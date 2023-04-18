Fame & Fortune: Celebrity investors become the new powerful marketing tool for startups
The partnership between brands and celebrities is a win-win for both, say experts, as the former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers
Instant food brand Yu, which raised Series A funds last October, has recently bagged strategic investment from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the start-up. Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu offers instant food and ready-to-eat product offerings. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have invested in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Virat has also invested in One8 innerwear and a restaurant Nueva World. Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in Nykaa and StyleCracker. Her own company Ed-a-Mamma is already a Rs 150-crore kidswear brand. Actor Ranveer Singh has invested in SUGAR Cosmetics. Suniel Shetty invested in a fitness startup Aquatein.
India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has not only attracted investments from Angels, VCs and corporate investors but also fascinated a breed of unconventional investors –cricketers and actors.
The new-age celebs don't want to be just brand ambassadors anymore. They seek their pie in the success of the company as stakeholders. As per a report on a business site, over 18 actors and 12 crickets invested in various startups in 2022 alone. Most of these celebs are on the top and still have plenty of careers ahead. None of them has disclosed the amount of investment though. While many of these startups are working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, the remaining belong to the edtech, fintech, and drone sectors. Incidentally, most of these investment deals were forged in 2022, when angel investors and venture capitalists across the world tightened their purse strings.
Some of these stars have even launched their own startups as well. Deepika Padukone for instance, has a self-care brand- 82°E. Tiger Shroff has set up own active lifestyle brand PROWL. Priyanka Chopra too has a hair care brand Anomaly.
Smart move
Actors and cricketers have been diversifying their businesses for years. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta invested in IPL franchises, Salman Khan has a clothing range, Being Human, and Hrithik Roshan owns the fitness brand HRX.
Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, explains the reason behind the trend. “Celebrity-driven entrepreneurship has been picking up significantly. For many celebrities, especially sportspersons, careers tend to be short (10-12 years) and entrepreneurship gives them longer play to monetize their popularity.”
“Actors and cricketers are well advised by a phalanx of wealth managers and financial advisors. So they are getting smarter with their investment options”, says Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion.
To the start-ups, it is both some cash saved, and bragging rights too. So a win-win for all. All these celebs know that they have a finite life cycle- so cash or kind both work, he quips.
Mitisha Mehta, Co-Founder, Aquatien, adds, “Suniel Shetty’s name, his work, his ethics and his perspective on health, fitness and nutrition are known to all. When a celebrity with such strong values and vision comes on board a brand where he sees a similar ethos, the synergy turns into a powerful combination that is capable of bringing about change and evolution.”
Being a startup, his presence and support will add credibility to a brand that is still in its growing stages and is determined to reach every corner of the country, she adds.
Brands and Investors
Barter deal?
Mathias and Goyal both point out that most celebrity investments in startups are in the form of a barter deal. The sportsperson or the actor commits time and resources against equity and some cash payout.
Equity in lieu of full fees is not a new practice. Bollywood top heroes have done it for decades by taking an ‘upside’ in their movies. With the current crop equity in start-ups is equivalent to ‘upside’, Goyal said.
Win-Win
Such partnerships help both the startups as well as the celebrities, experts say.
Samit Sinha, Founder and MD of Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers. The celebrity adds a bit of glamour to the brand and makes it more conspicuous. It can sometimes also help inspire both investor and consumer confidence in the brand.”
Stars bring much more to the table than just cash for many ambitious entrepreneurs, says Mathias. He noted, “For startups, a celebrity endorsement provides a huge benefit – starting with star power that gets their business & brand noticeability amongst consumers, employees, associates and investors.”
Brand expert Aviral Jain, explains, “If a startup is facing a challenge in raising funds through conventional channels, an investment from a celebrity can bring in more than just dry powder - it also comes with glam and shine.”
Overall, having a celebrity investor is a powerful marketing tool for a brand, which helps increase visibility, build credibility, and enhance the brand's reputation in a short period of time. The celebrity may also become the face of the investee company’s product, creating a unique strategic relationship contributing to accelerated commercialization, Jain added.
Despite the glam Q of celebs and investment, there is no guarantee that the venture would succeed. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag launched their own restaurant chains, most of them shut down over the years.
