
The campaign was primarily for Digital mediums. We are the market leader in edible oils and the number two player in the ‘atta’ business. We do many activities on different mediums but TV is still the biggest medium through which we promote our brand. However, for this campaign we concentrated only on the Digital medium because Digital penetration is growing by the day and being such a big brand, we wouldn’t want to miss out on a good opportunity. We operate in the branded commodity business where margins are very thin and therefore have to be very cautious about every rupee that we spend. We are very focused on the return on investment. So, we keep reviewing our media mix strategies every six months and relook at how to allocate money.
Q] In the Atta and Edible oil category, whom do you consider your closest competition?
In atta, our closest competitor would be Ashirwad Atta which is a national player. But when you go to a different geography, you’ll have a different set of competitors there, because every market has some brand or the other in the category. But yes, there are only two big national brands in India, in the atta category i.e., Fortune and Ashirwad. In the edible oil category, you have various competitors, but at an overall level, Adani Wilmar is the number one player with 18.6% edible oil market share (Moving Annual Total (MAT) Oct, as per Nielsen Retail Index).
Q] Adani Wilmar recently engaged with actress Samantha for its campaigns, how has the association helped the brand?
We currently have three big celebrities endorsing our brand. The first one is Akshay Kumar, who is one of our brand ambassadors. We also have Sourav Ganguly and Samantha. Samantha is very popular among the consumers in the south where we are trying to make inroads through different aggressive strategies going forward, and she will help us connect with the people there, better. So, all the campaigns with Samantha will be very specific to the South for the time being.
Q] Geopolitical issues affected the FMCG market in India, did Adani Wilmar take a hit during the crisis?
The Ukraine-Russia war definitely had an impact on our business because Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. When this war began, it impacted supplies. Most of our prices are governed by rising demand. The war impacted sunflower product prices in the country, it was not just us, but the entire industry that it touched. This affected our revenue because prices went up, and we have seen a lot of volatility in oil prices. Prices went up by almost 30-40% for almost 18 months. Post that, the prices have actually come down with the intervention of the government. But now that you are seeing that the prices have lowered, going forward, we’ll see high demand.
Oktobuzz wins social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins India
Oktobuzz will also work on enhancing the brand's overall presence through digital communication and mar-tech projects
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:48 PM | 2 min read
Mumbai-based digital communications agency Oktobuzz has won the social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins Publishers India. The agency will be responsible for the social media handles and digital campaigns of the legacy book publisher.
Oktobuzz will also work with the brand on enhancing their overall brand presence through data-led digital communication and other mar-tech projects.
Expressing his happiness on this win, Hemal Majithia, CEO & Founder, Oktobuzz, said, “There is a strong probability that the publishing house behind your favorite book or author is HarperCollins. Today the author portfolio that HarperCollins boasts of in India and Internationally is awe-inspiring. Being an agency that is strong in the book-marketing domain, at Oktobuzz, we are super excited to partner with HarperCollins to enhance their brand presence in India, especially leveraging the power of digital. In this so-called attention economy where the audience is consuming content in various formats, we want to get the written word its due share again by enhancing its cool quotient and share of attention that books get. We have partnered with HarperCollins before to promote Ashwin Sanghi and Amish Tripathi’s books, both of which went on to be bestsellers in 2022. The experience of having closely worked with us on these projects and our legacy in book marketing and our understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape certainly helped this partnership fructify.”
“HarperCollins celebrates its 30th year in India and there could not be a better time to add a legacy publisher brand and an industry leader like them to our clientele. India being the country with the highest book readership and HarperCollins India being one of the world’s largest entertainment-to-education publishers, we at Oktobuzz are excited with the opportunity and the possibilities to further HarperCollins’ digital presence with creative strategy at all levels. This partnership has turbocharged our mission to ensure every Indian has a book in their hand,” added Rohan Nair, Senior Vice President-Business and Strategy, Oktobuzz.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires Chumbak
It has acquired four other brands too; names to be revealed soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
G.O.A.T Brand Labs has announced the acquisition of 5 D2C brands, including that of Iconic Home & Lifestyle Brand - Chumbak. With these acquisitions, the size of G.O.A.T Brand Labs' portfolio reaches 20.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs plans to grow Chumbak to Rs 500 Cr by 2025, leveraging its deep capabilities in brand building, digital marketing, online and offline growth and expansion into international markets.
Speaking on Chumbak’s acquisition, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “We are excited to have Chumbak joining us this year. Chumbak, since its founding days, has been an Indian homegrown D2C brand that appeals to a global audience. Our vision is to make Indian D2C brands world famous and we have built multiple capabilities for that. This partnership is the perfect recipe to grow the brand exponentially by expanding its global reach, both online and offline, through a tech and data-driven approach.”
