IPL Team sponsorship crosses Rs 500 cr mark this year: GroupM ESP Properties

ESP Properties has said that the IPL 2020 sponsorship crossed the ₹ 500 crore mark this season. The pandemic has seen a direct impact on the sports sponsorship market but IPL continues to carve a niche for itself in India while also keeping its fans engaged, ESP Properties has said.

This year ESP properties has helped multiple brands in different categories close deals for IPL, some of them include; Paytm, Colgate, Myntra, Lifebuoy, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Clear Shampoo, Acko Insurance, MPL, Center Fruit and Tata Tea – Chakra Gold amongst others, a note said.

Vinit Karnik, Business Head, GroupM ESP Properties said, “Sport is a universal language that connects everyone. While Cricket in the country returned with IPL – India welcomed it with a tremendous fervour despite the games being delayed and in a ‘no-live audience’ scenario. GroupM played a pivotal role in closing central and team sponsorships deals this year which goes to show that in a pandemic like this, brands have leveraged IPL to communicate their brand stories in the best way possible. With the heartfelt connection that our country has with the IPL phenomena, the fans made sure that they loyally and virtually welcome the games making sure that COVID-19 does not impact their vibe.”