Impact on Celebs’ brand value
Do such partnerships add to the brand values of celebrities? Experts have a mixed reaction.
According to Mathias, celebrities association with a business enhances their brand value as their association as an investor gets picked up by the business media besides the lifestyle media. Also, they feature in the brands’ communication and a big part of a celebrity's persona is the media exposure over and above their salience in their core field – be it acting or sports.
“Brand associations are also a form of cultural expression and a private-equity portfolio is a welcome addition to their overall financial assets. Investment associations also help them financially as a monetary hedge post their active careers. Yesteryear superstars like Kapil Dev, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit still have a clutch of brand endorsements monetizing their immense star status that keep their cash registers ticking,” Mathias says.
Samit Sinha feels it does not help celebrities increase their own brand value as that comes almost exclusively from their proficiency and fame in their respective domains, be it cricket or entertainment.
Of gods, demi-gods, celebs, and influencers
Guest Column: Rashi Goel, Founder at Performonks, writes about India's fixation with hero worship and its implication for brands
By Rashi Goel | Apr 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 9 min read
This article originally appeared on Performonks.
We are maniacal about our 330 million Gods and Goddesses. They keep an entire nation occupied with a busy calendar of rituals, fasts, and pujas - and have sprouted a $40Bn religion, and spirituality industry.
This has spawned four idolatry-based national pastimes - every Indian is obsessive-compulsive about raising heroes or heroines (parenting) or worshipping them (Bollywood, Cricket, and Politics).
It’s not a surprise that we have a thriving celebrity endorsement industry:-
50% of all endorsements in India feature celebrities, compared to 20% in the U.S. We are second only to Japan, where 90% of endorsements feature celebrities.
The value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 was $1.6 billion, +29.1% from 2021.
And as if SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoni, and Virat were not enough, influencers like Avinash Mada, Harsha Sai, Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bham, and Kusha Kapila stream their content into our phones 24/7. The influencer industry was $110 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to $268 million in 2025.
Today, we cover:-
The complex idolatry landscape in India and the continuum from Gods to Influencers
The different roles our idols play in our lives and the psychological distance between them and us
Therefore, implications for brands
Idols are mimetic desire generators - we want to be better. Just like our idols
we can cluster our idols into four buckets. They fall along a continuum based on two factors - the role they play in our life and psychological distance
We all are slaves to mimetic desire - so we want what other people have.
Even more, we want to be like our idols. Therefore, all four of our hero types - God, Demi-God, Celebrity and Influencer - make us want to be better versions of ourselves. But in very different ways.
God: we want salvation from the cycle of life and death. We are told that the route to salvation is to incorporate God-like values into our life.
The irony is that it is incredibly difficult to live like God. That’s why God will always be out of reach. Because the second our Gods are within reach, they cease to be Gods.
Brand campaigns nowadays do not feature Gods and Goddesses, because doing so is guaranteed to invite criticism (or worse).
Although I did find that one of the earliest (1929) celebrity endorsements for Pears’ soap ‘borrowed’ Goddess Lakshmi’s virtues - purity, and youthfulness in this ad.
The imagery of Indian Gods and Goddesses carries a cultural short-hand of values and goodness.
Save our sisters: The NGO “Save Our Children” launched this campaign in 2013. It is based on the very painful but real insight that on the one hand we worship women as Goddesses, and on the other, we subject them to domestic abuse. The campaign depicts women dressed up as the three main Goddesses - Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga in the style of Raja Ravi Verma - but with visible injuries, and teary eyed.
Ironically, Goddess Durga is a warrior who destroys demons and drinks their blood
Swachch Bharat (Clean India) Campaign: This campaign teaches Indians to not litter by playing up the belief that Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) disappears from places that are littered and dirty.
Demi-God: There is a special place for people who possess the triad of super human talent, deliberate practice and luck. We worship them as if they were God. In my opinion, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and M.S.Dhoni are the only four Demi-Gods we have at present.
While we want to be them, we know we are not super human enough to get there. They make us feel awe and priviledged just to have witnessed their life. Demi-Gods influence nation-wide movements and stand for values, not just empty consumption. For instance, let’s look at Gandhi and Tagore.