Vivek Prabhakar & Shubhra Chadda, Co-founders, Chumbak, added, “We are thrilled to welcome G.O.A.T to the Chumbak family. We believe G.O.A.T Brand Labs is the ideal partner for the next phase of Chumbak’s growth globally. GOAT's expertise in building online brands combined with Chumbak's great design & product strength will help accelerate our growth as a powerful and global brand in the Home and Gifting space.”
Smriti Mandhana is now nutrition sponsor for Herbalife Nutrition India
Mandhana is the first Indian women cricketer to be recognized as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
Nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition India is partnering with international women cricketer Smriti Mandhana as a nutrition sponsor.
Smriti Mandhana’s performance on the field made her the first Indian women cricketer to be recognized as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018. The same year saw her winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award, a feat she repeated in 2021. Early on in her cricket career, she won BCCI's MA Chidambaram Trophy for best woman cricketer for the year 2013-14. She was also the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women's Team of the Year 2016. She was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2019.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Herbalife Nutrition India said, "I am excited about our association with Smriti Mandhana, and our shared belief in the importance of good nutrition and an active lifestyle makes her the perfect partner for our brand. As we have done with many other athletes, we look forward to working with her to support her sporting ambitions and furthering our mission of helping everyone live their best lives."
Smriti Mandhana said, "I am thrilled and honoured to partner with Herbalife Nutrition. I am excited to join the family of athletes associated with a brand committed to helping sports people of all levels reach their best potential through good nutrition. I believe that nutrition is integral to good health and performing well in any sport, and I am looking forward to encouraging everyone to live a healthy life.”
ZEE signs Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO & Gulf Oil for ILT20
The company has also signed a partnership with Emirates Cricket Board for global media rights of DP World ILT20
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:04 PM | 3 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcast partner of DP World International League T20 (DP World ILT20), has got top advertisers onboarded across key consumer categories. The first set of sponsors for the 2023 edition of DP World ILT20 include Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO and Gulf Oil.
With the inaugural edition of DP World ILT20 set to take off on January 13, the much-awaited cricketing event has been witnessing significant interest from global conglomerates as well as marquee Indian brands to associate as advertising partners of the league.
Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “As we embark on this exciting journey, we would like to extend a warm welcome to all our partners. We are delighted with the overwhelming response for the DP World ILT20’s inaugural edition. At ZEE, we are committed to take this unique cricketing extravaganza to our global audiences and firmly believe that the league will emerge as one of the biggest and most-popular global cricketing events.”
“Paytm is excited to be present on ILT20 since the series encourages the passion of cricket in the country. It’s association with Zee5 will always be cherished,” says Neha Agarwalla, GM Marketing, Paytm.
“We are excited to be part of the ILT20 for our brand Kuhl fans. We are quite hopeful that Zee Network will put in their best and their experience of sports to make this league a huge success. Given the composition of league and kind of teams that are part of it, our brand messaging of being Smart and Stylish fits well. We wish the Zee team and ILT20 the very best,” commented Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems
As for Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing, Gulf Oil India, “It is a delight to partner with this cricket extravaganza which takes the excitement of short format cricket up a notch, beyond Indian borders. Gulf Oil India resonates with this league as both entities display a passion for the sport. Gulf has been a constant supporter of performance sports – be it motorsports or cricket, where we have signed up eminent cricket personalities as our brand ambassadors. Going forward, we will continue to find new ways to excite & engage the consumers/fans in the best possible manner.”
The tournament will see 84 international cricketing stars from across the world, such as Joe Root, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, alongside UAE’s current and rising talents. The inaugural edition includes 6 teams Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.
Trisha Krishnan named brand ambassador of Urbanrise
The company has planned a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels featuring Trisha
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Urbanrise (an Alliance Group company), South India’s Largest Real Estate Developer, today announced that the company has welcomed Actor Trisha Krishnan, as its Brand Ambassador. The announcement of partnering with Trisha acts in sync with the brand’s effort to communicate its vision of delivering innovative and best in class residential projects to its customers, taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actor and Urbanrise.
Commenting on the announcement Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise & Alliance Group, said, "Donning many strong roles in the Indian cinema such as Kundaivai in Ponniyin Selvan Trisha has always been well-liked and appreciated by millions in South India, and enjoys a solid connection with the common man. Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down to earth, warm, and helping person and that synergizes with our brand’s ‘customer first philosophy’. Being a trusted and credible name in the industry, this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand’s mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities”
Speaking on the association, Trisha Krishnan said, "I am extremely happy to be part of the Urbanrise family as their brand ambassador. Having set many benchmarks in the realty sector, Urbanrise has carved a niche for itself and has become a household brand in South India. Through this partnership, I am happy to bridge Urbanrise’s endeavor to offer consumers the best of homes and transform their home-buying dream into reality.”
The company has planned an innovative 360-degree campaign across multiple channels. The marketing campaign includes print advertisements, intriguing series of Television commercials, and Digital campaigns featuring Trisha.
