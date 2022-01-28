Ipsos India launches advertising and communication tool 'Instant|Labs'

This tool would help marketers in the creative development process and enable optimizing the creative for more effective communication

Ipsos, a market research agency, with presence in 90 global markets has brought Instant|Labs, an agile, state-of-the-art, Advertising and Communication tool, into India. This tool would help marketers in the early stage development of creatives to create sharper creatives and also save on time and money in first making the creatives and then testing them.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India provided the specifics, “Built on decades of creative development research experience and with a blend of quantitative and qualitative methodology, Instant|Labs aims to uncover respondents' reactions to creative ideas and explain those reactions, within a few hours. All stakeholders – client, creative agency and Ipsos execs can consider and discuss the findings in real time via a virtual lounge and decide on how to progress.”

Ananya Roy Mathur, Country Service Line Leader, Creative Excellence, Ipsos India is bullish on the prospects and wide applicability of the offering, “The applicability of the tool transcends the entire CPG Sector – FMCG, financial services, durables, tech and retail sectors to accelerate the communication development path and derive meaningful outcomes.”

“It helps marketers in the creative development process and enables optimizing the creative for a more effective communication. It allows for the best of quantitative and qualitative consumer feedback co-opting stakeholders at every step of the way, thus making the whole process collaborative, speedy and actionable, said, “Jyoti Malladi, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) and Creative Excellence (CRE), Ipsos India.

“With the product life cycles shortening and the need for speed and relevance increasing and an ever-evolving consumer needs and expectations, Instant|Labs is going to be a big draw among marketers as it is timely and instant,” added Adarkar.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)