Sulekha Ink: The Swadeshi Movement was at its peak between 1930-34. Mahatma Gandhi was asking Indians to boycott foreign goods. Mahatma realized that since there was no local inks industry, writing a manifesto banning foreign goods using foreign ink would be hilariously ironic. So he requested Satish Chandra Dasgupta to start manufacturing Indian Ink. Sulekha Ink was born. Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Morarji Desai, all endorsed and wrote with Sulekha Ink - the symbol of Make in India.
Even before Sulekha, India’s first ever ‘celebrity endorsement’ was Tagore’s ad for Godrej Soap. Until then, soap was made with animal lard and tallow - this hurt the sensibilities of vegetarian Hindus. So in 1919, as part of the Swadeshi movement, Ardeshir Godrej made the world’s first pure-vegetarian soap from vegetable oil extracts. Tagore agreed to model for it because it was more than a soap-it was a symbol of the Swadeshi movement.
Celebrities start on the big screen (Like Deepika Padukone in Movies), or have larger-than-life talent (Beauty like Aishwarya, Sports like Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra), or are great entertainers (Comedians like Kapil Sharma). Celebrities 1) entertain us or 2) inspire us to develop our skills or 3) look attractive.
Influencers are like celebrities, but smaller - smaller screen, smaller audience size, and relatively smaller perceived talent.
The psychological distance we feel differentiates celebrities from influencers.
We want to feel psychologically close to our idols
Because it takes time to be like our idols, we feel closer to them by consuming every piece of content about them. Or by keeping an eye on what they wear, eat, drink and drive.
Over time, we develop an emotional relationship with our idols. Sociologists call this a “parasocial relationship”. An example of such relationships is when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence!
What Is a Parasocial Relationship?
A parasocial relationship is a bit like when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence.
These relationships are one-sided and are not reciprocated, therefore, the distance between us and our idols grows as we move from Influencer to God along the continuum.
On the left-hand side of the continuum, psychological distance reduces. Sociologists call this Trans-Parasocial relationships. Influencers are more accessible because they are on social media. They respond to our comments, hold live chats with us, and even incorporate our suggestions into their work.
That’s why, the greater the psychological distance between us and our idol, the more we look up to them and the greater our appetite for large, belief-changing statements from them.
And this analysis leads us to some high-level implications for brands.
Implications for Brands
God: Best to avoid religion and Gods/Goddesses. If we must feature them, then design a campaign that’s rooted in the deep mythology surrounding our Gods and uses that to make large, cultural statements. Even so, it is safest if a non-commercial organization - like an NGO or the Government uses God endorsers.
Demi-God: A Demi-God + Brand partnership comes with an almost 100% guarantee that the Demi-God will improve memory, meaning, and sales for a brand. The Demi-God has earned deep cultural meanings through their talent - this meaning gets transferred to the brand through association. The only watch-out is that the Demi-God and brand should be a match when it comes to values and stature, else the Brand will get overlooked and the partnership will be reduced to “that ad with Rajnikanth in it….”.
One of the best examples of this continues to be Cadbury’s+ Amitabh Bachchan’s partnership to rebuild trust after the ‘worm controversy.
The brand and Demi-God need to hold themselves to the highest bar of quality. The brand should use the partnership to change its trajectory and make some bold cultural assertions. At the same time, the Demi-God needs to be precious about the causes and brands they lend their voice to.
For instance, I was happy to hear that Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand Pan Masala because it’s a surrogate advertisement for Tobacco.
Celebrity: This is the most active space in the market. As long as there is congruence between the celebrity and the product, the partnership can be attractiveness-based, expertise-based, or image-based. Some of my favorite campaigns in this space are:
Pepsi: “Change the Game”, was designed to be highly congruent with the Indian cricket team. Winning the Cricket World Cup is a do-or-die event. And brand Pepsi mirrors the spirit of youth. The distinctive creative captured this emotion and generated a net gain for Pepsi
Levis: Deepika Padukone’s glamor and fitness is congruent with brand positioning as a new-age fashion-conscious choice.
Make My Trip: cast Alia and Ranveer in a series of entertaining ads that showcase its features and benefits.
A mismatch between the brand story and the celebrity can cause more harm than good. For example, the Zomato campaign with Hrithik and Katrina faced criticism as they came across as patronizing. It was also not believable that they answer the door themselves or offer cake to a Zomato delivery person. Zomato had to issue an apology and withdrew the ad.
New business models: Celebrities are turning investors. They invest in startups, co-create products and star in their campaigns. Shilpa Shetty with Mama Earth or Deepika Padukone with Epigamia (Ghee based peanut butter) are good examples.
Influencers: influencers create within-reach desire. Influencer marketing grows consideration and trials for a new product at a lower budget vs a big celebrity endorsement. Becuse our psychological distance from the influencer is lesser, we find it easier to buy-into the everyday makeup, supplements, and recipes that influencers tell us about. The trick though is to have quantity - when many influencers repeat the same message, credibility increases. The Dalgona Coffee, and The Baked Feta Pasta are good examples of new behaviors that went global during covid lockdown.
I recently came across this campaign by American Express. They signed up influencers across beauty, travel, cooking, technology etc., and asked them to share how they use American Express as they buy stuff for their passions. I found the idea simple, easy to execute, and congruent with the brand - three timeless rules that make hero-brand partnerships work well.
That’s all for today. Thank you for reading! What are your favorite celebrity-endorsed campaigns?
Want consumers to enjoy and not feel guilty about packaged food: Yu founders
Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur spoke to e4m about the journey of the brand so far, not compromising on quality or taste, roping in Hardik Pandya and more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
The youth of today does not want to compromise on the quality or taste of the food they consume. With this idea, Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, found the chef-crafted instant foods brand ‘Yu’ in 2020. What started as a small R&D facility, is now a 24,000 sq ft advanced state-of-the-art food lab in Gurgaon, Haryana.
In an interview with exchange4media, Bhalla and Kapur talk about their journey, first-ever brand campaign #AbNoCompromise and bringing cricketer Hardik Pandya onboard as an investor and the face of the brand which vouches for healthy food that can be whipped up in five minutes by just adding boiling water.
Currently, the brand offers pastas, noodles, oats, moong dal halwa but the founders said there are many products in the pipeline and some of them will be launched within the next ten days.
Catch the full conversation here.
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
View this post on Instagram
Tata Tea Chakra Gold celebrates the 'Tamizh way of life' in campaign for new year
The ads have been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life based on this insight. Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Agency Credit
Ranbir Kapoor to represent fintech platform moneyview
The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country, making credit accessible for the underserved population.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
What happens when influencers take the de-route?
In the wake of the Bournvita controversy, brand experts say influencers now want to be seen as loyal to their followers too and the creator economy is getting more community-driven
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 17, 2023 9:23 AM | 6 min read
An influencer makes the audience aware of why a product or service is worth their time and money and this mode of marketing sure has done wonders for several brands but what happens when they start talking about the ‘cons’ rather than the ‘pros’. Well, that seems to be the new trend – ‘de’influencing.
The most recent row was over a content creator ‘calling out’ Cadbury Bournvita for the excessive amount of sugar in it. The post has, however, been taken off with the person issuing an apology and clarifying that there was no intention of infringing upon the trademark. Cadbury Bournvita is learnt to have sent a legal notice to ‘Foodpharmer’ Revant Himatsingka over the video where he has claimed that the brand doesn’t stand for ‘’Taiyari Jeet Ki” and instead it means “Taiyari Diabetes Ki”.
View this post on Instagram
Cadbury was quick to issue a counter to the video saying that the facts presented were factually incorrect. "Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” shared the brand.
e4m reached out to Mondelez for an official statement on the issue, but they refused to say anything more.
The said post generated a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise, sparking conversations if de-influencing has more impact on consumers. Will brand-influencer collaborations see a new chapter and is de-influencing here to stay?
According to Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-founder of The Plug Media, an influencer marketing/ talent management agency, “The trend started with targeting overconsumption and impulse shopping because of social media. The creator economy is now getting very community-driven. Influencers are becoming more loyal to their communities than to a brand, hence taking the de-influencing route because they're taking more informed decisions about consuming a product and also want their audience to be better-informed consumers.”
Similarly, Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of influencer marking firm Whoppl, said the influencer marketing sector has grown significantly and many are taking this route for gaining credibility among their followers. “In the past few years, the number of content creators has increased significantly. At times, it becomes difficult to differentiate between branded and non-branded content. When you see a creator posting genuine reviews, it increases the overall credibility of the brand in general. Over the years, these creators have built a community that trusts and believes in them and resonate with the brands they promote or talk about.”
Sharing the content creators’ PoV, lifestyle/fashion influencer Isha Borah said, “I don’t think this is going to impact the influencer economy as it lets people see both sides of the coin and it can be beneficial for the brand and the consumer. Also, I feel this de-influencing trend is helpful as it allows people to see not just the bright side of products marketed by multiple influencers but also the limitations of it. This way, consumers can make a solid decision of whether they want to opt for the product or go for an alternative at a price that they are comfortable with.”
“Knowing both sides of a product can be immensely helpful for people as they can choose to spend wisely and not impulsively and then regret it. This way, people can also put their trust in influencers and not just comply with assumptions about influencers marketing products only to earn without worrying about their followers,” she added.
Asked it this will hamper influencer marketing and the creator economy, Bhatnagar says that, on the contrary, it will be a pro for influencers. “I don't think it'll impact their future brand collaborations. Instead, brands are now moving more towards community pro influencers. Once an influencer is loyal to their community and they reciprocate in the same manner - brands are willing to work with people who really have an influence on their audience.”
“The right approach for a brand could be to approach an influencer and have a one-on-one chat about the brand/product - let the influencer personally use it and then discuss the way forward,” he added.
While Borah also agrees that it won’t hamper collaborations in the future, “No, I don’t think there is any need to worry about future collaborations. For example, there are many creators on YouTube who post reviews about newly launched mobiles and laptops. In their reviews they don’t just speak about how flawless the product is but also the shortcomings. In spite of doing so, these big brands do collab with them whenever there is a newly launched product and do not shun them just because in the last review the content creator didn’t speak only positives about it. So, I really don’t feel there is a need to worry about losing future collaborations.”
Sharing the legal perspective, Bhatnagar says influencers won’t really be facing any legal issues. “I don't think taking a legal route is the way to tackle this situation. Trends may come and go but indirectly de-influencing is allowing consumers to take more informed decisions. It's not about bad-mouthing a product, it's more about 'do you really need this product' just because it's in trend or everyone else has it. The right way to deal would be when influencers transparently disclose whether they're sponsoring a particular brand or a product,” he added.
As an influencer, Borah says, “It is not a hassle at all. As an influencer, if you are talking about a product that didn’t leave a mark on your expectations, then it is purely your opinion and you have the full right to express it with valid reasons. This way you can also present a completely true picture to your followers. However, if you also advertise some other product in place of the product which you are asking to avoid, then it might backfire as it can become more about influencing and less about de-influencing. So, I would suggest giving genuine opinions and not simply jumping the trend.”
In February 2023, ASCI launched a short report - Influencer Trust Report, wherein 90% of respondents claimed to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations - Transparency emerges as the no. 1 reason to trust influencers. According to the report, 91% of people trust advertising in general, and 79% of respondents trust social media influencers.
Influencer marketing has become a core part of marketing budgets for every sector. According to the e4m INCA Influencer report, the influencer marketing industry is currently valued at about Rs 1,275 crore and is going to grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years.
#NotFair campaign aimed to promote inclusivity: Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Himalaya Wellness
Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of Himalaya Wellness Company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign & more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 8:57 AM | 6 min read
In a world where fairness is equated with beauty, a brand like Himalaya Wellness Company is taking a path less traveled by launching its #NotFair campaign, encouraging a tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. Himalaya recently launched the campaign #NotFair in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in Women's Premier League (WPL).
In conversation with exchange4media, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of the Consumer Products Division of the 93-year-old company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign, how Himalaya has an edge over other brands and how it is making use of conventional and digital media to increase brand visibility.
Edited Excerpts
What is the inspiration behind the #NotFair campaign?
Himalaya’s recent #NotFair campaign sent a strong message that questioned ingrained prejudices and preconceptions, and encouraged a more tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. In keeping with Himalaya’s core ideals of natural and holistic well-being, it was an effort to create a positive social impact and promote a healthier attitude towards body image.
The campaign aimed to promote inclusivity and encourage people to embrace their natural skin tone, rather than feeling pressured to conform to societal beauty standards. It was also to promote self-love by appreciating the individuality of every beauty, irrespective of skin color.
Through the #NotFair campaign, we sought to empower individuals and encourage them to celebrate their unique beauty. The campaign resonated with many people, especially younger generations, who are more vocal about issues related to body image and self-esteem. By addressing a significant social issue and promoting inclusivity and self-acceptance, we feel proud that Himalaya Wellness is reinforcing its position as a socially responsible brand.
How was it collaborating with RCB in the Women's Premier League? What led to this collaboration?
The Himalaya Rose Face Wash launch was supported by the #NotFair campaign that was done in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the Women's IPL. During the first two days of the match, RCB players were seen sporting #NotFair on their headgear, which sparked curiosity among viewers. Following that, the headgear had the message “Himalaya Rose, Beauty is not equal to Color,” which ignited a discussion about the importance of embracing every skin color and every face. This reveal was planned on International Women's Day (March 8th), which also marked the official launch of the product – Himalaya Rose Face Wash.
The Women's IPL is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in India, and BCCI's efforts towards women's empowerment are commendable. Through this collaboration, our aim was to reach a diverse audience and reiterate the importance of self-acceptance.
The collaboration with RCB has helped Himalaya Wellness Company connect with the target audience. It provided a platform to engage with sports enthusiasts and build brand loyalty through shared values and interests.
BCCI has emerged as the leading advocate for women's rights in India by equalizing match fees and launching the first WPL. We, therefore, believed that WPL would be the best platform to bring everyone’s attention to this issue, and that RCB would be the best partner for this project. We are sure that having a connection to the prestigious Royal Challengers Bangalore would help us establish stronger relationships with our target audience and promote brand loyalty.
Himalaya is a trusted brand, and it is wonderful that your campaign #NotFair talks about inclusivity and aims to debunk beauty myths. But the brand also has face washes and creams which are meant for brightening and whitening complexion. Don’t you think it's contradictory to your campaign?
We believe in promoting inclusive beauty and debunking beauty myths that are perpetuated by the beauty industry. Our campaign #NotFair aims to challenge the societal pressures around fair skin and promote the idea that all skin colors are beautiful. At Himalaya, we stand by our commitment to promote inclusive beauty and reinforce our vision of spreading “Wellness in every Home, and Happiness in every Heart.”
Global market has been shaky the last one year. How has that impacted your advertising and media mix?
We have always believed in using the appropriate media mix to connect with our target audience. We employ both traditional and digital media to increase our impact and reach. We used a variety of media for our most recent campaign, #NotFair, to promote our affiliation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's IPL squad to maximize awareness and engagement. We employed a combination of user-generated content and video content on popular digital and social media platforms as our primary means of marketing the campaign.
To reach a larger audience and increase brand visibility, we also made use of conventional media, including television, print, and outdoor advertising.
Himalaya Wellness recently also launched Ashwagandha campaign to minimize stress in daily life. There are other brands like Kapiva, Patanjali and other players which are also luring consumers towards their own Ashwagandha products. How does your brand have an edge over the others?
Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. Today, with a history spanning over nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about enriching people’s lives. With a “head-to-heel” range of consumer products and healthcare solutions, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.
During Covid, the market for wellness products witnessed a boom. Is the demand still the same or more or it has gone back to pre-Covid times?
Consumer behavior is constantly changing when it comes to skincare and wellness products. During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for health and wellness products, as people became more conscious of their health and well-being.
As one of India’s leading wellness brands, we have been paying close attention to how consumer behaviour is changing. We noticed a sincere shift in the buying and thinking habits of our customers. This gave us an opportunity to stay at the forefront of evolving trends and aligning the products with the changing needs and preferences of our customers. Prioritizing clean ingredients, sustainability, and wellness are all key factors in the beauty and wellness industry, and customers are increasingly seeking out products that reflect these values.
Customers are turning to natural and ayurvedic products since they are free of dangerous chemicals. They are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use. As a result, there is a rising market for ethically and responsibly made, environmentally friendly, and sustainable products.
